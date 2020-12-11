You are here: Home / European Union News / New volunteering programme for young people in Europe and beyond agreed

New volunteering programme for young people in Europe and beyond agreed

December 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Friday, Parliament and Council reached a political agreement on the European Solidarity Corps for 2021-2027, worth more than one billion EUR.

“Today’s agreement is excellent news for young people in the EU and beyond. The programme will start in January 2021 and Parliament managed to secure many gains for volunteers. Volunteering will the main activity of the programme, which has been our priority from the very beginning. We are now able to guarantee a higher quality of volunteering activities, by obliging hosts to offer new, useful skills and competences. Similarly, from now on we will be able to include many more people with fewer opportunities”, said Michaela Šojdrova (EPP,CZ), rapporteur on the European Solidarity Corps (ESC).

More value and better conditions for volunteers and target groups

MEPs ensured that host organisations will need to prove the quality of the volunteering activities on offer, with a focus on learning, and gaining skills and competences. Similarly, the organisations will need to prove they comply with occupational health and safety regulations.

Parliament also succeeded in better protecting target groups. Special clearance will be needed for volunteers working with children and people with disabilities. Programmes will also be required to prove that they contribute to positive societal changes in local communities.

Inclusion of young people with fewer opportunities

Thanks to MEPs, the Commission and member states will have to present how they plan to include people with fewer opportunities. Young people will be able to volunteer in their own country, in particular those with fewer opportunities.

Higher age limit for humanitarian aid volunteers

Since humanitarian action poses specific challenges, MEPs insisted that the age limit of humanitarian aid volunteers be extended to 35 with a possibility to hire experts and coaches without the age limit.

Greener volunteering

In line with the European Green Deal, volunteering activities will have to respect the “do no harm” principle and the programmes will later be evaluated taking into account their contribution to the EU’s climate objectives, such as choosing climate-neutral means of transportation.

Next steps

The agreement reached today still needs to be formally approved by both Parliament and Council.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

New committees begin their work

Illegal fishing plagues the Pacific Ocean. Here’s how to end it

Medical education and violence against women: a gap in women’s rights

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Facebook/Cambridge Analytica: MEPs pursue personal data breaches probe

New technologies, artificial intelligence aid fight against global terrorism

The future of international election observation missions

ILO and EIB join forces for more and better quality employment

MWC19 Wrap Up, in association with The European Sting, GSMA’s Brussels Media Partner for the 6th Consecutive Year

A Valentine’s Special: giving back, a dialogue of love

Draghi’s negative interest rates help Eurozone’s cohesion

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Gas pipeline in the European Union. (Copyright: EU, 2012 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Ferenc Isza)

EU Investment Bank approves € 1.5bn loan for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)

This is how trees could help solve the climate crisis

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

What does global health translate into?

On European immigration: Europe’s Missing Citizens

How Jack Ma sees a thriving future of entrepreneurship in Africa

What we take for granted: The EU is not perfect

North Korean families facing deep ‘hunger crisis’ after worst harvest in 10 years, UN food assessment shows

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

Mental health in midst of a pandemic: can we help?

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

How AI and satellite imaging can stamp out modern slavery

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

Primary Healthcare: Back to the Basics

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

This is what a smart city should do for its people

Draghi sees inflationary bubbles

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

Cohesion Policy after 2020: preparing the future of EU investments in health

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

Young people are not a nameless, faceless mass. So why do we treat them as such?

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for a cyber-bulletproof EU”, by EU Vice-President Ansip

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

3 things to know about women in STEM

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

UN chief urges top digital tech panel to come up with ‘bold, innovative ideas’ for an ‘inclusive’ future

Policymakers can ensure the 4IR is fairer than the last three

Why Africa must be ready to take the quantum leap

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

Why Nordic nations are the best places to have children

5 ways cities can use emerging technologies to fight climate change

Governments urged to put first ever UN global migration pact in motion, post-Marrakech

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

Agreement reached on new EU Solidarity Corps

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

Warsaw wins 2020 Access City Award for making the city more accessible to citizens with disabilities

Systems leadership can change the world – but what exactly is it?

Can big events really go plastic-free? A water capsule made from seaweed may be the answer

Palestinian students ‘compelled to drop dreams because of financial cuts’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s