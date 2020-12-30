You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / EU-China Leaders’ meeting: Delivering results by standing firm on EU interests and values

EU-China Leaders’ meeting: Delivering results by standing firm on EU interests and values

December 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
EU-China leaders’ meeting via videoconference. Xi Jinping, Charles Michel, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen. Co-operators:
Photographer: Lukasz Kobus

European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Union (represented by President of the European Council, Charles Michel and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen held a leaders’ meeting with China (represented by President Xi Jinping) via videoconference on 30 December 2020.

The European Union (represented by President of the European Council, Charles Michel and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen held a leaders’ meeting with China (represented by President Xi Jinping) via videoconference on 30 December 2020. The meeting provided an opportunity to follow up on the 22nd EU-China Summit (22 June) and the Leaders’ Meeting (14 September) originally foreseen in Leipzig. It is part of continued engagement of the European Union with China. EU leaders had a strategic debate on China at the October European Council which was prepared by in depth consultation at EU leaders’ level. In addition to this meeting, an exchange took place between the French President Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Xi as a follow up of their meeting in Paris in March 2019.

The meeting focused in particular on progress achieved on negotiations on investment.

Following intensive negotiations carried out by the European Commission on the EU’s side, the EU and China concluded in principle the negotiations for a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). This delivers on the commitment made at the EU-China summit in April 2019 where the two sides agreed to aim for conclusion of negotiations by the end of 2020.

Participants welcomed the active role of the German Presidency of the Council, and of Chancellor Angela Merkel in particular, who has put special emphasis on EU-China relations and fully supported the EU negotiation with China.

This Agreement is of major economic significance and also binds the parties into a values-based investment relationship grounded in sustainable development principles. Once in effect, the CAI will help rebalance the trade and investment relationship between the EU and China. China has committed to an unprecedented level of market access for EU investors, giving European businesses certainty and predictability for their operations. The Agreement will also significantly improve the level playing field for EU investors by laying down clear obligations on Chinese state-owned enterprises, prohibiting forced technology transfers and other distortive practices, and enhancing transparency of subsidies. EU companies will henceforth benefit from fairer treatment when competing in the Chinese market.

The Agreement also includes important commitments on environment and climate, including to effectively implement the Paris Agreement, and on labour standards. China has committed to effectively implement ILO Conventions it has ratified, and to work towards the ratification of the ILO fundamental Conventions, including on forced labour.

On the EU side, further work will now be undertaken in accordance with its legal rules and procedure to sign, ratify and conclude the Agreement. The two sides will aim to conclude negotiations on investment protection within two years of the signature of CAI.

Ensuring successful implementation of this Agreement once concluded will require high level and sustained political engagement with China. The Agreement also provides for a robust enforcement and monitoring mechanism .The European Commission will monitor the implementation of the commitments in the Agreement on the EU’s side.

The EU will take stock of the overall development of EU-China relations, including but not limited to the CAI and its implementation in all its dimensions, during the French Presidency in 2022.

Looking beyond the CAI negotiations, the EU reiterated its expectation that China will engage in negotiations on industrial subsidies in the WTO. The EU Leaders also emphasized the need to improve market access for EU traders in sectors such as agri-food and digital, and to address overcapacity in traditional sectors such as steel and aluminium as well as in high tech.

The EU referred to the agenda of the June Summit and the September Leaders’ meeting and reiterated the need to continue to address all issues discussed. On climate, the EU welcomed the announcement by China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and reiterated its readiness to cooperate on climate and biodiversity issues. On Covid-19, EU leaders emphasized the need continue supporting the Covax facility and to reinforce international cooperation to better anticipate and manage potential future pandemics. EU leaders also called on China to participate fully in multilateral debt relief efforts within the framework agreed by the G20 and the Paris Club. EU leaders also reiterated their serious concerns about the human rights situation in China, including developments in Hong Kong.

Finally, President Michel recalled the invitation for President Xi to join an EU-China Leaders’ meeting with the participation of the Heads of State and Government of the EU member states to be held in Brussels in 2021.

The EU will continue to conduct its policy towards China in line with the multi-faceted approach endorsed at the European Council on 1-2 October.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

In Tokyo, UN chief expresses full support for US-Japan dialogue with North Korea

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

3 hard-won lessons from a decade of negative cleantech returns

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

Bacteria vs. humans: how to fight in this world war?

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

This is what you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

Three steps we must take to secure the future of our forests

Marginalized groups hit hardest by inequality and stigma in cities

5G networks: to slice or not to slice?

Refugee crisis update: EU fails to relocate immigrants from Greece and Italy

Mergers: Commission waives the commitments made by Takeda to obtain clearance of its acquisition of Shire

Solidarity needed to overcome ‘isolated’ attacks on Venezuela refugees, migrants

A day in the life of a refugee: the role of nations and citizens of the world

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

Ending use of chemical weapons in Syria: ‘still work to be done’, says UN disarmament chief

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

‘Undersea gardeners’ are restoring Jamaica’s lost coral reefs

10 ways COVID-19 could reshape offices

This forgotten chemical element could be the key to our green energy future

3 ways to fix the way we fund humanitarian relief

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into possible anti-competitive conduct of Amazon

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

From Kenya to China, here’s why countries should start working together on AI

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

Draghi tells the EU Parliament his relaxed policies are here to stay

South Sudan: ‘Outraged’ UN experts say ongoing widespread human rights violations may amount to war crimes

Mental health apps: Help is just within a pocket reach

A greener, fairer, and more robust EU farm policy

Building back business: Avoiding a trade-off between resilience and growth

US migrant children policy reversal, still ‘fails’ thousands of detained youngsters: UN rights experts

Knowledge management and entrepreneurship: short term vs. long term perspective

MEPs: Focus on crisis response when coordinating economic and budgetary policies

Kids who live in the countryside have better motor skills, a study in Finland has found

Is there a cure for corruption in Greece?

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

The art of care goes beyond borders: one has to understand the individual as a whole

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

8th Euronest Assembly: the future of relations with Eastern partners

Greece’s future solely in the hands of Tsipras; he can direct the poor country any way he likes

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

On flight to sustainable development, ‘leave no country behind’, urges aviation agency

Brexit may finally not really happen; The Brits have second thoughts

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

What people want – ignore at your peril

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

UN Human Rights chief urges Venezuela to halt grave rights violations

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

France fails again the exams. Kindly requested to sit in on Commission’s class

These LGBTQI Davos leaders shared their advice on coming out

This billion-dollar campaign wants to protect 30% of the planet by 2030

On technology and medical ethics

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

4 ways to become a ‘business baobab’ on the African economic landscape

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: China, European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s