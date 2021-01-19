You are here: Home / IFMSA / Linking HIV prevention with SRHR

Linking HIV prevention with SRHR

January 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Dhwani Gandhi, a 1st year medical student studying in MP SHAH medical college, Jamnagar. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

AIDS is one of the most deadly sexually transmitted diseases. 1.7 million People were infected with HIV in 2019 and 690000 died due to AIDS related disease. Adolescents between the age of 15 to 24 contribute to 40% of the HIV cases each year.  It is the second highest cause of morbidity in adolescents affecting mainly women, transgender communities, sex workers and other marginalized community. Lack of awareness about their sexual and reproductive health and rights, modern methods of contraception, abortion, family planning, sexually transmitted infections (STI) makes these groups more susceptible to HIV.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) refer to the rights of each individual over their body, gender and sexual life. It includes imparting high quality sex education, access to contraception, safe and legal abortion, maternal and adolescent health along with various other components.

SRHR and HIV are closely linked together, one cannot be achieved without the other. UNAIDS has stated that its aim to end the HIV epidemic by 2030 cannot be achieved without integration of SRHR and HIV.

How to link HIV and SRHR?

HIV is associated with a lot of stigma like women with HIV are forced to undergo abortion, they are subjected to violence and discrimination and the idea of them engaging in sexual activity is still looked down on by many. These misconceptions can be removed only by creating more awareness about SRHR. HIV and SRHR can be linked to learn HIV status, Promote safer sex, optimize connection between HIV and STI services and promote dual protection. Almost 20% of people are unaware of being HIV positive and thus don’t receive medical treatment.  Testing, counselling and treatment of AIDS can be increased and made more efficient with SRHR. With SRHR people especially adolescents can be made aware of contraceptive methods, safer sex, family planning etc. integrating SRHR with the current HIV policies will help in preventing further spread of the disease. Prevention is better than cure especially for something that has no cure.

Advantages of linking HIV with SRHR

Attending a HIV clinic takes away the patient’s right to confidentiality as opposed to attending a general clinic where more services are available. Linking the family planning with HIV can reduce the stigma faced by patients regarding use of contraceptives, having a sexual life, wanting more kids etc. It will also ensure better use of the scarce human resources and increase the efficiency of the care given to the patient. It will cater to the needs of the patient in a holistic and positive way.

The best example to assert the importance of their interrelationship is LINK UP. It was a project (2013-2016) funded by the government of Netherlands that aimed at improving the SRHR of young people suffering from HIV. It was successfully applied to many countries like Uganda, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Bangladesh. Through Link Up, young people aged 10-24 were reached with integrated HIV/SRHR services. It helped 940,000 young people to be better informed and enable them to make healthier choices about their sexual health. It also helped in building youth leaders, role models and peer educators.

About the author

Dhwani Gandhi is a 1st year medical student studying in MP SHAH medical college, Jamnagar. She completed her high school from Satyamev Jayate international school, Ahmedabad. She is an active member of Medical students association of India. She has organized, volunteered and participated in various MSAI activities. She presented a case on pulmonary hypoplasia in a national level UG conference. She has an inquisitive and creative nature.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

Ferry capsizes near Mosul, UN chief offers solidarity, support ‘as needed’

Do the giant banks ‘tell’ Britain to choose a good soft Brexit and ‘remain’ or else…?

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

How technology will transform learning in the COVID-19 era

Business should be joyful – just ask the sports world

I’m not feeling lucky: The “Right to Be Forgotten” ruling puts Google inside a box

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

Dare to be vulnerable, and three other lessons in leadership

Donald Trump’s victory is a great opening for global EU leadership on the sustainability agenda

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

“For my children Italy will be an innovation lab and not a museum”; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

IMF: World cup and productivity

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

Ramp up nuclear power to beat climate change, says UN nuclear chief

Eurozone’s bank resolution mechanism takes a blow

COVID-19 and nature are linked. So should be the recovery.

Here are 4 of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

Minsk “ceasefire” leaves more doubts than safety, with EU already planning steps further

London is becoming the world’s first National Park City

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

Immigration crisis at its very worst: EU to outsource rescue business to North Africa?

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner in charge of competition policy, during a recent press conference in Brussels / Berlaymont. (Copyright: EU, 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

EU opens investigation into Qatar Petroleum over potentially restrictive gas contracts

Ocean life faces ‘onslaught of threats’ from human activity, but tools exist to save it

When is Berlin telling the truth about the EU banking union?

‘Multi-generational tragedy’ in Israel and Palestine demands political will for two-State solution

Venezuela, Poland and Sudan amongst 14 new Human Rights Council members

4 ways the way we make things can change for a sustainable world

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

These are the world’s healthiest nations

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres in Kenya, Prisoners sick in Iran, #GlobalGoals, Myanmar, Ukraine updates, and new space partnership

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Countries must make teaching profession more financially and intellectually attractive

Brazilian officer a ‘stellar example’ of why more women are needed in UN peacekeeping

The mental health of our society

The future of suicide and depression prevention

Palestinian Bedouin community faces demolition after Israeli court ruling, warns UN rights office

Approving most of EU’s accounts, EP requests new measures to protect EU spending

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

Climate Change and Human Health: Two Faces of The Same Coin

Can indoor farming feed the world?

How to survive and thrive in our age of uncertainty

Nuclear test ban treaty critical to global collective security – UN chief

These are the countries best prepared for health emergencies

Clean air is good for business

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

This is the environmental catastrophe you’ve probably never heard of

North Korea missile tests ‘deeply troubling’: senior UN official

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s