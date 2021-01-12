SRHR and ending HIV: Can one be achieved without the other?

by

Current interventions to HIV prevention are customarily targeted to people who are singled out as, or self-identified being at risk. Not to mention, people living with HIV have the right to live healthy, satisfying sex lives and the requirement for that healthcare and legal systems must have support for these individuals (1). In the year 1990, some countries had taken up the initiatives as it did in the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action which had burgeoned to provide the awareness of connections amongst sex and reproduction and HIV (2). Strong evidence has depicted that SRHR services in a fair society can aid in the prevention of new HIV infections.

Myriads of development had been implemented from coughing up hundreds to millions of dollars on biomedical interventions to prevent HIV in women which had not been a success in limiting the number of HIV incidences (3). Consequently, in conjunction with the United Nations target, for reaching out to all women and teenage girls with comprehensive HIV prevention services by this year around had the notion to reevaluate existing strategies. However, both sex in this context are highlighted to provide underused linkages with holistic strategies to draw upon in improving SRHR.

Promising interventions which would include in the reduction of HIVs in women and girls together come from those that stay in school, impede early marriages, steer clear off unwanted pregnancy, and effectively engage males along with nurturing economic independence through sexual education (4). Choice and control are two things that should be instilled into the minds of young women over their SRHR, and hence such plans of action would be manifested in breaking the cycle of deprived gendered relationships and prevent gender based violence among both partners.

Another key element would be empowering the evidence base practices. Peer education, youth centres that focus on abstinence-only education, have been lagging in terms of positive impact made on sexual and reproductive health. In hindsight, promising advancement in innovative multisectoral approaches that incorporate health, education and social intervention can have a positive outcome in changing gender norms and male behavior because getting to convene in providing boys and men with the awareness on issues about sexuality can help shape their role of being a respectful and responsible individual (5,6).

Possibly the greatest challenge is that of the complexity that revolves around HIV which is increasing yearly. Despite the advancements in medicine in Europe and North America however, the HIV-stigma is getting worse, and if we continue to go a blind eye on these issues, we are far from pushing back the epidemic. Evidence based interventions have the capability to halt the rising HIV, and by scaling this up, it would align with the United Nations sustainable development goals. The focal point of SRHR among both genders is to remedy the inequities in research, health care services and education that have positioned them in danger of contracting HIV.

