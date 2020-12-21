You are here: Home / European Union News / Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A., subject to conditions

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A., subject to conditions

December 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed merger between the automotive companies Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (‘FCA’) and Peugeot S.A. (‘PSA’). The approval is conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by the companies.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, said: “Access to a competitive market for small commercial vans is important for many self-employed and small and medium companies throughout Europe. We can approve the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA because their commitments will facilitate entry and expansion in the market for small commercial vans. In the other markets where the two automotive manufacturers are currently active, competition will remain vibrant after the merger.

Today’s decision follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed merger by the Commission, which combines FCA and PSA, two large global automotive companies. Both companies are active worldwide, with a strong manufacturing base in the European Economic Area (EEA). The transaction will lead to the creation of the fourth largest automotive group in the world, to be called “Stellantis”.

The Commission’s investigation

During its in-depth investigation, the Commission gathered extensive information and feedback from competitors and customers of the merging companies.

Following its investigation, the Commission had concerns that the transaction, as initially notified, would have harmed competition in the market for small light commercial vehicles in nine EEA Member States (Belgium, Czechia, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Slovakia), where the companies have high or very high combined market shares and are particularly close competitors. The acquisition would therefore have likely led to higher prices for customers.

The proposed remedies

To address the Commission’s concerns, FCA and PSA offered the following commitments aimed at enabling entry and expansion:

  • An extension of the cooperation agreement currently in force between PSA and Toyota Motor Europe (‘Toyota’) for small light commercial vehicles under which PSA produces the vehicles for sale by Toyota under the Toyota brand mainly in the European Union. This will be done by way of an increased available capacity for Toyota and reduced transfer prices for the vehicles and associated spare parts/accessories. This commitment reflects the pervasive nature of platform sharing in the automotive sector; and
  • An amendment of the “repair and maintenance” agreements for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in force between PSA, FCA and their repairer networks, to facilitate access for competitors to PSA and FCA’s repair and maintenance networks for light commercial vehicles. For example, no brand specific reception, waiting area or entrance will be required for FCA/PSA light commercial vehicles clients, and any prohibition on repairers to use PSA/FCA tools and equipment to service competitors’ light commercial vehicles will be lifted.

The Commission found that the first remedy will enable Toyota to compete effectively with the merged entity in the relevant markets in the future. Additionally, the second remedy will help new entrants expand and compete in the markets for light commercial vehicles. The combination of these commitments allow the maintenance of effective competition in the market after the transaction and therefore fully addresses all of the Commission’s competition concerns.

The Commission therefore concluded that the transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns. This decision is conditional upon the full compliance with the commitments.

Companies and products

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA), headquartered in the UK, manufactures, supplies and distributes passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles under the brands Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth, Dodge, Ram, and Fiat Professional. In addition, FCA owns the automotive cast components company Teksid S.p.A., the plastic components and modules companies Plastic Components and Modules Automotive S.p.A., and the automotive production systems company Comau S.p.A.. It also provides financing to customers and dealers to support the sales of its branded vehicles.

Peugeot S.A. (PSA), headquartered in France, manufactures, supplies and distributes passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall and DS brands. Through its subsidiary, Faurecia S.A., it is also active in the manufacture and supply of interior automotive components. PSA also provides ancillary services such as financing solutions for the acquisition of motor vehicles, as well as mobility services and solutions.

Merger control rules and procedures

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 8 May 2020.

The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has a total of 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).

There are currently six on-going Phase II merger investigations: the proposed acquisition of Chantiers de l’Atlantique by Fincantieri, the proposed acquisition of DSME by HHiH, the proposed acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica, the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv by London Stock Exchange Group and the proposed acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics by Danfoss. More information will be available on the Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9730.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

Thomas Cook bankruptcy: Better consumer and employee protection needed

These are the regions where people have most faith in their schools

The European Parliament x-rays the troika’s doings

Algorithmic warfare is coming. Humans must retain control

Our indispensable problem: the paradox of modern plastics

Humanitarian aid: EU announces additional €35 million for Africa’s Sahel region

EP launches Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on anniversary of her murder

Parliament approves €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

How to build an entrepreneurial university

Afghans entitled to live ‘free from fear, intimidation’, says UN chief, condemning suicide attacks

This is how much people would pay to use some of the world’s most popular apps

It’s not enough to respond to crises. We need to take action before they happen

Single European Sky: for a more sustainable and resilient air traffic management

‘Digital divide’ will worsen inequalities, without better global cooperation

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

Telemedicine can be a COVID-19 game-changer. Here’s how

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

How to provide health education and thus create better health systems

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Humanitarian Aid: EU announces €18.5 million additional package for Latin America and the Caribbean

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

OECD Steel Committee concerned about excess capacity in steel sector

David Attenborough: The planet can’t cope with overpopulation

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

Policymakers can ensure the 4IR is fairer than the last three

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

Reconciliation helps ‘repair fractures’, enable lasting peace, Security Council hears

Not faith, ‘but those who manipulate the faithful’ driving wedge between religions, UN-backed forum in Baku told

One small flight for a drone, one ‘big leap’ for global health

How the massive plan to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine could make history – and leverage blockchain like never before

Cheap sea transport with low cost seafarers

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

Safe drinking water, sanitation, are ‘basic human rights’: new UN Water Development report

Trade: First year of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement shows growth in EU exports

‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

Northern Bahamas ravaged by ‘disaster of epic proportions’ as UN releases $1 million in emergency funds

How TV has brought mental health issues into the light – and helped to banish stigma

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

Here’s why we need a global agreement on cross-border science to beat COVID-19

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

FROM THE FIELD: New sensors protect vulnerable Malawians against deadly lightning

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

NEC @ MWC14: “Smart cities” hold the key to enhancing citizens’ lives and cutting costs

European Employment Forum 2013 and not European Unemployment Forum 2014

How Europe’s green tech ‘scale-ups’ can help tackle climate change

Commission introduces surveillance of imports of bioethanol, and remains open to examining requests from other sectors

Nearly 900 children released by north-east Nigeria armed group

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

The digital revolution will transform the steel industry

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s