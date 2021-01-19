You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19 vaccines: EU must respond with unity and solidarity

COVID-19 vaccines: EU must respond with unity and solidarity

January 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs expressed broad support for the common EU approach to fighting the pandemic and called for complete transparency regarding contracts and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the plenary debate on Tuesday, MEPs exchanged views with Ana Paula Zacarias, Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs, and Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

A large majority of MEPs showed their support for the united EU approach, which ensured vaccines are being developed quickly and secured access to vaccines for all European citizens. At the same time, they deplored “health nationalism”, including alleged parallel contracts signed by member states or attempts to outcompete each other. In order to uphold the European success story, the EU must respond with unity and solidarity, with all levels of government working together, say MEPs.

Members called for the terms of contracts between the EU and pharmaceutical companies involving public money to be completely transparent. Recent efforts by the Commission, to allow MEPs to consult one incomplete contract, were deemed insufficient. MEPs reiterated that only complete transparency could help combat disinformation and build trust in the vaccination campaigns across Europe.

Speakers also acknowledged the global dimension of the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires global solutions. The EU has a responsibility to use its position of strength to support its most vulnerable neighbours and partners. The pandemic can be overcome only once all people have equal access to vaccines, not only in rich countries, MEPs added.

The debate also touched upon other issues, such as the need for comparable national data and mutual recognition of vaccinations, the need to avoid delays and increase the speed of vaccination, as well as the unconstructive nature of blaming the EU or the pharmaceutical industry for any failures.

Watch the video recording of the debate here. Click on the names below for individual statements.

Ana Paula Zacarias, Portuguese Presidency

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety

Esther de Lange, EPP, NL

Iratxe García Pérez, S&D, ES

Dacian Cioloş, Renew Europe, RO

Joëlle Mélin, ID, FR

Philippe Lamberts, Greens/EFA, BE

Joanna Kopcińska, ECR, PL

Marc Botenga, The Left, BE

Context

The Commission is expected to publish today an additional communication on the EU’s COVID-19 strategy. EU leaders will debate the pandemic state of play during the European Council meeting on 21 January.

Background

On 22 September 2020, Parliament held a public hearing on “How to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for EU citizens: clinical trials, production and distribution challenges”. During the December 2020 Plenary session, Parliament expressed support for the speedy authorisation of safe vaccines and on 12 January 2021, MEPs blamed a lack of transparency for fuelling uncertainty and disinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccination in Europe.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Europeans with a job diminish dangerously

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

Europe’s poor investment in digital is threatening prosperity. Here’s what its start-ups need

Artificial Intelligence raises ethical, policy challenges – UN expert

New York and London mayors call on cities to divest from fossil fuels

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

How do we upskill a billion people by 2025? Leadership and collaboration will be key

France v Croatia: How the World Cup finalists stack up off the pitch

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

How people without running water can wash their hands

How start-ups will lead India through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Traditional knowledge at ‘core’ of indigenous heritage, and ‘must be protected’, says UN Forum

Happiness apps: how schools are joining the fight for better student mental health

This German supermarket’s shelves are filled with food other stores won’t sell

Even in the world’s richest countries, kids might not have what they need to learn at home

EU-UK future relations: crucial to ensure EU leverage and unity

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

Create conditions for ‘harmony between humankind and nature’, UN chief says on sidelines of G20 in Japan

London is becoming the world’s first National Park City

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

Primary Healthcare: Back to the Basics

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

CO2 can help the construction industry emit less CO2. Here’s how

Afghanistan can rely on international support along harrowing road to peace, and beyond

5 libraries doing innovative things to help their communities

The Fourth Industrial Revolution needs a social revolution, too. Here’s how we can make this happen

Conflict prevention, mediation: among ‘most important tools’ to reduce human suffering, Guterres tells Security Council

Changing world of work needs new jobs strategy

Commission adopts proposal to make EU-U.S. agreement on tariffs effective

Solutions for cultural understanding: medical students’ perspective

State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Innovation for a smarter world: ITU Telecom World 2018

Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

Don’t understand the US-China trade war? This metaphor could help

UK’s Cameron takes the field to speed up TTIP talks. Will “rocket boosters” work?

This project is turning abandoned fishing gear into volleyball nets

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

This billion-dollar campaign wants to protect 30% of the planet by 2030

MEPs oppose EU Commission plans to authorise three herbicide-resistant GMOs

This is where people live the longest in the EU

Coronavirus: here’s what you need to know about face masks

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

Farmers on the frontline in battle against drug-resistant microbes: UN health agency

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

Russia’s permafrost is melting and it could have a devastating global effect

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

COVID-19 poses a dramatic threat to life in conflict zones

Clean air is good for business

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s