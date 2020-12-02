You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission renews its commitment to strengthen fundamental rights in the EU

Commission renews its commitment to strengthen fundamental rights in the EU

December 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission presents a new Strategy to strengthen the application of the Charter of Fundamental Rights in the EU.

Fundamental rights cannot be taken for granted. The new Strategy confirms a renewed commitment to ensure that the Charter is applied to its full potential. As of next year, the Commission will present an annual report, which will look into how the Member States apply the Charter in a selected thematic area.  

Věra  Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, underlined, “This year marks 20 years since the Charter – the European bill of rights – was first proclaimed. It is the embodiment of the values of our Union. The Charter has the same legal value as the Treaties. I want people to know who and where to turn to if their rights are breached.”

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said, “Recently, new fundamental rights challenges have emerged; the Coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions are a telling example. The developments we have seen in society call for a renewed commitment to ensure that the Charter is applied to its full by the EU and its Member States. More than ever, we must put the Charter at the centre of our work and ensure people can effectively access their fundamental rights.”

The strategy complements the European Democracy Action Plan and the Rule of Law report, illustrating the Commission’s comprehensive approach to promoting and protecting the fundamental rights and values of the EU. 

Making the Charter a reality for all:

The Strategy focuses on four pillars for actions, setting out the direction of the Charter implementation for the next 10 years:

  • Effective application by the Member States: The Charter is binding on Member States when they implement EU law. The Commission will work closely with Member States and, through dialogue, is ready to support them in implementing EU law effectively, and in full respect of the Charter. Member States are invited to nominate a Charter focal point to facilitate coordination and information sharing. As of 2021, the Commission will report annually on the Charter, looking more closely at the Charter’s application in the Member States in specific areas. The 2021 report will focus on fundamental rights in the digital age.
  • Empowering civil society: The Commission will closely monitor and take action against national measures affecting the activities of civil society that are contrary to EU law. Some Member States still do not have fully functioning national human rights institutions, which are important links between government and civil society. Member States are invited to establish such institutions and to ensure that they have the means to work in full independence. The Commission will also promote Charter-related training for judges, other justice practitioners and rights defenders.
  • The Charter as a compass for EU institutions: EU institutions must comply with the Charter in all their actions. The Commission will boost its internal capacity on Charter compliance including through e-learning, updated guidance for staff and training plans. The Commission stands ready to support the European Parliament and the Council to ensure that they apply the Charter effectively in their work.
  • Strengthening people’s awareness: A recent Eurobarometer shows that six in ten respondents want to know more about their rights and where to turn to if their Charter rights are violated. The Commission will launch an information campaign on the Charter and use the Erasmus+ programme to raise awareness of young people. The Commission encourages Member States to also develop their own initiatives to promote awareness.

Next Steps

Given Member States’ key role in the implementation of this strategy, the Commission invites the Council to prepare follow-up conclusions.

In 2025, the Commission will report on the implementation of this strategy.

Background

Since the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty on 1 December 2009, the European Charter of Fundamental Rights has been legally binding.

The 2020 and 2019 Fundamental Rights Report shows that Member States lack national policies promoting awareness and implementation of the Charter. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights’ (FRA) findings highlight civil society organisations and National Human Rights Institutions play a key role in ensuring that the Charter is a reality in people’s lives, however these organisations are not sufficiently aware of the Charter and when it applies.

The Commission works with authorities at national, local and EU level to better inform people about their fundamental rights and where to find help if their rights have been infringed. Practical information is available on the e-Justice portal.

In preparing this new strategy, the Commission carried out a Eurobarometer survey on the Charter as well as stakeholder consultations through the Charter conference 2019 and targeted questionnaires analysed by FRA.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Humanitarian Aid: EU provides €8.1 million for most vulnerable in South and South-East Asia

Illicit trade endangers the environment, the law and the SDGs. We need a global response

Indonesia: Psychological impact on earthquake survivors turns villages into ‘ghost towns’

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Women in peacekeeping, the arrest of Sudan’s leader, updates on Libya, Nigeria and Syria

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Trade: EU and 16 WTO members agree to work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement

#UNGA NEWS ROUNDUP: Funding plea for UNRWA, Burkina Faso and CAR updates, Guterres praises climate change ‘pioneer’ Chirac

Coronavirus: Commission and European Investment Fund (part of EIB Group) unlock €8 billion in finance for 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

UN chief welcomes announcement by Emir of Qatar to allocate $50 million to support Syrian refugees, displaced persons

Banks suffocate the real economy by denying loans

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

How a different kind of investment could transform Latin America

MWC 2016: IoT experts fret over fragmentation

Germany objects to EU Commission’s plan for a Eurozone bank deposits insurance scheme but Berlin could go along

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

The clothes of the future could be made from pineapples and bananas

Alarm over violent attacks on lawmakers, opposition in Malawi, ahead of elections

Will the UK really have the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, as a US study suggests?

Services are the hidden side of the US-China trade war

A third of world’s out-of-school youth live in conflict, disaster-affected countries: UNICEF report

EU accused of being too nice with Gazprom in the infamous antitrust case

What the car industry has done to help fight climate change – and what it needs to do next

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

5 of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases

Darfur: Inter-communal tensions still high despite improved security, Mission head tells Security Council

‘Race against time’ to help women who bore brunt of Cyclone Idai: UN reproductive health agency

Predicting two more years of economic stagnation

3 ways we are making an impact on plastic pollution

Lagarde’s metamorphoses, not a laughing matter

South Sudan: UN official welcomes release of women and children abducted by armed group

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “No other problem has jeopardised the EU as much as the refugee question” Joachim Gauck, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, cries out from Davos

Commission proposes to top up support for refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey

Batteries included: how better storage can transform renewable energy

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

Earthquake: Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

Protecting the front line: the healthcare of health professionals

More ambition needed for EU recovery instruments, says majority of MEPs

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

EU Commission challenges Berlin by proposing breakthrough legislation on banks

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Scientists have created a new kind of plastic that could be infinitely recyclable

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

Here’s how India can soar in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

Judges urge Security Council to serve interests of all UN Member States

Now’s the time to take up cycling – here are 6 reasons why

Chart of the day: Why marine protected sites matter more than ever

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

How India’s government can build better contracts with blockchain

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Sudan: New political transition, bolstered by peacebuilding, could bring long-term stability to Darfur, Security Council told

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s