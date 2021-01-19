You are here: Home / Business / How can we ensure energy is clean, secure and affordable?

How can we ensure energy is clean, secure and affordable?

January 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Shunichi Miyanaga, Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • The energy industry is at the heart of the global post-COVID-19 recovery.
  • But it faces what has been called ‘the energy trilemma’; the conflicting challenges of security, accessibility and environmental sustainability.
  • Meeting all three requires a mix of technologies and methods, tailored nationally and locally, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

A disruptor and a fresh start, though unexpected: the coronavirus pandemic has brought immeasurable grief and hardship, but it has also created unprecedented momentum for deep and structural change in society and industries.

This year’s Davos Agenda event focuses on how we can build on this dynamic while continuing to fight the devastating effects of the virus. The goal is to shape a new, more resilient, sustainable economic system – and one that can re-establish a level of global cohesion that hasn’t been in evidence for a long time.

Energy is at the heart of this, providing the raw power needed to make the global economy tick. It has also shown us how a few changes can make a significant difference. There was a substantial drop in energy use in 2020, due mostly to restrictions on mobility and social and economic activities. Renewables went on to make up almost 90% of the increase in total power capacity worldwide. At the same time, momentum has continued to build for other carbon-neutral fuels and technologies.

But these are still baby steps. In energy circles, there is a phrase sometimes used to describe the challenges the industry faces: the energy trilemma.

In simple terms, the energy trilemma is about addressing three often conflicting challenges: ensuring energy security, providing energy equity – access to affordable, clean energy – and achieving environmental sustainability.

The question is how we, as a sector, measure up to these three concerns.

A substantial drop in energy demand ensued during lockdowns around the world
A substantial drop in energy demand ensued during lockdowns around the world Image: IEA

1. Providing energy security

How well is a nation prepared to meet current and future energy demand reliably? Can it withstand and bounce back swiftly from system shocks – such as a pandemic – with minimal disruption to supply?

Security inevitably means not relying too heavily on any one single energy solution. Being in a country with a rich wind resource would mean that this would be the best source of electricity, both in terms of environmental impact and affordability.

However, it does little to answer the energy security question. As a variable resource, renewables like wind cannot stand alone but need to be balanced with solutions to even out supply peaks and troughs.

In 2020, we saw significant progress made in this context, starting with strong momentum for building a hydrogen market, as evidenced by new policies from the likes of the European Union.

Alongside, developing and commercializing different types of energy storage – including large-scale batteries – was high on the agenda.

We must also not forget the role of traditional power plants in stabilizing the grid. Where possible, these plants can be decarbonized by converting them to renewable hydrogen or a natural gas/hydrogen fuel mix. Other strategies to minimize environmental impact include using digital tools to run plants more effectively, improving turbine efficiency and adding carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) for any remaining emissions.

Finally, we need to reconsider nuclear energy as a baseload power source, including both modern fission reactors and, eventually, nuclear fusion. The next milestone for the latter will be the ITER demonstration project going live in 2025, featuring 300-tonne field magnets which we built in Japan and shipped to the site in southern France.

2. Equitable access to energy

Universal access to reliable, affordable and abundant energy is still not a given everywhere in the world. Raising the momentum of electrification is of particular importance in emerging economies.

The United Nations projects that, at the current rate of progress, around 620 million people will still lack an electricity supply in 2030 – the year targeted by the Sustainable Development Goals for universal energy access. And this estimate does not consider the impact of COVID-19 on emerging economies.

To stay on target, energy solutions should be tailored to the natural resources and needs of the local population. For example, we are working with a Kenyan utility using the country’s geothermal energy resources, a government drive financed by several multilateral organizations. Similarly, decentralized solutions such as triple hybrid mini-grids, which combine renewable energy with a battery for storage and a back-up generator, will help emerging markets play to their strengths.

Another response to the access challenge is reflected in our partnership with the University of New South Wales to develop a scheme to apply science to the art of balancing competing economic, social and environmental challenges in order to select the most suitable local energy mix. Employing this approach at the level of cities and other relatively smaller urban developments will help ensure more tailored and fairer outcomes.

Image: UN

3. Achieving environmental sustainability

Despite COVID-19, the climate crisis has remained high on the global agenda in 2020. The energy transition is key to mitigating climate change, but it has become clear that this isn’t as simple as a ‘renewables for all’ policy.

In every economy, there are areas – such as heavy industry – where abundant renewable electricity is of little use when large volumes of intense heat or gases are needed as part of manufacturing processes.

Here, a variety of alternative solutions including hydrogen, CCUS and synthetic fuels will play a crucial role alongside renewable electricity.

Steel mills, for example, are expected to ultimately convert to using hydrogen as a source of industrial heat, as well as a means for reduction for iron-oxides.

For others, like the cement industry, CCUS is virtually the only route to make the significant emission cuts needed to comply with the Paris Agreement. Carbon capture is also being explored in shipping to comply with tough CO2 regulations, as is the use of ammonia, methane and methanol that can be deployed in combination with onboard carbon-capture systems.

In recent years, the focus has rightly been on the third of these energy trilemma challenges. But in the post-COVID world, with many economies in recession, reliable and affordable energy supplies for all must also be prioritized if a truly global, cohesive and sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic is to come about.

And this means recognizing that every country, every city and every industry has its own natural resources and energy needs. Becoming sustainable means identifying those energy sources that can do this, in a way that answers each challenge of the energy trilemma.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

Ferry capsizes near Mosul, UN chief offers solidarity, support ‘as needed’

Do the giant banks ‘tell’ Britain to choose a good soft Brexit and ‘remain’ or else…?

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

How technology will transform learning in the COVID-19 era

Business should be joyful – just ask the sports world

I’m not feeling lucky: The “Right to Be Forgotten” ruling puts Google inside a box

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

Dare to be vulnerable, and three other lessons in leadership

Donald Trump’s victory is a great opening for global EU leadership on the sustainability agenda

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

“For my children Italy will be an innovation lab and not a museum”; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

IMF: World cup and productivity

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

Ramp up nuclear power to beat climate change, says UN nuclear chief

Eurozone’s bank resolution mechanism takes a blow

COVID-19 and nature are linked. So should be the recovery.

Here are 4 of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

Minsk “ceasefire” leaves more doubts than safety, with EU already planning steps further

London is becoming the world’s first National Park City

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

Immigration crisis at its very worst: EU to outsource rescue business to North Africa?

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner in charge of competition policy, during a recent press conference in Brussels / Berlaymont. (Copyright: EU, 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

EU opens investigation into Qatar Petroleum over potentially restrictive gas contracts

Ocean life faces ‘onslaught of threats’ from human activity, but tools exist to save it

When is Berlin telling the truth about the EU banking union?

‘Multi-generational tragedy’ in Israel and Palestine demands political will for two-State solution

Venezuela, Poland and Sudan amongst 14 new Human Rights Council members

4 ways the way we make things can change for a sustainable world

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

These are the world’s healthiest nations

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres in Kenya, Prisoners sick in Iran, #GlobalGoals, Myanmar, Ukraine updates, and new space partnership

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Countries must make teaching profession more financially and intellectually attractive

Brazilian officer a ‘stellar example’ of why more women are needed in UN peacekeeping

The mental health of our society

The future of suicide and depression prevention

Palestinian Bedouin community faces demolition after Israeli court ruling, warns UN rights office

Approving most of EU’s accounts, EP requests new measures to protect EU spending

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

Climate Change and Human Health: Two Faces of The Same Coin

Can indoor farming feed the world?

How to survive and thrive in our age of uncertainty

Nuclear test ban treaty critical to global collective security – UN chief

These are the countries best prepared for health emergencies

Clean air is good for business

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

This is the environmental catastrophe you’ve probably never heard of

North Korea missile tests ‘deeply troubling’: senior UN official

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s