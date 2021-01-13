You are here: Home / European Union News / ‘Trickle-down’ tax cuts don’t work, study says

‘Trickle-down’ tax cuts don’t work, study says

January 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

  • A study claims that taxing the richest less doesn’t strengthen economies and worsens inequality.
  • London-based academics have analysed 50 years of growth, income and employment data covering 18 countries.
  • The study comes as governments are considering raising taxes to repair the economic damage of COVID-19.
  • Billionaires have seen their wealth increase by more than 27% this year to new record highs.

Tax cuts for the rich “do not have any significant effect on economic growth and unemployment”, and “lead to higher income inequality”.

Those are the central claims of a new study of 18 OECD countries. It draws on economic data from the past half century – a period during which taxes on the richest have fallen widely.

The working paper, published by the London School of Economics’ (LSE) International Inequalities Institute, comes at an important moment. Countries including the UK are being urged to use one-off wealth taxes to help repair battered public finances. Argentina has already done so.

Some economists argue that “trickle-down” economics, where greater financial headroom at the top can spur broader wealth creation, is real enough – and big tax rises are risky. Nevertheless, calls for reform are growing, and tackling inequality is high on the Davos Agenda this year.

Distribution of major tax cuts for the rich, 1965-2015
The 1980s saw a cluster of nations cut taxes on the rich. Image: London School of Economics

The long view

One of the reasons the LSE study takes a 50-year view (ending in 2015) is that so much has changed for the rich.

In their study, Dr David Hope of the London School of Economics and Dr Julian Limberg of King’s College London, point out that for several decades after the Second World War, top incomes fell.

But the 1980s brought a wave of tax cuts in countries including the US and UK, creating trends and precedents that few leaders have attempted to reverse – in fact many have continued.

Arguments by researchers that higher taxes on the wealthy had a negative influence on economic growth prevailed for many years. But Hope and Limberg claim that there is, in fact, relatively little clear data linking tax cuts and improved economic performance. This echoes analyses which have questioned the power of such tax-cutting strategies such as former US President Ronald Reagan’s’ “Reaganomics”.

Hope and Limberg’s assessment considers a range of data points, and covers the performance of economies for up to half a decade after tax cuts. Their conclusion: “estimated effects for these variables are statistically indistinguishable from zero” – or to put it another way, tax cuts make little or no difference to GDP and jobs.

Taxes on the wealthiest have fallen in many nations. Image: London School of Economics

The pandemic factor

These findings are timely because of the policy context. As Hope told Bloomberg: “Policy-makers shouldn’t worry that raising taxes on the rich to fund the financial costs of the pandemic will harm their economies.”

The pandemic has not only sharpened wealth divisions, with billionaires seeing their wealth increase by 27.5% earlier this year, and the world’s poorest suffering most. Technology entrepreneurs have seen their rising assets scrutinized in the media. And, above all, COVID-19 has increased the holes in governments’ balance sheets.

And policy appears to be catching up with research. Whereas the current US administration cut taxes by more than $1.4 trillion – benefiting the wealthiest as well as the broader “middle class” – President-elect Biden has already signalled his intention to change course, by increasing capital gains tax, for example. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1336581584678477825&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F01%2Ftax-cuts-for-wealthy-impact-lse-study%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

A complex picture

However, the increasing prominence of inequality debates, led in recent years by economists such as Thomas Piketty, does not necessarily translate into a clear mood for a change.

There is evidence to suggest that the general public has a more complicated relationship with income inequality than might be supposed. A recent study has found that the way wealth is obtained is a key factor in how dissatisfied people feel about it.

Its authors say that whether the rich made their money from capital (such as owning assets) or labour (income from work) is significant. They also find that, in many countries, the gulf in salaries between the richest and poorest is now the key driver of inequality.

Their study is an indication that while wealth taxes might be rising up government agendas, it will take more than that to address growing inequality.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

FROM THE FIELD: For refugees and migrants in Europe, healthcare’s essential but a challenge to find

5 things weighing on the world economy, according to the IMF

Fears for food security and the future of farming families, as Fall Armyworm spreads to Asia

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Why capital markets have no more reservetions about Eurozone

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

Is the energy industry meeting its sustainability goals?

This woman changed the world of work – and you’ve probably never heard of her

Why AI will make healthcare personal

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

This is how AI can help you make sense of the world

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

UN gender agency hails record-breaking number of women in new US Congress as ‘historic victory’

7 lessons leaders should take from the COVID-19 crisis

Fostering global citizenship in medicine

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

The world’s impact in a small Brazilian town and the increased demand for mental health

How video games can reunite a divided world

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

Detecting online child sexual abuse requires strong safeguards

‘Think beyond farm jobs’ to reach sustainable development, UN agriculture chief advises African youth

Commission: New proposal for centrally managed bank resolution

Mozambique: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom meets the child cyclone survivors who’ve lost everything

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

5 things you may not know about Dubai

How data can empower patients to personalize and improve their cancer treatment

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

European Youth Capital 2019 announced: Novi Sad, Serbia

Can North Korea and the U.S. strike a nuclear deal?

You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here’s why

Germany and OSCE support an east-west dialogue in Ukraine without exclusions

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

Thai cave boys spared thundershowers, highlighting extreme climate disruption: UN weather agency

Children of ISIL terrorists likely held in ‘secret detention facilities’, UN human rights office warns

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

These countries are driving global demand for coal

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

This NATO experiment used fake Facebook accounts to trick soldiers into sharing sensitive information

How to keep our cities cool as temperatures rise

Mental health and suicide prevention: the contradictory access in a reference city of southern Brazil

Why exporters need to mind the trade finance gap

Medical students as the critical link to address climate change

Bosnia and Herzegovina: EU allocates additional €3.5 million to support vulnerable refugees and migrants

To my Chinese friend

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

COVID-19: EU countries should harmonise testing procedures and frequency

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

De-escalation of fighting in Hodeida is key to ‘long-overdue’ restart of Yemen peace talks: UN envoy

Industrial price dive may lead to point of no return

The clothes of the future could be made from pineapples and bananas

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

Young New Yorkers bring robots, and a glimpse of the future, to UN Headquarters

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s