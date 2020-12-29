You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / How a new encryption technique can help protect privacy amid COVID-19

How a new encryption technique can help protect privacy amid COVID-19

December 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Dalia Khader, Divisional CISO, Swisslife Global Solution & Husna Siddiqi, Independent Advisory Board Member, UKRI Centre for ART-AI, University of Bath

  • COVID-19 has brought the debate on balancing privacy and public interest to the fore.
  • A technique called ‘homomorphic encryption ‘ could help us strike the right balance.

The debate over balancing public interest and the basic human right to privacy is not new, but in recent months it has reached almost every household due to Covid-19.

In order to manage the global pandemic, there has been an onslaught of Covid-19 applications, including contact tracing and statistical data analysis tools to help identify patterns that may lead to cures or prevention measures.

Quite understandably, this has led to mixed emotions of relief and worry – relief from experts being able to collect and process data in order to curb the virus, and worry that the apps could be used to for the surveillance of people or to reveal sensitive personal data.

The development of these apps with an “accepted level of data protection” is probably the second most important Covid-19 innovation, after vaccines. The key challenge lies in ensuring information protection within these apps, and subsequently assuring society that the purpose is to trace the virus and not people.

What is homomorphic encryption?

Homomorphic encryption is a cryptographic tool that could offer the much needed balance between public interest and privacy.

Encryption of data is like placing the data in a box and locking it such that it can only be opened (i.e. decrypted) by those that hold the key to unlock the contents. In today’s world, information security specialists have defined three key states of data – data at rest, in transit and in use. Using the analogy of the locked box, encryption of data at rest is putting the locked box in a storage facility, while encryption of data in transit is moving the box from one facility to another without revealing the contents. Modern cryptography has done a great job in protecting data at rest and in transit using different encryption algorithms.

“Encryption of data in use” can be more challenging. An example would be placing two numbers in a box and performing a mathematical calculation on those numbers without having to open the box and see the original numbers. Imagine how useful this mechanism would be in performing Covid-19 related risk calculations while protecting personal data.

Computation over encrypted data is known as homomorphic encryption, which has existed since the 1970s in its partial form, hereafter PHE. There are two types of PHE: additive and multiplicative. This means numbers entered in a locked box can be either added or multiplied (but not both) with each other without revealing the original contents. For more complex calculations involving both operations, a full homomorphic encryption, hereafter FHE, is needed. The concept of FHE was barely a dream until the computer scientist Craig Gentry made it a reality in 2009.

Figure 1 illustrates homomorphic encryption using the analogy of boxes, sticks and dynamites that somewhat defy the laws of physics but could help readers visualise the concept.

PHE: The blue boxes and pink boxes in figure 1 are locked and can only be unlocked by those holding the key.

  • When sticks are entered in pink boxes and then multiple pink boxes are connected with each other, the borders between them disappear adding all the sticks together.
  • The blue boxes allow for dynamites to be entered. When boxes of this type are connected together, their internal borders also disappear but the number of dynamites multiply with the number of dynamites in the adjacent box, resulting in number of sticks that equal to the product.

The pink and blue boxes do not connect with each other. This means if we wanted to perform a complex function that involves both addition and multiplication, the process would involve taking out the contents in the midst of the calculation at some point.

FHE: If addition and multiplication needs to be performed without having to take the contents out of the boxes (i.e. enabling end to end encryption during computation), a new type of box needs to be designed which allows for the operation to be set to addition or multiplication as needed.

The table below gives examples of the homomorphic encryption in context of a University gathering Covid-19 research data.

Despite the strong privacy notion provided by FHE, it is not used today due to being computationally inefficient.

The speed ratio between FHE and the calculation of un-encrypted data is actually 450 times greater than the ratio of the average man walking and a passenger aircraft.

Nevertheless, crisis is the mother of innovations. In 2020, the year of Covid-19, recent initiatives led to FHE becoming 1000 times faster than Gentry solution; an excellent indication that we are on the right track.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

Easing funding woes for UN agency assisting Palestine refugees a ‘wise investment for today and the future’

India-UN fund gets 22 development projects off the ground in first year

Employment and Social Developments in Europe: 2018 review confirms positive trends but highlights challenges, in particular linked to automation and digitalisation

Water supply a human right but Greeks to lose their functioning utilities

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

Afghanistan: Bring ‘architects’ of latest ‘appalling’ suicide bombing to justice, says deputy UN mission chief

Are we at the edge of anti-vaccination health crisis?

Superbugs: MEPs advocate further measures to curb use of antibiotics

UN expert condemns new sentence for jailed Venezuelan judge as ‘another instance of reprisal’

EU-wide penalties for money laundering: deal with Council

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

‘Africa has both the energy and the determination’ to make sustainable development happen, says UN deputy chief

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

Alarming number of Ebola deaths in DRC a ‘rallying cry’ to scale up treatment

Hundreds of thousands of lives still lost each year to small arms, UN conference hears

Mozambique cyclones a ‘wake-up call’ to boost resistance: UN weather agency

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament calls on the EU to act

This wristband tells you what food to buy based on your DNA

Sanity in times of COVID-19

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

A Sting Exclusive: the EU referendum is about fighting for an outward-looking Britain

FROM THE FIELD: Rohingya babies conceived out of ‘incomprehensible brutality’

Re-open EU: Commission launches a website to safely resume travelling and tourism in the EU

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

Feeding families remains complex task in war-torn Syria – UN relief agency

Capital Markets Union: Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council

European Semester: The Winter Package explained

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

Joint press release: Republic of Korea – EU Leaders’ video conference meeting

Somalia: worst harvest since 2011, with more than 2 million expected to go hungry

Is Germany closer to Russia than the West? Nord Stream II and Iran count more

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Space science now a ‘fundamental pillar’ of 21st century human development: top UN space official

How private equity can fund the fight against climate change

UNESCO lists wrestling, reggae and raiho-shin rituals as global treasures to be preserved

We can meet the SDGs using the wisdom of crowds. Here’s how

European creativity and digital economy are drowning in a copyright swamp

The Shifting Rhythms of Harmonious China: Ancient, Modern & Eternal

Gaza: deadly violence continues to escalate, top UN officials work to restore calm

COVID-19: Maintaining the teaching experience for students whilst delivering teaching virtually

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

Governments urged to put first ever UN global migration pact in motion, post-Marrakech

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

Maros Sefcovic Canete European Commission Energy

Better late than never? Commission runs now to fight energy dependency on Russia with the sustainable energy security package

This is what’s happening to the Amazon, according to NASA

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Europe’s children urge leaders to commit to climate action at UN Climate Summit in Paris

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s