Gaps being closed- medical students uplifting women's right

December 22, 2020
This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Shalini V. Mustare, a 2nd year medical student from Pune. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Do women and men have different rights ? Or are women’s right considered inferior and less than men ?

Before ensuring equal rights, isn’t it important to ensure a balance in environment as well ? The incorrect behaviour with women over the last century has not only decelerated the overall progress of mankind but also ensured less population of women. This is now changing, the gap between men and women in all aspects is slowly coming to an end. 

The number of medical students as men and women graduating are almost the same. This is a new step towards achieving overall closure of gender gaps in medical field. These students interact with women, using basic manners, protocols, etc which some of the women are even unaware of. The basic right any living being can get is respect and a sense of recognition. Students are taught to handle women patients with care, dignity, etc so that they are comfortable in sharing with the students/doctors.

The students conduct awareness programmes, live acts, camps, informative setup as teams, etc to educate the unprivileged women about the various aspects they should already know about. They reach out to women and implant a sense of warmth and truth, developing a sense of connect, regarding the outer world. This is particularly seen in tribal areas , where students reach out and educate them regarding sanitary pads, PCOD, major health diseases, cancers, pandemics, etc.

Recently, many medical students stepped out of their comfort zones and went house to house in the villages, tribal areas, etc.  to educate the people regarding the pandemic, safety precautions, sanitation, etc. Isn’t it wonderful to know that such medical students really want to serve the society and establishing a place with less sufferings.

There are various NGOs which have upper hand in spreading out information to people, in which medical students have been an active and consistent part of.

The youth of India are considering it now their responsibility to show the world the power of Indian women, their values, their strengths and most importantly their confidence in themselves. Medical students are paving way for women entrepreneurs starting from their home and then towards the society, giving an example of – It’s never too late to start something good.

There’s still a long way to go, but there has been drastic improvement in the last decade nonetheless. We wish to see medical students taking the torch and enlightening the society, especially the women in their rights and responsibilities.

About the author

This article is written by Shalini V. Mustare, a 2nd year medical student from Pune. She is an active member of MSAI-Medical students association of India and Rotaract Medicrew. She takes keen interest in reading books and aspires to write articles in public interest. Her hobbies include dancing, reading books, basketball etc.

