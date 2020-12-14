You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / The silent epidemic that is three times as deadly as COVID

The silent epidemic that is three times as deadly as COVID

December 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Diabetes is rising across the globe, killing 4.2 million people last year.
  • Middle- and low-income countries are seeing the biggest increases.
  • Over 460 million people already live with diabetes.
  • By 2045 over 700 million people will have the condition.
  • Changes to diet, exercise and quitting smoking can stop or even reverse the condition.

It’s the silent epidemic that claims 4.2 million lives around the world every yearalmost three times as many deaths as COVID-19. Diabetes is on the march, with experts predicting that one in 10 of us will be affected by 2045.

An estimated 463 million people already live with diabetes and that figure is set to rise to over 700 million by 2045, according to the latest data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). The condition is already one of the top 10 causes of death globally.

A world map showing differing rates of diabetes
Diabetes is on the rise in several major economies. Image: Statista

China, the United States and India had the highest rates of diabetes last year, each with over 30 million cases, according to IDF’s latest Diabetes Atlas. The condition is rising fastest in sub-Saharan Africa with the number of cases forecast to increase by 143% by 2045.

The number of people with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow by 96% in the same period with an increase of 74% forecast in South East Asia.

Diabetes is a serious, long-term condition that occurs when the body cannot produce any or enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This results in a situation known as hyperglycemia where excessive blood sugar levels can cause a person to slip into a coma.

Which type?

There are two basic forms of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented and is caused by an autoimmune reaction in which the body’s immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Genetic defects and viral infections are among its known causes.

Around 90% of diabetics worldwide have Type 2 diabetes, which has been linked to obesity and ageing and may have no early symptoms. Changes in diet, increased exercise, stopping smoking and maintaining a healthy body weight can manage and even reverse the condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of cases has nearly quadrupled since 1980. When the IDF first published global data in 2000, there were an estimated 151 million people with the condition.

Part of the increase in the number of cases is the result of improved diagnosis, but the IDF says up to half of all Type 2 diabetes cases remain undiagnosed. Increasing wealth and access to unhealthy foods are also key factors in the rise in the number of people with the condition.

“Diabetes is a serious threat to global health that respects neither socioeconomic status nor national boundaries,” says IDF president Professor Nam H Cho. “If not well managed, it can lead to frequent hospital admissions and premature death.”

Global health expenditure on diabetes last year was $760 billion and is expected to reach $825 billion by 2030 and $845 billion by 2045. The WHO says most of the burden falls on middle- and low-income countries which are also seeing the greatest increase in cases.

Over 10,000 new cases are diagnosed each year among children and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, which says that in countries with limited access to insulin and inadequate health provision, young people “face serious complications and premature mortality”.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals include a pledge to ensure healthy lives for all people, listing diabetes alongside cancer and heart disease as one of the noncommunicable diseases responsible for one death every two seconds among 30-70 year olds.

A better way

But it doesn’t have to be like this. The WHO says that simple blood glucose tests could improve diagnosis and reduce the risk of long-term organ damage which often results from undiagnosed diabetes.

“A series of cost-effective interventions can improve patient outcomes, regardless of what type of diabetes they may have,” says the WHO. These interventions include controlling blood glucose levels and blood pressure and regular screening for damage to the eyes, kidneys and feet.

Last month, the World Economic Forum launched the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience in collaboration with the London School of Economics and AstraZeneca to help strengthen global healthcare in the wake of COVID-19.

The Forum said the pandemic had “exposed long-standing fault lines in health systems that were already straining to meet increasing population needs and bridge health inequalities”. Change is needed to build resilient health systems that are able to cope with long-term stresses.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The real cost of addiction

Security Council urged to help spare Syrians from ‘devastation’

Reading this alone? Recent surveys reveal the curious truth about loneliness

ECB to buy corporate bonds: Will government financing be the next step?

How has policy affected employment in small businesses in the US?

This is the life of a refugee: the constant destruction and construction of dreams every day

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

Your morning cup of coffee contains 140 litres of water

Youth Parliament to finalise millennials´ priorities for future of the EU

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

Unemployment and exclusion brings EU cities to boiling point

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

The European Internet is not neutral and neither is the Commissioner

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s new risk assessment shows need to step up coronavirus response in the EU

Africa Forum aims to boost business, reduce costs, help countries trade out of poverty

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

8th Euronest Assembly: the future of relations with Eastern partners

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

12 ways the tech sector can help save the climate in 12 years

The undead banks

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

3 things to know about India’s space programme

Trump’s Russian affair spills over and upsets Europe

Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

How to rebuild trust and integrity in South Africa

EU and Germany join efforts to support the African Union’s response to coronavirus

A 3-step path to securing critical infrastructure

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

What is environmental racism?

COVID-19: research package welcomed, EU needs to be better equipped in future

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

US resolution to condemn activities of Hamas voted down in General Assembly

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

4 ways blockchain will transform the mining and metals industry

‘Alarmingly high’ number of children malnourished worldwide: UNICEF report

Respond to ‘legitimate grievances’ of Sudanese people, UN human rights experts urge, following protests

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Commission criticised member states on blocking financial transaction tax

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

4 things ISPs can do to reduce the impact of cybercrime

Why diversity needs your star power, as well as sponsors

Carbon neutrality and funds for EU programmes are EP priorities for EU summit

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Microplastics have spread right to the sea bed, study finds

London is planting a giant bee corridor to boost insect numbers

Monday’s Daily Brief: Independent UN experts on Myanmar, UN chief renounces attacks in US, Libyan airport violence, UN spokesperson on Kashmir, and FAO and Italy on development

Syria war: executions condemned as violence continues ‘on both sides’ of border with Turkey

Senior UN officials call for return to sea rescues, after ‘the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year’

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

US announcement on breaking ties with the World Health Organisation: Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/ Vice-President Josep Borrell

Under fire, UN refugee agency evacuates 135 detained in Libya to Niger

Colombia: New Congress marks rebel group’s transition ‘from weapons to politics’, says UN

UN chief calls for ‘far greater support’ for Cyclone Idai response

#EUBeachCleanUp: EU organises record number of cleaning actions worldwide

Girls groomed for suicide missions fight back against the extremists of Lake Chad

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

Japan’s holiest shrine is pulled down and rebuilt every 20 years – on purpose

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s