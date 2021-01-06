You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Think you’re safe at home? Think again. 5 household demons to be mindful about

Think you’re safe at home? Think again. 5 household demons to be mindful about

January 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

  • With more than half of working adults experiencing anxiety relating to their jobs and home-working patterns, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare, identifies five specific dangers of staying at home.
  • The “DEMON” at home comprises: D – Device Addiction, E – Eye strain, M – Mental health problems, O – Obesity, N – Neck and Back pain.
  • Those in lockdown or isolation who work or study from home need to address these demons before problems escalate into lifelong challenges.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gains strength in many parts of the world, it is evident that the old normal has slipped, and a new sense of normalcy is setting in. This has been evident with the arrival of the work-from-home, study-from-home and socialize-from-home model, whenever possible.

But while we retreat into the safety of our houses, we must stay vigilant as the battle has not been won yet. Rather, there are an array of dangers lurking within our own four walls, brought about by this pandemic, which can negatively impact our health. These dangers are the DEMONDevice addiction, Eye strain, Mental health, Obesity, and Neck and back pain – and if left unchecked, can quickly escalate into lifelong challenges.

1. Device addiction

While the use of electronic devices have enabled work, study and communication with family and friends, the move into the digital world from the physical world, has come with a price. We are ever more dependent on our screens.

From Zoom (which surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants in 2021) and Microsoft (which saw its productivity suite users generate more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day) to Netflix (which added nearly 26 million subscribers in the first half of this year) and Google Classroom (which saw the number of users double compared to last year as quarantines spread), we have become dependent on a small number of apps provided by these tech companies to enable the basic functioning of our lives.

“Nomophobia”, or the fear of being without a mobile device, became more entrenched in the global vocabulary during 2020. In such scenarios, a routine conscious digital detox that involves disconnecting from smart devices for short periods can be the answer.

the effect of COVID-19 on workers' lives
The effects of COVID-19 on workers’ lives. Image: Ipsos-World Economic Forum

2. Eye strain

A direct consequence of device addiction and increased screen time is eye strain which can result in eyesight problems. For students, the advent of online learning – which supplemented existing screen time for gaming and entertainment – has been paired with the significant increase in the probability of developing myopia or near-sightedness. In fact, the rate of myopia has been rising globally with its prevalence among children in 6 to 19 years bracket estimated at around 40% in Europe and North America and even higher in Asia. Among adults, the “computer vision syndrome” or digital eye strain is becoming more prevalent with symptoms like dry eyes, persistent headaches, blurred vision or reduced visibility. To keep this at bay, one should factor in regular eye-health check-ups while also embedding a break every 20 minutes to look at an object 20 feet away, and reducing screen time when possible.

3. Mental health deterioration

The third issue – and one that has been widely discussed – has been the deterioration of mental health for many people. The past year has seen challenges for all ages and groups. Students have been unable to interact physically with their peers and teachers and they have suffered growing anxiety about their futures. Many people have not been able to see parents or loved ones. For working adults, more than half globally have experienced anxiety relating to job security and stress due to changes in their working patterns. Entrepreneurs have also had to make significant changes to try and keep their businesses afloat.

Last year undoubtedly saw turmoil as worries and fear for the future have crept into our everyday reality. The World Health Organization expects that the need for mental health and psychosocial support will substantially increase in the coming months and years. Hence, it is paramount that self-care strategies become a part of the daily routine to protect mental and physical health. Simple and effective measures include maintaining a daily rhythm, limiting exposure to negative news media, focusing on positive thoughts, setting priorities and staying busy, while also staying connected with family members.

4. Obesity

Obesity had been highlighted as a global problem even before the heightened risks of COVID-19 were apparent. Various factors have contributed to a rise in obesity, including inexpensive calorie-dense food, screen dependance and the changing structure of communities that reduces or replaces physical activity, and inexpensive nonphysical entertainment. With quarantine and stay-at-home guidelines becoming normal, the opportunity to step out of the house for exercising and simple activities like walking dwindled.

But, while staying home might have been safe in the short-term, it runs the risk of aggravating diseases like diabetes and hypertension in the long-term, which in turn increase our vulnerability to COVID-19. In fact, just a few years ago, more than $400 billion of excess direct health care expenditure was due to obesity in the United States.

To ward off obesity, simple steps like getting 8 hours of sleep every day, regular exercise (even if it is at home), a well-balanced and healthy diet, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and setting some time to relax and recharge can make the difference.

5. Neck and back pain

The final challenge is the neck and back pain from the long hours spent in the home office. Limited movement can stiffen neck and back muscles, causing severe pain and discomfort. If left unchecked, this can result in permanent pain which may transform into numerous visits to doctors and chiropractors for healing. Moreover, this can also be aggravated by make-shift workstations which may not always be appropriate for long-term regular work. A few solutions include standing and working as a part of the work set-up through adjustable stands and tables, investing in a chair that provides good lumbar support and taking frequent breaks to stretch arms, neck and back. A small break, perhaps once an hour, does the trick.

Given we are in for the long-haul, people need to recognize the DEMON lurking in their homes – and stay away from it.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

Fair minimum wages: Commission launches second-stage consultation of social partners

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

UN chief condemns attack targeting international forces in northern Mali

Russia and the EU ‘trade’ natural gas supplies and commercial concessions in and out of Ukraine

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Social Committee slams the 28 EU leaders for false promises

Mosquitoes kill more people every day than sharks do in a century

EU helps tackle air pollution in Kosovo with €76.4 million

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

These are the pitfalls of a cash-free society

UN-based World Summit Award (WSA) presents its master list on digital innovation with impact on society from 24 countries

Three scenarios for the future of geopolitics

Statement by Cecilia Malmström, Member of the EC in charge of Trade, on the successful conclusion of the final discussions on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) – Brussels, 08 Dec 2017. (Copyright: European Union; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

The EU and Japan seal free trade pact that will cover 30% of global GDP

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

The hidden risk of virtual reality – and what to do about it

An Eastern Wind

COVID-19: MEPs call for measures to close the digital gap in education

‘Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred’ urges Guterres, after mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 dead

State of the Union 2018: The Hour of European Sovereignty

‘More support’ vital to put Afghanistan back on a ‘positive trajectory’ – top UN officials

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Fighting Depression In the Isolation of COVID-19

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

State aid: Commission approves €73 million of Italian support to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Ukraine’s Poroshenko implicates NATO in his duel with Putin

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

Germany objects to EU Commission’s plan for a Eurozone bank deposits insurance scheme but Berlin could go along

First EU-wide protection for whistle-blowers agreed

Aidex: the Global Humanitarian and Development Aid Event

COVID-19: Why we must take the widescreen view of workforce uncertainty

The Cold War had an unintended side effect: It created a European wildlife paradise

Rule of Law: Commission launches infringement procedure to protect the independence of the Polish Supreme Court

The European Sting Cookie Policy

Coronavirus: Commission launches data sharing platform for researchers

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Miraculous’ music made by hearing-impaired children

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

Parliament toughens its position on banking union

‘Nothing left to go back for’: UN News hears extraordinary stories of loss, and survival as Mozambique rebuilds from deadly cyclones

How digital is your country? Europe needs Digital Single Market to boost its digital performance

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

Towards a zero tobacco public space in Cameroon

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

How personalized care can tackle the late-life loneliness epidemic

Trade, taxes and other takeaways from Li Keqiang’s speech to the World Economic Forum

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

International trade statistics: trends in third quarter 2019

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

250+ senior claims leaders under one roof, exchanging transformation strategy

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

NextGenerationEU: Commission presents next steps for €672.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility in 2021 Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s