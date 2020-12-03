You are here: Home / European Union News / Medical students: catalysts to close the gender gap

Medical students: catalysts to close the gender gap

December 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Elissa A. ABI FADEL, a 6th year medical school at the Lebanese University, and practicing her internship in Lebanese hospital Geitaoui. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Although major strides were made around the world- in legislative, economical, social, educational, management and many other fields- aiming to close the gender gap, change is coming in an uneven way, moving at a pace that is too slow. For instance, 75% of management and leader positions are given to men.190 million women unwilling to bear a child are not using contraceptive. (1-3) Adding that covid-19 lockdown has led to a 30% increase in domestic violence despite the fact that 70% of health and social workers during corona virus are women. (2) As  the UN is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Beijing declaration, and since closing gender gap has been put as the 5th goal and major catalyst in order to achieve sustainable development, accelerating the progress in order to reach gender equality must be held as a priority.(1)

Despite the fact that women like Elizabeth Blackwell, Marie Curie, Gerty Cori and many others have paced their way remarkably among history of medicine; gender disparity in medical field has not been spared. According to the AAMC, while women represented 46% of applicants to medical schools, only 21% were full time professors, 15% were department chairs, and 16% held dean’s position. (4) Based on a Harvard review (5), many factors are holding women back from taking part at leadership in the medical institute such as the lack of promotions, publications, grants, mentors, given to highly qualified women in comparison to their male peers. Adding the fact that they are less paid. Moreover, many universities penalize women at their child-rearing years and medical centers are unsupportive to childrearing, caretaking, lactation, and motherhood. Not to mention that according to a study conducted by generation X academic doctors in the United States, 30% of women had experienced sexual harassment.

As a Lebanese medical student, I would like to point the finger on the Lebanese population’s perspective. The MOPH states that almost 80% of the healthcare force system in Lebanon is held by women as this field is perceived to well suit the woman nurturing and caring nature. Nevertheless gender appears to affect the choice of specialization (6). For example, less than 0.5% of surgeons are women. Male surgeons are preferred as they are perceived as stronger and more trustworthy. (7) As for one study demonstrated that Lebanese’s choice of doctor was based upon gender rather than experience. (8)

For all what has been said above and many more, it is crucial to inaugurate the important role of medical students in the road of closing gender gap. Starting by, raising more awareness campaigns about contraceptive use, sexual abuse, and psychological support is a must. Then, aim for rising the voice and asking for laws and quotas that protect women’s rights in receiving the same support, management positions, salaries and opportunities as men based on their knowledge, experience and devotion rather than their gender. Plus, valuing and respecting woman for her motherhood role and supporting her during child rearing age instead of penalizing her. Furthermore, look forward “destereotyping” specialization; for it wouldn’t be amazing to see a woman orthopedic surgeon? And why is it okay for a man to become a gynecologist, but not okay for a woman to pursue a career in urology?  Last and not least, everyone, including medical students, should work upon accelerating the role of women not only by quantity but by quality and equal rights and opportunities for us to reach a better and sustainable future.

References:

  1. UN75. 2020. Shaping our future together. Women and girls- closing the gender gap.
  2. UN, SDGS. 2020. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.  The sustainable development goals report, page 12.
  3. UN women.2020. Gender equality women’s rights in review 25 years after Beijing. Digital library.
  4. Diana M. Lautenberger, M.A.T., Valerie M. Dandar, M.A., Claudia L. Raezer, and Rae Anne Sloane.2014. The State of Women in Academic Medicine.AAMC.
  5. Christina Mangurian, Eleni Linos, Urmimala Sarkar, Carolyn Rodriguez and Reshma Jagsi.2018. What’s Holding Women in Medicine Back from Leadership.Harvard business review.
  6. Hayfaa A. Tlaiss.2013. Women in Healthcare: Barriers and Enablers from a Developing Country Perspective. International Journal of Health Policy and Management, 2013, 1(1), 23-33.
  7. Abdul Halim N, Beaineh P, Fenianos M, Gebran S, Msheik A, Sharara S, Nabulsi M. Preferences of Lebanese adults for the gender of their surgeons: a cross-sectional study. East Mediterr Health J. 2020 May 21;26(5):573-579.
  8. Waseem M, Ryan M. “Doctor” or “doctora”: do patients care? Pediatric Emergency Care. 2005 Aug;21(8):515-517.

About the author

Elissa A. ABI FADEL, 23 years old woman. She is currently attending 6th year medical school at the Lebanese University, and practicing her internship in Lebanese hospital Geitaoui. Activist in social work, certified for attending and organizing many medical and social workshops and current member of IFMSA, and Lebanese Association of Medical Services for Addiction (LAMSA). But most importantly, she tends to share her big interest in art and music, since being a professional pianist with a baccalaureate degree earned from the Lebanese National Higher conservatory of music. Thus, she aims is to merge between medicine, which she sees as the art of the human mind and body, and music, which is the art of the soul, in order to help achieving a masterpiece of every human that comes through her way.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Day of the Seafarer: Commissioner Vălean supports the rights of seafarers and their vital role

Anti-vaccination movement affecting youth in Europe

Tributes for ‘role model’ former UN refugee agency chief, Sadako Ogata

Parliament condemns all forms of racism, hate and violence and calls for action

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

FIRST PERSON: An artist’s ‘obsession’ with New Orleans tradition

The application that encourages us to be heroes

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

A new European Research Area: Commission sets new plan to support green and digital transition and EU recovery

€200 million to promote European agri-food products in and outside the EU

The US starts an intense currency war to protect its global standing

EU humanitarian budget for 2020 to help people in over 80 countries

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

Somalia: UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in which dozens were killed or injured

EU Council: The US airlines may freely pollute the European air

Nine children killed or maimed in Afghanistan every day: UN Children’s Fund

To what extent can renewable energy empower women in rural communities?

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

The race for Driverless vehicles: where is the industry heading?

Solidarity needed to overcome ‘isolated’ attacks on Venezuela refugees, migrants

Iraq needs support to ‘leave violent past behind’, says UN envoy as Security Council extends UN mission for one year

Cities are easy prey for cybercriminals. Here’s how they can fight back

Coronavirus: Commission and European Investment Fund (part of EIB Group) unlock €8 billion in finance for 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses

ECB: The bastion of effective and equitable Europeanism keeps up quantitative easing

Our poisonous air is harming our children’s brains

EU budget: Regional Development and Cohesion Policy beyond 2020

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Mental health in the COVID-19 pandemic

‘Complacency is still strong’ over stopping genocide, says top UN adviser

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

Tropical Cyclone Idai affects 1.5 million across Mozambique and Malawi, as UN ramps up response

GSMA Mobile 360 in Kuala Lumpur– Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

Greece lost a month that cannot be found neither in “mini Summits” nor in Berlin

Things are bad and getting worse for South Africa. Or are they?

Eurozone bank rescues ‘a la carte’ until 2015 then only bail-ins

‘Do something’; UN relief chief urges Security Council action to stop the Syrian carnage unfolding ‘in front of your eyes’

What is carbon offsetting?

Collaboration: the key to success in the digital economy

Achieving an optimal student-to-tutor ratio during the COVID-19 pandemic

Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

Merry Christmas from Erdogan, Putin, Mogherini and the Polish firefighter

Why Italy will not follow the Greek road; Eurozone to change or unravel

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

European Youth Vlog

Brexit: European Commission publishes Communication on preparing for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

2020 Blue Economy Report: Blue sectors contribute to the recovery and pave way for EU Green Deal

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Who’s promised net-zero, and who looks likely to get there?

Here are three key ways that data analytics can improve the workplace

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

Ethiopia is Africa’s fastest-growing economy

From Sweden to India, School climate strikes have gone global

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

Tax and fiscal policies central to governments’ responses to Covid-19 crisis

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s