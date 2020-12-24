You are here: Home / IFMSA / Closing the gap in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Closing the gap in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

December 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Siddharth Kumar, a final year medical student at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, India. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In a country like India where every third women has never been to school or was never able to finish it, there is one institution where most of these women arrive in their in lifetime. It is important that we make sure that this visit has a bearing on the lives of these women. Hospitals are these places which offer the hope of educating women about their most basic rights and even help them achieve it. But sadly most senior consultants are overburdened with an ever increasing caseload which makes it even more difficult to help them. This is a problem where the junior most in any hospital can help.

Medical students and interns are available in almost all departments round the year, and they generally talk to and examine a patient before the consultant’s appointment. Unlike the doctors who generally interrupt the patients in first few seconds of them speaking and are concerned mainly with the diagnosis and treatment. Medical students are keen on listening on all the problems that a patient might complain about. This leads to the formation of a stronger bond of trust between the two. The redflags (if any) can be used to alert the senior doctor or the authorities.

In a department like paediatrics this extra time and bond can be used to counsel the mother regarding the harmful and evil female genital mutilation (a practice still prevalent in India) is, how the mother shouldn’t have a bias against the female gender, tell her about how she should make sure to give all her wards the best education that she can afford, parents can be together counselled about sharing the responsibility of household chores and taking care of their new-born.

In the OBGYN clinic the mother can be informed about her right to get a contraceptive, importance of keeping her body before the desire of having another child at the earliest as per the needs of her family. Breaking the most basic myths regarding sex determination in India.

It’s essential to use the bond formed with the mother to inquire about the bruises she has incurred in the recent past, making her well aware of her right to stand against any form of harassment and violence.

The path and fight to create a better world is a long journey, one must not forget that what might seem the most basic rights have still not been achieved by many, it’s essential for these people to be enabled enough to break this cycle of injustice, and to do so knowledge is the only key. We as medical students and young doctors should try and affect as many lives as we can, it will only be through the smallest of steps that the light of a new day will reach the darkest corners. 

About the author

Siddharth Kumar is a final year medical student at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, India and a member of the IFMSA. He has developed an interest in writing and have started to nurture it recently.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief appeals for calm as Mali presidential election draws to a close

UN genocide adviser welcomes historic conviction of former Khmer Rouge leaders

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

Colombia’s former president says COVID-19 shows the importance of listening to indigenous peoples on how we treat the planet

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

Terrorist content online: MEPs agree to start negotiations with EU countries

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

Why responsible consumption is everyone’s business

Why symbols of injustice matter and what to do with them

How to make sure tech doesn’t leave people behind

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

The West unites against Mali desert rebels

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Africa must become more resilient to climate risk. Here’s how

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

Italian divers just rescued a whale caught in ‘ghost’ fishing nets

Commissioner sings “Volar-e” but the European driver no “Cantar-e”

How to harness data to tackle rare diseases

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Is the English language too powerful?

3 defining characteristics of youth-led social innovation

On the euro but out of it?

Improved access to financial information to curb serious crime

Telemedicine in medical practices and its contribution to quality and accessibility to care

These researchers want to use your computer in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

Artificial Intelligence: These 3 charts show what people really think

The Junior Enterprise concept: Business & Education

Bias in AI is a real problem. Here’s what we should do about it

European Banking Union: Like the issue of a Eurobond?

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

Coronavirus: UN health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization

State of the Union 2017: Juncker’s optimism about EU growth and Brexit’s impact

We don’t know how autonomous vehicles will depreciate – and that’s a problem

Remarks by Commissioner Lenarčič on the deployment of EU Medical Teams to Italy

Towards a tobacco free India

EU adopts €55 million support package for Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon to mitigate coronavirus pandemic

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

Attack on Saudi facilities risks dragging Yemen into ‘regional conflagration’: UN Envoy

Parental leave: why we can’t wait a century for equal rights for women

These 11 companies are leading the way to a circular economy

EU-India summit: Will the EU manage to sign a free trade agreement with India before Britain?

The cost of healthcare is rising in ASEAN. How can nations get the most for their money?

Arlington, USA: kick-off of the fifth round of the EU-US boxing match

This tech company is aiming to plant 500 billion trees by 2060 – using drones

We can make sure Globalization 4.0 leaves no one behind. This is how

The Eurogroup has set Cyprus on fire

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

The future of international election observation missions

Will the EU reconsider Frontex’s role in light of accusations about violations of migrants’ human rights?

Could the pandemic usher in a golden age of cycling?

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

Macron plans for Europe, Brexit and banks but vague on France

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

Spread of polio still an international public health concern

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s