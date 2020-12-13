You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Gender equality: Breaking the glass ceiling

Gender equality: Breaking the glass ceiling

December 13, 2020 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Raluca Corina Oprea, the President of the Romanian Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (FASMR), a national member organization of IFMSA and is a doctor who has just experienced graduating during the coronavirus pandemic at Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, Romania. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

For a long time, women’s rights have been a sensitive topic, especially in medicine, a traditionally male-only domain. Medical schools were functional since the 9th century – but it was only in 1849 that the first woman graduated from one. Even though we take pride in acknowledging unique women, who boast an extraordinary array of achievements, such as Marie Curie or Florence Nightingale, there are still many whose equally extraordinary achievements aren’t recognized or are bestowed upon other, more famous, male counterparts.

When tackling this issue from the perspective of female medical practitioners, we quickly see women have had lower participation levels in medical fields compared to men, although their informal role (caregivers, midwives) has been widespread. Nowadays, it can be argued that significant progress was made – however, women have yet to achieve parity in the medical system. Even with the increasing number of female physicians, the experiences and challenges they face have not much changed during the past 30 years. Their struggle as both women and physicians is still an issue which entails a clash between career and lifestyle choices, as well as difficulties with family planning. Fortunately, some legislation changes have been made to benefit women in this line of work, but such official decisions have not yet influenced attitudes and behaviors in the workplace.

Male physicians’ dominance is still present, even in the industrialized countries, where gender parity has been achieved in medical students. Unfortunately, this does not translate yet into equivalence in practice. Further disparities can be seen within the medical formation itself, certain specialties such as surgery remaining significantly male-dominated. The same can happen in research and academic medicine. This sad phenomenon is known as the “leaky pipeline”: although both women and men graduate school in equal measure, a variety of discriminating factors causes them to quit in each stage of the academic pipeline; and, ultimately, in receiving recognition for their work.

So what is there to do? Taking action comes in all shapes and sizes. From challenging our peers and disrupting the status quo to demanding an equal work culture, the benefits of empowering women have a lasting effect on the medical system and on our society. Start by calling out inappropriate remarks or behaviors in a respectful manner: whether it is a patient’s attitude towards a female physician or a professor underestimating female students. When it comes to engaging in conversation, have proof, so that the next time someone makes statements like “wage gap is a myth!”, you can articulately nip that misinformation in the bud. 

And, more than anything, we should empower women to acknowledge their worth – the internalized beliefs and gender stereotypes impact and limit future generations’ potential. As medical professionals, we will be considered empathetic and wise individuals; let us use that unique advantage to bridge the gaps in the fight for women’s rights. Strategies to rectify inequalities are not just women’s issues – they claim the full contribution of everyone in deeper explanations and solutions.

About the author

Raluca Corina Oprea is the President of the Romanian Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (FASMR), a national member organization of IFMSA and is a doctor who has just experienced graduating during the coronavirus pandemic at Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, Romania. Her future endeavors include starting residency as a psychiatrist in France. A passionate and involved volunteer, her main subjects of interest are human rights (women’s rights in particular) and mental health, although her activities have ranged across many other areas as well.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

3 ways governments and carmakers can keep up with the future of transport

Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Greek scheme providing repayable advances to support the economy in the coronavirus outbreak

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

EU-China: Council authorises signature of the agreement on geographical indications

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

How Abu Dhabi found a way to grow vegetables in 40-degree heat

A Trumpist squad shook Davos and the world

The EU Parliament slams Commission on economic governance

4 things to know about the state of conflict today

6 ways the COVID-19 pandemic could change our approach to human capital

‘Tenacious’ Kyrgyz lawyer and statelessness champion, wins prestigious UNHCR prize

Why do multinationals pay women less in developing countries?

India can soar in the robot age. This is how

UK must end ‘unlawful’ administration of Chagos Archipelago ‘as rapidly as possible,’ top UN court rules

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

Siemens-Alstom merger: Will the EC succumb to Franco-German pressures for the sake of May’s EU Elections?

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Methane levels are increasing – and scientists aren’t sure why

How ducks are helping Bangladeshi farmers cope with cyclones

Inclusion and diversity isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for the bottom line

Asylum: deal to update EU fingerprinting database

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

‘Going green’ is good business says private sector at UN’s COP24 climate conference

MWC 2016 LIVE: Xiaomi looks to revive growth with flagships

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

Forests ‘essential’ for the future, UN agriculture chief spells out in new report

INTERVIEW: Advancing human rights, a ‘never ending process’ says new UN rights chief

COVID-19 and German constitutional court decision top meeting with ECB’s Lagarde

The 28 EU leaders care more about fiscal orthodoxy than effectively fighting youth unemployment

Syria: Ease suffering, save lives, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator tells Security Council

The Oslo model: how to prepare your city for the electric-vehicle surge

COVID-19 not yet a pandemic, says UN health agency chief

Here’s what happened when one Guatemalan town went to war on plastic waste

Uzbekistan wins its long fight against malaria, as global rates continue to rise

Manipulating privacy and reaping the benefits of technology

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Connected Claims returns to London in 2018

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

UNESCO lists wrestling, reggae and raiho-shin rituals as global treasures to be preserved

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes three new important reports on climate finance by leading experts

Facebook has built an AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashes

MEPs call for decisive action to fight inequalities in the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is indeed our best bet for a secure climate future”, EU Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella cries out from Brussels

Blockchain can change the face of renewable energy in Africa. Here’s how

Commission disburses €8.5 billion under SURE to five Member States

Why social working cultures are happier and more productive

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

To Brexit, or not to Brexit…rather not: 10 Downing Street, London

I cycled over 6,000km across the United States to document climate change. Here’s what I learned

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

UNICEF must triple budget to combat Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; complex crisis impacting unprecedented number of children

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Trackbacks

  1. Gender equality: Breaking the glass ceiling – The European Sting – Critical News & Insights on European Politics, Economy, Foreign Affairs, Business & Technology – HIPPA says:
    December 13, 2020 at 13:00

    […] Source link Affairs breaking business ceiling Critical economy equality European foreign Gender glass Insights News politics Sting Technology […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s