You are here: Home / Business / 14 innovative projects helping to save the planet and make the world a better place

14 innovative projects helping to save the planet and make the world a better place

January 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(William Bossen: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • Digital crowdsourcing platform UpLink was created to address the world’s most pressing problems.
  • The initiative seeks sustainable solutions to tackle issues such as climate change and social injustice.
  • Projects are also aimed at tackling the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The importance of sustainable solutions came to the fore in 2020 as communities across the world faced the threats of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital crowdsourcing platform UpLink was created to address such challenges and help speed up the delivery of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Unveiled at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2020, the platform connects the next generation of change-makers and social entrepreneurs to networks of contacts with the resources, expertise and experience to help bring about change.

Since its launch, UpLink has surfaced the best entrepreneurial solutions through competitions such as its Ocean Solutions Sprint, Trillion Trees Challenge, COVID-19 Social Justice Challenge and COVID Challenges. Here are some of the most innovative.

Ocean Solutions Sprint https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1267470426004836352&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F01%2Finnovations-oceans-forests-social-justice-coronavirus%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Cubex Global

Oman-based Cubex Global aims to cut global shipping emissions by enabling businesses to easily buy and sell unused container space on existing cargo routes. The company claims that its blockchain-based marketplace could help reduce emissions from shipping vessels by up to 20% and recover about $25 billion in lost freight revenue each year.

RecyGlo

Waste management service RecyGlo works with businesses in Myanmar and Malaysia to recycle and process material in a safe and non-hazardous manner, helping to avoid mismanaged plastic being dumped in the region’s rivers and ending up in the ocean. The Yangon-based company manages 500 tonnes of waste and saves 1,470 tonnes of CO2 each month.

Oceanium

Scottish biotech start-up Oceanium uses sustainably-farmed seaweed to create food and nutrition products and compostable biopackaging. It believes that a sustainable seaweed farming industry can help mitigate the effects of climate change and create jobs.

COVID Challenge https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1283472666146594817&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F01%2Finnovations-oceans-forests-social-justice-coronavirus%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Intelehealth

Developed at Johns Hopkins University, Intelehealth is a telemedicine platform that connects patients and frontline health workers with remote doctors to deliver primary care services at a distance in countries such as India.

How UpLink is helping to find innovations to solve challenges like this

UpLink is a digital platform to crowdsource innovations in an effort to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

It is an open platform designed to engage anyone who wants to offer a contribution for the global public good. The core objective is to link up the best innovators to networks of decision-makers, who can implement the change needed for the next decade. As a global platform, UpLink serves to aggregate and guide ideas and impactful activities, and make connections to scale-up impact.https://www.weforum.org/videos/uplink

Hosted by the World Economic Forum, UpLink is being designed and developed in collaboration with Salesforce, Deloitte and LinkedIn.

Flare

Emergency services app Flare provides next-generation 911 for those who do not have access to help in case of an emergency. In Kenya, its ‘Uber for ambulances’ platform has reduced response times by 87% and helped save 2,500 lives since its 2017 launch.

Carbon Health

Tech-enabled primary care provider Carbon Health aims to improve access to world-class healthcare. In the US, it established pop-up COVID clinics in 30 cities, with doctors available on video call, and has so far tested more than 500,000 people.

Desolenator

Desolenator’s solar-powered water purification systems help remote communities produce clean drinking water, without the need for filters, chemicals or external energy sources. This helps them build water resilience in the face of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trillion Trees Challenge https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1278329309615337472&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F01%2Finnovations-oceans-forests-social-justice-coronavirus%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Borneo Nature Foundation

For over a decade, Borneo Nature Foundation has developed planting methods to reforest degraded deep peatland, which is an important carbon store, key to local economies and home to populations of orangutans. It has planted more than 30,000 seedlings, and established community seedling nurseries in villages near Borneo’s remaining tropical rainforests.

Reforestum and Ecosphere+

Spain-based CO2 offsetting service Reforestum teamed up with UK climate solutions company Ecosphere+ to enable individuals and businesses to finance forest conservation and restoration by offsetting their carbon footprint.

Inga Foundation

Slash-and-burn farming is the only source of income for millions of farmers but it’s devastating the world’s rainforests. This is something that the UK-based Inga Foundation wants to counter through its Inga Alley farming method, which helps farmers build long-term food security on one plot of land.

Social Justice Challenge https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1313407251974107136&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F01%2Finnovations-oceans-forests-social-justice-coronavirus%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

citiesRISE

Global platform citiesRise seeks to transform mental health policy and practice for young people across the world through its Mental Health and Friendly Cities framework – something that is only likely to become even more relevant in the COVID-19 era.

TheraWee

Philippines-based telerehabilitation platform TheraWee aims to improve access to rehabilitation services for children with difficulties by connecting their parents with individuals, groups and communities that can offer them support.

Noora Health

US start-up Noora Health provides families with medical skills training to help look after their loved ones, both in health facilities and at home. Its Care Companion Program has already reached more than 1 million relatives in India and Bangladesh.

Family Mask’s #PPEforAll

Global Citizen Capital and its company Family Mask’s #PPEforAll initiative was set up to boost access to affordable personal protective equipment (PPE) as the pandemic hit. By July 2020, more than 1 million masks had been distributed to elderly people across the world.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COVID-19 shows we need a broader definition of safe mobility

Inegalitarian taxation on labour haunts Europe’s social model

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

Global warming: our responsibility

Mediterranean and Black Seas: Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2020

Our health workforce: A light in the dark

This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

5 ways to integrate Syrian refugees into the workforce

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

5 ways Denmark is preparing for the future of work

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

Why salaries could finally be on the way up

The Red Cross’s health chief explains how business must respond to coronavirus

We should look to nature for solutions to the global water crisis. Here’s why

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

MWC 2016 LIVE: Qualcomm looks to pick up Hamilton’s winning ways

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

Erdogan’s electoral win on a ‘me or chaos’ dilemma means trouble for everybody

Budget MEPs approve €104.2 m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

European values must prevail, even in a state of public emergency, MEPs say

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

Africa-Europe Alliance: Four new financial guarantees worth €216 million signed under the EU External Investment Plan

State aid: France to recover €8.5 million of illegal aid to Ryanair at Montpellier airport

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

EU mobilises €10 million more to respond to severe Desert Locust outbreak in East Africa

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

This farmer used an age-old technique to save his soil and now his farm is prospering

In the future of work it’s jobs, not people, that will become redundant

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

‘Dire consequences’ for a million children in the Middle East, North Africa, as funding dwindles

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

The essence of care is cosmopolitan

Crop yields are up in Syria, but higher prices still cause major strain: new UN report

Promoting rule of law and fundamental rights in the EU

Fisherwomen of Lake Chad show optimism in face of multiple challenges

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

Can the EU assume the mantle of global leadership?

iSting: a reader’s thoughts on the UN Environment Assembly 2017

Autumn 2019 Economic Forecast: A challenging road ahead

Affordable, accessible and safe medicines for all: the Commission presents a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, says European Parliament

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

8 top stories from the week in Davos 2020

China is adding a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks

Three ways to improve your corporate culture in the #MeToo era

GSMA Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

G20 World Exclusive Interview: “The world, especially emerging economies and developing countries, require a more sustainable and quality development”, the Spokesperson of Japan underscores live from Antalya Turkey

Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments by Transgaz to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s