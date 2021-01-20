You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs adopt Technical Support Instrument to speed up post-COVID-19 recovery

MEPs adopt Technical Support Instrument to speed up post-COVID-19 recovery

January 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Technical Support Instrument will help EU countries prepare the recovery plans needed to access funding from the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The regulation adopted by Plenary on Tuesday, with 540 votes in favour, 75 against and 77 abstentions outlines how the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) will support economic recovery after and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting economic, social and territorial cohesion as well as digital and green transitions including biodiversity and implementation of climate targets. The reforms supported by the instrument should effectively address the challenges identified in the adopted country-specific recommendations.

Specific objectives and actions

The TSI will assist national authorities in preparing, amending, implementing and revising their national plans. The text sets out a list of key actions to be carried out, such as digitalisation of administrative structures and public services, in particular healthcare, education or the judiciary, creating policies to help people retrain for the labour market and building resilient care systems and coordinated response capabilities. A single online public repository managed by the European Commission will provide information on the actions that fall under the TSI.

TSI budget and implementation

The TSI will have a budget of €864 million over the period 2021-2027 (in current prices). In order to receive technical support, such as expertise related to policy change or to prepare strategies and reform roadmaps, a member state has to submit a request to the Commission by 31 October, outlining the policy areas it will focus on. To ensure resources are readily available and that there is an immediate response in urgent or unforeseen circumstances, up to 30% of the yearly allocation should be reserved for special measures.


Next steps


Once Council has also formally approved the regulation, it will enter into force one day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. There is going to be a transitional period for actions initiated before 31 December 2020, which will be governed by the Structural Reform Support Programme (2017-2020) until their completion.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Energy: EU priority projects should be aligned with 2050 climate objectives

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

The 3 traps when it comes to blockchain and business – and how to avoid them

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

Parliament approves seven-year EU budget 2021-2027

Baby foods high in sugar, inappropriately marketed in Europe, reveal two UN studies

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

MEPs call for concrete details and novel tools to address the economic crisis

Transparency and tech together can safeguard taxpayers’ money

Commission adopts White Paper on foreign subsidies in the Single Market

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

As Libya talks resume in Geneva, UN negotiator seeks to overcome sticking points

Everybody for himself in G20 and IMF

EU Trade Ministers come together in a desperate attempt to save TTIP

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

‘Starvation’ now a reality for displaced Syrians stranded in camp near Jordanian border

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

Building back business: Avoiding a trade-off between resilience and growth

Italian archaeological trafficking group dismantled

Amazon wildfires are tomorrow’s breathtaker

MWC 2016 LIVE: Verizon boasts momentum for IoT platform

Only the private sector can help deliver universal healthcare in Africa

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

Latin America’s cities are ready to take off. But their infrastructure is failing them

Remain united for Syrians, UN envoy de Mistura urges Security Council

Globalization 4.0 will help us tackle climate change. Here’s how

We don’t need to ban plastic. We just need to start using it properly

What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

How technology and play can power high-quality learning in schools

COVID-19 creates a perfect storm for the extreme weather season

Canada and EU officially sign the trade agreement that could open-up the road to TTIP

To feed 10 billion people, we must preserve biodiversity. Here’s how

Customs Union: Fake and potentially dangerous goods worth nearly €740 million stopped at EU customs in 2018

EU accused of being too nice with Gazprom in the infamous antitrust case

Here’s how blockchain could fight illegal fishing and help tuna stocks recover

We need impartial LGBT+ news to advance human rights

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

Long-term EU budget: MEPs slam cuts to culture and education

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

It’s time for financial services to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Here’s why

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

UN conference agrees better ways for Global South countries to work together on sustainable development

EU announces record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

UN envoy says he ‘is ready to go to Idlib’ to help ensure civilian safety amid rising fears of government offensive

Coronavirus: Using European supercomputing, EU-funded research project announces promising results for potential treatment*

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

How the Middle East is suffering on the front lines of climate change

Impact of high debt levels on least developed countries ‘cannot be overstated’, says UN

This is how AI can help you make sense of the world

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

China has made a shocking food production discovery – electro culture

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s