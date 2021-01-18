You are here: Home / European Union News / Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

January 18, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The MEDIA strand of the EU programme Creative Europe, designed to support European film and audiovisual industries, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. To mark this, the European Commission is launching a campaign to celebrate the 30 years of support, as well as the launch of the new MEDIA programme of Creative Europe, running from 2021 to 2027.

Since 1991, Creative Europe MEDIA has invested over €2.6 billion in the film and audiovisual industries to support the development, promotion and distribution of European works within Europe and beyond. Its long-standing support has strengthened the competitiveness of the sector and has contributed to enriching Europe’s cultural diversity, while at the same time it has promoted audiovisual creations across borders and helped giving recognition to the best of them.

For 2021-2027, the planned budget for the whole Creative Europe programme will be €2.4 billion, an 80% increase compared to the previous period (2014-2020), of which €1.4 billion will be devoted to its MEDIA sub-programme. The latter will keep supporting media projects with a European and international dimension, as well as nurturing talent and promoting the use of new technologies.

Campaign to celebrate 30 years of Creative Europe

Throughout 2021, the Commission will run a communication campaign to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the MEDIA strand of Creative Europe. The campaign’s content will focus on 10 different themes and will be rolled out primarily on social media, aiming to reach young people and industry professionals. It will have a dedicated webpage and an Instagram series: ‘Behind the scenes of European content – How EU support turns into stories’. This series will consist of 12 short episodes to highlight how the EU supports audiovisual and film projects on the ground.

Members of the College said:

Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, said: “The cultural and creative sector is part of our daily lives. It shows us the richness and diversity of Europe. The Media Strand of the Creative Europe programme has supported European works for 30 years by facilitating access across the EU. It has also supported the media and audio-visual sectors development – and it provides an important contribution to the economy as well. So in the new financial period, the budget of this programme is increased. The Media and Audio-visual Action Plan adopted last December builds on the Media Strand. Aiming for the recovery of the sector which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, said: “For 30 years, the European Union has been investing in creativity and diversity through its MEDIA programme. This programme has helped thousands of European films and other audiovisual works reach new audiences across borders, nurturing a plurality of views. Today the MEDIA programme is bigger than ever – and it is badly needed in the current crisis. It has also become an example to follow in order to support other important industries, such as the news media sector which benefits for the first time from Creative Europe and is also at the core of our recent Media and Audiovisual Action Plan.”

Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said: “I heartily congratulate the Creative Europe MEDIA programme on its 30 year anniversary. Creative Europe MEDIA has long been a vital support for our European audiovisual and film industries. Building on our greatest assets, Europe’s diversity and talent, it also strengthens the resilience of our media and audiovisual industry and reinforces media freedom and pluralism across the European Union. With the current crises brought by the coronavirus besetting this industry, such support – now and in the future – is more important than ever. Building on these 30 years of support we will keep increasing European collaboration and support digital innovation so that European media companies can scale up to the European level and find viable business models for the future.”  

Background

Creative Europe MEDIA helps to launch and distribute projects with a European dimension and international potential to travel beyond national and European borders. Its funding actions provide support to audiovisual works including films, TV series, documentaries, video games and immersive content, and to cinemas, festivals, VOD services and industry markets. It also contributes to boosting European talents via training programmes, as well as to audience development and film education.

In December last year, the European Parliament and EU Member States reached a political agreement on the new Creative Europe programme for 2021-2027. Earlier that month the Commission adopted an Action Plan for the Media and Audiovisual sector to support its recovery, transformation, to enable industry to scale up in the single market and to empower citizens to have a wider choice. These sectors, particularly hit by the coronavirus crisis, are essential for democracy, Europe’s cultural diversity and digital autonomy.

The Action plan sets out 10 concrete actions to address these challenges by fostering financial support, accelerating digital transformation and strengthening resilience at European scale. Many of the actions will be launched in the first months of 2021.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

“ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to the EU

Who cares about the unity of Ukraine?

A Sting Exclusive: “The EU Cybersecurity Act for a more secure and cyber-resilient European Digital Single Market”, by EU Commissioner Gabriel

8 amazing facts to help you understand China today

Remembering Kofi Annan

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

How to rebuild trust and integrity in South Africa

EU budget: Will Germany alone manage Britain’s gap?

Here’s how to build energy infrastructures fit for the future

Congolese expelled from Angola returning to ‘desperate situation’: UN refugee agency

COVID-19: MEPs want safe vaccines, full transparency and liability for companies

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

How’s Life? reveals improvements in well-being but persistent inequalities

France sneaks into the Geneva US-Iran talks to claim its business share in Tehran

Why philanthropy for – and by – Africans is the future

‘We will not give up on looking for peace for South Sudan’: UN deputy chief

The IMF sees Brexit’s ‘substantial impact’ while the world’s economy holds its breath

4 steps to developing responsible AI

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

People, not technology, shape the future of manufacturing

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

Draghi drafts a plan to donate more money to bankers, the era of ‘money for nothin’ is flourishing

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: The Draft Agreement Updated

Winter 2020 Economic Forecast: Offsetting forces confirm subdued growth

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

Our Amazon is disappearing in ashes

End fossil fuel subsidies, and stop using taxpayers’ money to destroy the world: Guterres

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

Eurozone: Bankers-politicians rig keeps robbing taxpayers

COP21 Breaking News: Paris Pact on Water and Climate Change Adaptation Announced

Cities will lead the electric transport revolution. Here’s why

Climate crisis could see ‘collapse’ of some economies without diversification, warns UN trade chief

Industrial policy: recommendations to support Europe’s leadership in six strategic business areas

How do we upskill a billion people by 2030? Leadership and collaboration will be key

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Reflections on the the biggest refugee crisis since World War II

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Is the world up to the challenge of mass COVID-19 vaccination?

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Hostilities in Syria’s southwest, mean cuts in vital aid across Jordanian border: Senior UN official

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

€2 billion to fast forward the creation of the European Innovation Council

‘Extinction crisis’ pushes countries to agree stronger protection for global wildlife

Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare with simple technology solutions

EU Parliament: No EU-US trade agreement without safe data

Brexit: UK to suffer from EU’s uncompromising stance

Data is the oil of the digital world. What if tech giants had to buy it from us?

The eighth round of TTIP negotiations concludes in Brussels amid scepticism and new fears

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

Practicing healthcare: Skills of a good healthcare professional and its effects

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Improving Italy’s capital market will boost growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers

EU and Airbus Member States take action to ensure full compliance in the WTO aircraft dispute

Monday’s Daily Brief: drug-resistant diseases, Venezuelan refugees, fighting in Tripoli, and hate speech

EU Budget 2020 conciliation talks suspended

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s