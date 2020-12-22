You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Your computer can help scientists find a cure for COVID-19. Here’s how

Your computer can help scientists find a cure for COVID-19. Here’s how

December 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Volunteers can get on with their everyday activities while their computers help find cures for diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and influenza.
  • The COVID-19 project has crowdsourced more than 1 million devices to help sort through tens of thousands of molecules.
  • Citizen science has boomed in recent years with the advance of consumer electronics, but has been around since the 1900s.

More than 200,000 volunteers around the world are helping to find potential treatments for COVID-19 – by running simulations on their home computers and laptops.

While vaccines are starting to be rolled out, the hunt continues for effective treatment for those infected with the virus.

The initiative is a collaboration between distributed computing organisation Folding@home and COVID Moonshot, a crowdsourced project to accelerate the development of COVID-19 antivirals. Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Amazon’s on-demand cloud computing platform – has donated servers to the project.

Sprint to the finish

Distributed computing allows anyone with a home computer, laptop, or virtual machine to contribute computing power to a common cause – in this case, to simulating the process of protein ‘folding’. The COVID-19 initiative has harnessed the computing power of more than 1 million personal devices. Folding@home volunteers take part in one-week “sprints” where they can choose to direct all of their computing power to running molecular simulations.

Nsp16 SARS-COV-2 protein
The combined computing power from over 200,000 volunteers has allowed scientists to study the Nsp16 protein within the SARS-COV-2 virus. Image: Folding at Home

These sprints “have helped sort through tens of thousands [of] potential molecules to synthesize to address difficult questions in optimizing the binding of COVID Moonshot lead compounds,” say Maggie Carter and Grace Kitzmiller of the AWS Disaster Response Program.

The project has amassed one of the world’s largest public protein simulation databases, which Folding@home is now sharing as an open data set on AWS, so researchers around the world can easily access this data to speed up the search for COVID-19 therapies.

“The more volunteers joining the effort, the more potential designs can be evaluated, and the faster the Moonshot can identify a potent and safe therapy to bring to clinical trials,” Carter and Kitzmiller say. https://www.youtube.com/embed/VnyaAmM1nhE?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Rise of the citizen scientist

Folding@home is run by a consortium of research labs led by protein simulation experts at the Bowman Lab, part of Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Since its launch in 2000, the consortium has studied numerous diseases with the help of volunteers, or ‘citizen scientists’.

“While you keep going with your everyday activities, your computer will be working to help us find cures for diseases like cancer, ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – a rare neurological disease], Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, influenza and many others,” Folding@home explains on its website.

When COVID-19 evolved into a global pandemic, the organization shifted its efforts to fully focus on better understanding the virus.

Pre-pandemic, 30,000 devices were running Folding@home; by May 2020, that number grew to over 1 million.

A global community

Citizen science has boomed as technology has equipped consumers with the gadgets and apps to capture, process and share data, including cameras, audio recorders and satellite navigation.

According to the journal Nature, the roots of citizen science date back to the 1900s, when a bird conservation society persuaded Americans to count birds instead of shooting them.

Millions of people globally now contribute to scientific research around the world through citizen science projects and platforms.

These include Zooniverse, an online community with 1.6 million registered users contributing to research projects led by hundreds of researchers. Projects have included classifying animals in the Serengeti, discovering new exoplanets using the Kepler space telescope, helping to understand the social structure and life stories of beluga whales in Canada and creating an archive of records from the Holocaust.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mind the (gender) gap: why we should stand together on inclusion

ILO: Unemployment to increase by 8.1 million in 2013-2014

Both sides in Libya conflict agree need for lasting ceasefire: UN negotiator

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

To reinvent the future, we must all work together

This is the life of a refugee: the constant destruction and construction of dreams every day

Africa must ‘value youth’ in the drive towards lasting peace, young envoy tells Security Council

What’s behind South Korea’s elderly crime wave?

FROM THE FIELD: Finding refuge in the ‘beautiful game’

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

There is a forgotten solution to climate change that we must invest in – nature

To entrepreneurship and beyond!

Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

A record one million Syrians displaced over six months, during six key battles: UN investigators

Kazakhstan continues to push for a nuclear-free world

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund

Fairness in the Food Supply Chain: Commission welcomes Member States’ support for greater price transparency

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: UN Secretary-General Announces “Climate Action 2016” Partnership

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

Revealed: danger and squalor for cleaners who remove human waste by hand

COVID-19 outbreak: Commission supports repatriation of EU citizens from cruise ship in Japan

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

Commission’s feeble response to financial benchmarks fraud

Coronavirus: Commission continues expanding future vaccines portfolio with new talks

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

Climate change and health: an everyday solution

How to push out of our comfort zones – an extract

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

Vaccine hesitancy: a pregnancy related issue?

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

Infrastructure around the world is failing. Here’s how to make it more resilient

Greece’s last Eurogroup or the beginning of a new solid European Union?

Why we need a moderate approach to moderating online content

How businesses can create an ethical culture in the age of tech

Sanity in times of COVID-19

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

EU invests more than €100 million in new LIFE Programme projects to promote a green and climate-neutral Europe

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

Syria: A bloody tracer of Trump – Putin rapprochement

3 ways to fight stress at work

Social inclusion: how much should young people hope from the EU? 

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Call to revitalize ‘language of the ancestors’ for survival of future generations: Indigenous chief

Shinzō Abe, on the right, and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU-Japan Summit in Tokyo last week. (Copyright: European Union, 2018 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte)

EU and Japan ratify first FTA ever to include Paris Climate Agreement provision

Erasmus+ 2021-2027: more people to experience learning exchanges in Europe

UN chief condemns attack in south-west Iran which killed dozens

Decades of progress ‘can be wiped out overnight,’ UN chief laments at climate session in Yokohama

I have a rare disease. This is my hope for the future of medicine

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register 2 new initiatives

‘Pioneering’ former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet officially appointed new UN human rights chief

New Mozambique storm rips off roofs, brings lashing rain as aid response kicks in

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s