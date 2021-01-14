You are here: Home / IFMSA / It is impossible to end HIV without SRHR

It is impossible to end HIV without SRHR

January 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Ahmet Kayhan KORKUSUZ, a first-year medical student at Istanbul Medipol University, Turkey. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Have you ever heard about the relationship between SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights) and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) before? Most people know what HIV refers to, yet they do not know what exactly SRHR does. It is the term which reveals several issues which have been affecting both men and women for years, like HIV. It has four fundamental rights, such as sexual health, sexual rights, reproductive health, and reproductive rights.

To begin with, sexual health refers to not having any sexual illnesses and violence. To prevent sexual illnesses people, particularly young people, must be careful about who they are in a relationship. In addition to that, there are over two billion teenagers who live with HIV. Next, ‘‘sexual rights’’ is the term which means having the ability to decide on your own sexuality. People are ought to be free to make decisions about pleasure, privacy, and partners. Sadly, violation of this is seen in women. In today’s world, 1/3 of young women are married before their 18s because of their region, parents, etc. Laws and public support are needed to overcome this issue.

 Unceasingly, reproductive health claims a healthy reproductive system and healthy pregnancies. It is essential for people to take care of the reproductive system. To give an illustration, obstetric fistula occurs in women due to lack of proper care – regrettably 65% of women having obstetric fistula are adolescences. Another term ‘‘reproductive rights’’ states that you can decide if and when to have children. For instance, most people around the world do not want to have children anymore. As a matter of fact, there are nearly 230 million women who want to delay or stop having children.   

When it comes to HIV, it is a disease in which a virus attacks the immune system. It came from a type of chimpanzee in Central Africa – SIV (Simian Immunodeficiency Virus). If it is not treated, it could lead to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). HIV transmits through sharing needles, or syringes, or from mother to child, less likely to happen, and sexual interactions. Currently, there are 26 million people living with HIV in the African Region – the percentage of patients is higher in the particularly young generation. There is no current effective cure yet. Once people get it, they have to live with it for life. However, it can be controlled with proper health care. Further ways to prevent HIV are protecting yourself during sexual interactions, and being careful during injecting drugs.

When it comes to thinking of ending HIV without SRHR, it seems that it is nearly impossible – and it is. Even though we have not had any effective cure for that issue, we know the fact that if it is not treated with proper health care, it could cause AIDS – which is worse. It is always better to protect yourself in terms of sexual interactions, etc. Note that ending HIV through finding effective treatments will always be under SRHR.

About the author

I am Ahmet Kayhan KORKUSUZ, a first-year medical student at Istanbul Medipol University, Turkey. I am affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations. Also, an active member of TurkMSIC, and EMSA in Turkey. I have always believed that Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability. Throughout medicine, I want to see what others could not see. Academically, I am interested in physiology and cardiology. I am of the opinion that a good person is the one who has the key to making people feel better.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

Monday’s Daily Brief: ‘Horror’ at Notre Dame fire disaster, Yemen still bleeding, measles now ‘global crisis’

Why India can show us how to achieve growth with purpose

The 5 stages of acceptance as robots enter the workforce

COVID-19 lockdown hits working mothers harder than fathers

The EU Commission implicates major banks in cartel cases, threatens with devastating fines

Finding calm in the COVID-19 chaos 

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

At G20 Summit OECD’s Gurría says collective action vital to tackle global challenges

Syria: UN-backed watchdog says chemical weapon ‘likely used’ in February attack

Foreign investment to be screened to protect EU countries’ strategic interests

A Union that strives for more: the first 100 days

Manipulating privacy and reaping the benefits of technology

Despite falling attacks, ISIL terrorists remain ‘global threat’: UN report

This is how COVID-19 is affecting indigenous people

Peer-to-peer learning: a way to develop medical students’ trainings

What’s behind South Korea’s elderly crime wave?

Modernising EU justice systems: New package to speed up digitalisation of justice systems and boost training of justice professionals

From Russia with love: Brussels and Moscow close to an agreement on Ukraine’s gas supplies

A new European banking space is born this year

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

Women’s leadership ‘critical’ to future of Niger

‘No hope’ global development goals can be achieved without women, says UN Assembly President

These are the 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

It’s not your imagination, summers are getting hotter

Climate change and health: creating global awareness and using earth resources wisely

In 2019, ‘reasons for hope’ in a world still on ‘red alert’: UN chief Guterres

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Ensure safety of responders UN Security Council urges, amid worsening DR Congo Ebola outbreak

‘Trickle-down’ tax cuts don’t work, study says

How’s Life? reveals improvements in well-being but persistent inequalities

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

EU Ombudsman must continue push for more transparency in Council and Commission

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

Ten UN peacekeepers killed in a terrorist attack in northern Mali

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

European Union and African Union sign partnership to scale up preparedness for health emergencies

This Norwegian cruise line plans to power its ships with rotting fish

These are 2018’s stats of the year

A new bioeconomy strategy for a sustainable Europe

If airlines were a country they’d be one of the world’s top 10 greenhouse gas emitters

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

Brunei’s new penal code would enshrine ‘cruel and inhuman punishments’ UN rights chief warns

Why is the EU launching a doomed policy in stopping immigrant waves? What are the real targets?

Five years down the drain

4 steps towards wiping out cervical cancer

Amidst high trade tensions and policy uncertainty, UN cuts economic growth forecast

Main results of EU-Japan summit which took place on 25/04/2019 in Brussels

EU cross-border payments outside Eurozone: MEPs scrap excessive fees

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

Coronavirus: 5 ways to work from home with your kids (and stay sane)

This is what emerging technologies mean for the future of infrastructure

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

This is what different countries are doing to stop coronavirus from spreading

The India–U.S. trade dispute and India’s evolving geopolitical role

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 4 January

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s