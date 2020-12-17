You are here: Home / European Union News / Asylum: more solidarity among EU member states and funds for frontline countries

Asylum: more solidarity among EU member states and funds for frontline countries

December 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(A mother feeds her two youngest children outside their tent in a makeshift camp near Idomeni.  © UNHCR/A.Zavallis)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Current asylum legislation neither ensures fair responsibility sharing among member states nor gives swift access to asylum procedures, to the frustration of MEPs.

According to MEPs, the 2013 Dublin III Regulation puts a “disproportionate responsibility on a minority of member states, in particular when high numbers of arrivals occur”.

The plenary resolution assesses the law that determines which member state should deal with an asylum application. MEPs call for a solidarity-based mechanism to ensure that the fundamental right to asylum in the EU is respected and that responsibility is distributed equally among member states. The text was adopted with 448 votes to 98 and 149 abstentions.

Parliament asks for fairer rules, stating that the criteria to determine the country responsible are being inappropriately applied – the “first country of entry” criterion, in particular, is being excessively overused. The ineffective transfers increase pressure on certain countries such as Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, and Spain.

MEPs regret that Council, contrary to Parliament, did not adopt a position on the 2016 proposal to reform the Dublin Regulation, leaving the European Union with the “same set of rules which have proven to be ineffective” in managing high numbers of arrivals. Ad hoc agreements on relocation cannot replace a harmonised and sustainable Common European Asylum System. MEPs demand more resources for frontline member states as long as the Dublin rules are not reformed.

Gap and deficiencies in the return directive

Parliament adopted a second resolution on the implementation of the current directive on returns, with 512 to 134 and 49. MEPs stress than “an effective return policy is one of the key elements of a well-functioning EU asylum and migration policy”, noting that since 2015, the number of return decisions enforced has been decreasing, though not necessarily due to the decrease in irregular entries.

The House notes, however, that the effectiveness of the EU’s return policy should not only be measured by return rates. Its sustainability and whether fundamental rights, safeguards and procedural guarantees are being properly implemented when returning third country nationals who do not have the right to stay should also be taken into account.

According to MEPs, member states should allocate adequate human resources and provide sufficient training to responsible authorities; whenever possible, voluntary returns should be prioritised. They reiterate that unaccompanied minors should not be returned unless it can be proven to be in their best interest.

The Civil Liberties Committee is currently examining the European Commission’s 2018 proposal to amend the existing Return Directive.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why transparency in drug pricing is more complicated than it seems

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

Global warming: our responsibility

How 5G can connect the affordable homes of the future

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

UN chief ‘commends’ leadership of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as name dispute draws to final close

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

Questions and Answers on issues about the digital copyright directive

Easing funding woes for UN agency assisting Palestine refugees a ‘wise investment for today and the future’

WHO coronavirus briefing: Isolation, testing and tracing comprise the “backbone” of response

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

17 ways technology could change the world by 2025

The art of care goes beyond borders: one has to understand the individual as a whole

‘Stronger’ effort must be made to cement peace deal for South Sudanese women and girls: UN Women chief

Community Manager – 1289

The refugee crisis as a young Nigerian doctor sees it

3 vital steps to a new gender equality playbook

Chart of the day: These are the cities where the World Cup threatens productivity the most

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

This is Amsterdam’s ambitious plan to turn its transport electric

Australia’s record heatwave: From fainting tennis players to dead fish

End ‘shame, isolation and segregation’ of fistula sufferers, urges UN reproductive health chief

FROM THE FIELD: Weeding out Mexico’s unwanted beach invader

‘Disaster resilient’ farming reduces agriculture risks, yields economic gains, says new UN agriculture agency report

Chinese economy to raise speed and help the world grow

The European Commission to stop Buffering

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

This is what’s happening to the Amazon, according to NASA

EU-UK future relations: crucial to ensure EU leverage and unity

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Facilitating the access to finance and risk capital for SMEs and midcaps

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

Bold measures needed to protect cross-border and seasonal workers in EU, MEPs say

How trade tariffs could help combat climate change

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

TTIP update: postponed vote and INTA meeting shuffle cards again

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

New committees begin their work

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

Germany loses leading export place

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

How the diaspora is helping Venezuela’s migration crisis

Service and sacrifice of African peacekeepers ‘at the forefront of our minds’: UN chief

Five ways to increase trust in e-commerce

Why #Wherearethewomen? is an $11 trillion question

UK: Crawley group wins European Citizens’ Prize

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Veteran public official from Portugal elected to lead UN migration agency

Aung San Suu Kyi appears at ICJ as UN rights expert urges greater protection for Myanmar activists

What changes in the EU as from today

This AI tool helps healthcare workers look after their mental health

What is the UN General Assembly and what does it do?

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

Getting African Women into the Boardroom

UN and civil society team up to make cities more sustainable and inclusive

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s