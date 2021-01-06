You are here: Home / IFMSA / Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

January 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Vandana Kumari, a 24 year-old, final year MBBS Student in krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University Karad, Maharashtra, India. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Although we live in a modern and independent society, many women doesn’t have the fundamental and decision making rights for themselves and they are the one who are suffers from numerous issues in life. The fundamental women’s rights,  include right to body integrity and autonomy, right to education, access to healthcare facilities and services, right of marriage, contraception, pregnancy or abortion, career choices, finances & fair and equal salary, freedom from sexual or domestic abuse & violence, right to vote and make a decision. Sometimes they are supported by law, custom while sometimes they are ignored and their voices are suppressed.

Medical students don’t have access to provide treatment to the women directly, but they can provide information related to the health issues, screening tests, government policies for women’s empowerment and the laws for their protection and rights, can inform the authorities and healthcare system about the abuse, help the women in getting emotional and psychological support and can give advice for specific consultation, and provide them a patient-centered experience with minimum cost to ensure their health and well-being. The health care as a whole system is changing fast, so is the world and it’s the duty of us, the future medical professional to lessen the gap accelerate women’s overall growth.

The first thing a medical student should do is to identify women who in the healthcare system, community, family or neighborhood is suffering, deprived of her fundamental rights and they should be approached in a friendly manner or the student can inform their seniors or authorities about it. It is important to establish the communication with them in a trustworthy manner and as future medical professional, one should be non-judgmental and unbiased, and led the conversation with them without our personal beliefs and inference.

If there is health related issues then a medical student can provide information about their condition and disease, all the available treatment and prevention options, vaccination or screening tests. If it’s a case of sexual or domestic abuse or violence, identification and approach to patients, attainment of her confidence and providing her emotional support and doing examination in private space can be helpful, also one can help and provide the women information regarding the rules and law for the same to punish the accused. And the respective authorities should be notified and informed regarding the same and counseling should be done if required. As for pregnant women, apart from providing information about her related to pregnancy changes, education about contraceptive measures, counseling, knowledge about breastfeeding, STI, gestational diseases and myths related to pregnancy should be cleared. In case of abortion, according to the provision of the law in the country, it should be provided to the women, and the decision of it is solely based on women’s choice, and if the abortion is related to female feticide it should be reported immediately.

One should do their best to empower irrespective of anything.

About the author

Vandana Kumari is 24 year old,  final year MBBS Student in krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University Karad, Maharashtra, India.  She likes to write articles and essays and is interested in doing research work. She believes that hard and fun work gives the best result.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The global response: Working together to help the world get better

‘Digital divide’ will worsen inequalities, without better global cooperation

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

Rare earths are the new battlefront in the US-China trade war. But what are they?

It’s time for financial services to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Here’s why

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

China in my eyes

This New York store is selling Christmas presents for refugees

The West cannot ignore Russia; dazed Germany sitting on the fence

Here’s what you need to know about Bangladesh’s rocketing economy

Antitrust: Commission imposes interim measures on Broadcom in TV and modem chipset markets

UK must end ‘unlawful’ administration of Chagos Archipelago ‘as rapidly as possible,’ top UN court rules

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

At least half of people who have a job fear they’ll lose it in the next 12 months

Can medical students be prepared for Global Health ethical issues?

Car industry: New rules on cleaner and safer cars start to apply across Europe

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

European Energy Union: Integration of markets and need for in-house energy production

Better air pollution data is helping us all breathe easier. Here’s how

‘Ground-breaking innovation’ needed in cities, where battle for sustainable development will be won or lost, says UN agency chief

Brunei’s new penal code would enshrine ‘cruel and inhuman punishments’ UN rights chief warns

Can ECB’s €60 billion a month save Eurozone?

EU budget: Regional Development and Cohesion Policy beyond 2020

Here are 4 ways investors can influence more secure and responsible innovation

Glass ceiling being broken into pieces

Social media and the lack of information for blood donation

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

Scotland in United Kingdom: It’s either the end or the beginning of the end

Refugee resettlement: ‘Tremendous gap’ persists between needs, and spaces on offer

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

This is why retail is such a sore point in India-US trade relations

This underwater restaurant teaches you about the ocean while you eat

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

Climate change update: will the UN member states regain momentum despite the little progress at COP23?

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

European Globalisation Adjustment Fund, who gets it and who pays the bill?

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

Here are three technology trends changing the way you travel

Approving most of EU’s accounts, EP requests new measures to protect EU spending

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

A Sting Exclusive: “Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future”, by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General

European Democracy Action Plan: making EU democracies stronger

How close is the new financial Armageddon? IMF gives some hints

At UN, Yemen Foreign Minister demands end to ‘Iranian-Houthi coup d’etat’

8 ways ASEAN consumer habits will change by 2030 – shaped by COVID-19, tech and more

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

Human rights chief calls for international probe on Venezuela, following ‘shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings’

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

How will Brexit affect higher education in the EU?

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

MEPs urge the EU to lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s