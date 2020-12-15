You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

December 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission welcomes the provisional political agreement on the new ambitious EU4Health programme reached by the European Parliament and Council. EU4Health will make a significant contribution to the post-COVID-19 recovery by making the EU population healthier, strengthening the resilience of health systems, and promoting innovation in the health sector. It will also help fill the gaps revealed by the COVID-19 crisis and ensure that EU health systems are stronger if faced with new health threats, as part of a future robust European Health Union.

Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “The provisional agreement is yet another proof that the European Health Union is becoming a tangible reality. It is our dedicated answer to Europeans who want Europe central, and not an accessory to health policies. We are taking concrete action for more cooperation, more coordination and definitely more EU overall in health.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “I warmly welcome the swift provisional agreement of the European Parliament and the Council on the most ambitious funding programme for health ever. With €5.1 billion, EU4Health will help strengthen our crisis preparedness and management of cross-border health threats as well as reinforcing the EU’s healthcare systems overall. EU4Health opens up a new chapter for EU health policy, and sends a clear signal to people in Europe that public health is our priority and that we have listened to their concerns.”

EU4Health is the fourth and largest of the EU Health Programmes since their inception in 2003, with a dedicated budget of €5.1 billion allocated to it under the agreement by the European Parliament and Council on the next multiannual financial framework.

EU4Health aims to:

  • Make health systems more resilient to deal with cross-border health threats like COVID-19 and improve crisis management capacity;
  • Make the European Health Union a reality by investing in cancer care, better pandemic preparedness, availability of medicines and innovation; and
  • Boost digital health and disease prevention.

In the first years of the programme, there will be a clear focus on recovery and resilience, in particular pandemic preparedness and response.

Additionally, the Commission’s work on urgent health priorities will be boosted and expanded, such as successful initiatives like the European Reference Networks for rare diseases, the fight against cancer, reducing the number of antimicrobial-resistant infections and pursuing international cooperation on global health threats and challenges.

Next steps

The European Parliament and the Council will now formally approve the legal texts. Once the multiannual financial framework for 2021-2027 and the Next GenerationEU legislation have also been adopted, and the preparatory work accomplished, the Commission will put forward a detailed work programme for 2021.

Once adopted, the EU’s long-term budget, coupled with the NextGenerationEU initiative, which is a temporary instrument designed to drive the recovery of Europe, will be the largest stimulus package ever financed through the EU budget. A total of €1.8 trillion (in 2018 prices) will help rebuild a post-COVID-19 Europe. It will be a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

An economist explains how to create a fairer society

Can Kiev make face to mounting economic problems and social unrest?

Shaping the future of democracy in Armenia

EU Commission: Once in every 20 beef meals you eat…horse probably with drugs in it

Is mental health really ‘health’?

Letter to The European Sting from Italy

How to build an entrepreneurial university

5 principles for effective cybersecurity leadership in a post-COVID world

European Defence Fund on track with €525 million for Eurodrone and other joint research and industrial projects

GSMA Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

A day in the life of a refugee: the wait

EU Youth Conference in Riga concludes with recommendations for ministers

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

The Five Chinese Girls

The EU heads of State and Government about the result of the European Elections 2019

These innovations could keep us cool without warming the planet

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

These technologies are playing a major role at the Cricket World Cup

World must do more to tackle ‘shadowy’ mercenary activities undermining stability in Africa, says UN chief

Can the EU afford a trade war with China?

7 simple steps we can all take to reduce food waste

Coronavirus: ‘An emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency’

What makes us happy? AI scanned 700,000 journal entries to find out

Mergers: Commission clears Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier, subject to conditions

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

UN chief welcomes new Government in Lebanon, after eight-month impasse

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Deal on an enhanced information system for visas in the EU

FROM THE FIELD: Finding refuge in the ‘beautiful game’

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

Voices of young climate action activists ‘give me hope’ says UN chief

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

EU budget: Commission proposes to increase funding to support the environment and climate action

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

Two shipwrecks add to ‘alarming increase’ in migrant deaths off Libya coast: IOM

Why philanthropy for – and by – Africans is the future

Boeing subsidy case: World Trade Organization confirms EU right to retaliate against $4 billion of U.S. imports

Correcting the “jitters” in quantum devices

Yemen ceasefire deal: ‘Potential’ now to restore humanitarian lifeline to millions

Children of ISIL terrorists likely held in ‘secret detention facilities’, UN human rights office warns

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

INTERVIEW: Advancing human rights, a ‘never ending process’ says new UN rights chief

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

Remarks by High Representative/ Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the EU-China Strategic Dialogue

5 things to know about African migration

A day in the life of a refugee: being and staying healthy

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Donald Trump’s victory is a great opening for global EU leadership on the sustainability agenda

Fake news and Freedom of Press: can the EU ever find the fine line?

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s