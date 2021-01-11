You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: Commission supports blood services to increase COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection

COVID-19: Commission supports blood services to increase COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection

January 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has selected 24 projects that will build new programmes, or expand existing ones, for the collection of plasma from donors recovered from COVID-19. The plasma donations will be used for the treatment of patients with the disease. These grants are the outcome of an invitation sent last July to all public and non-profit blood services around the EU, and in the UK, to apply for funding for the purchase of equipment for plasma collection. This action is financed through the Emergency Support Instrument, for a total of €36 million. The projects, which will take place in 14 Member States* and the UK, are national or regional and will, in most cases, involve distribution of funds down to large numbers of local blood or plasma collection centres (over 150 in total).

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “When it comes to research on therapeutics for COVID-19, all options have to be explored to make sure that safe and effective treatments can be made available as quickly as possible. Thanks to the many applicants who have replied to the Commission’s call, plasma collection can now be increased through the selected projects, which will help in the use of convalescent plasma as a possible promising treatment. We are doing everything possible to provide citizens with safe and effective therapeutics against COVID-19.”

The grants will support the purchase of a number of plasmapheresis machines and associated equipment, including collection kits, storage equipment, laboratory testing and characterisation of plasma and organisational changes within blood centres. Applications were received from 14 Member States, and the UK, and projects have been accepted for funding in all of those countries.

The treatment involves convalescent plasma being transfused to sick patients to boost their immunity and ability to fight the virus. It can also be provided to industry for the purification of antibodies to make a COVID-19 medicinal product (immunoglobin).

The efficacy of both of these approaches is being investigated worldwide, including in EU research projects funded by Horizon 2020, examples of which can be seen here and here. Both potential treatments rely on the collection of large quantities of convalescent plasma donated by recovered patients.

Preliminary results are promising, with evidence of a very low incidence of adverse reactions and signals of efficacy. Further results from full clinical trials are upcoming. Results to date suggest that early transfusion of donations with high concentrations of antibodies is most effective in reducing patient mortality. This implies that the highest possible number of donations should be collected to ensure that those rich in antibodies can be provided for patients. Donations not suitable for transfusion as convalescent plasma can be used for other transfusion indications and for the manufacture of other essential medicinal products.

Currently, public blood services and the Red Cross mostly collect whole blood donations from which the plasma is then separated. This is a much less efficient method of collection compared with plasmapheresis – a process whereby plasma is taken from the donor and the other blood components are returned to the donor. Plasmapheresis donors can donate higher volumes of plasma at one time and can donate once every 2 weeks compared with once every 3-4 months for whole blood donors.

Background Information

Adopted by the Council in April 2020, the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI) allows the EU budget to step in to provide emergency support to allow the Union as a whole to address the human and economic consequences of a crisis such as the ongoing pandemic.

The ESI equips the EU with a broad toolbox to support Member States in their efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic by responding to needs which can be best addressed in a strategic, coordinated manner at European level.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

A junk food diet can impair your brain, study finds

The developing countries keep the world going

What cryptocurrencies will do to the integrity of politics

Addressing the consequences of digitalisation in the Russia & CIS region

Tax revenues have reached a plateau

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

Here are what UNESCO considers to be remarkable new World Heritage Sites

Why COVID-19 is a litmus test for corporate attitudes to sustainability

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

Strength in unity: Commission makes recommendations for the EU’s next strategic agenda 2019-2024

Yoga as medicined for the mental distress amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: integrative and complementary practices

Engaging world’s youth vital to preventing violent extremism, building sustainable peace, UN official tells Baku Forum

Monday’s Daily Brief: US-DPRK relationship reset, ‘Horrific’ Kabul bombing, Anti-conscription plan in Syria, Climate change heat stress, Security Council in Iraq

Why we need to solve our quantum security challenges

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

The West unites against Mali desert rebels

It’s a frenzied clash between moderates and no-deal Brexiteers

Rights defenders jailed in Bahrain and UAE should be released unconditionally, UN urges

This new way of understanding disease is changing medicine

This is what the world’s CEOs think about the global outlook

An Eastern Wind

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

Black Lives Matter – for Pakistan’s Sheedi community too

Rich economies not a promise of education equality, new report finds

This is how we can help Australia organize the world’s generosity

Humanitarian aid convoy to Syria’s Rukban camp: Mission Accomplished

These 5 countries are home to more than half the world’s forests

Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

What the future of trust looks like

SDGs and the historical and economic impact on Brazilian health

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

‘Terrorist Iranian regime’ must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure

Powering through the pandemic

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

This company is combining video calls with pop-up clinics to help more people get the care they need

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

The EU might as well go down the drain if foreign meddling corrupts May’s elections

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

‘No other possibility but to leave’: UN News special report from the Nigeria-Cameroon border as 35,000 newly-displaced seek safety

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

Boosting adult learning essential to help people adapt to future of work

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Yellow vests, rising violence – what’s happening in France?

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

We need natural solutions to fight ocean and climate risk

Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

COP25: Italy and Mexico pave the way on climate education

This is what happens when a school swaps french fries for quinoa

Global health challenges require global medical students

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

EU and Japan select first Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s