You are here: Home / European Union News / The EU prepares for the end of LIBOR: the Commission welcomes the agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on financial benchmarks

The EU prepares for the end of LIBOR: the Commission welcomes the agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on financial benchmarks

December 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission today welcomed the agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council on important amendments to EU rules on financial benchmarks.  The Commission proposed these amendments on 24 July 2020 to ensure that the EU’s financial stability is not harmed when a widely used benchmark is phased out, as will soon be the case with the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Benchmarks are an intrinsic part of financial markets: they are indices used, in particular, to price financial instruments and contracts (including household mortgages) or to measure the performance of an investment fund. Today’s agreement on the proposed changes is very timely, as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – the supervisor of LIBOR – has announced in 2017 that it will stop supporting this benchmark at the end of 2021 and expects its cessation shortly thereafter. The agreed amendments to the Benchmark Regulation empower the Commission to designate a replacement benchmark that covers all references to a widely used reference rate that is phased out, such as LIBOR, when this is necessary to avoid disruption of the financial markets in the EU. Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and the Capital Markets Union said, “I welcome today’s swift agreement on financial benchmarks, which means that we will now not be faced with a legal vacuum when LIBOR disappears. This will ensure continuity in our financial system and protect our financial stability. Market participants should nonetheless continue preparations for the end of LIBOR.” Regarding other “-IBOR” rates, it is still in market participants’ best interests to actively prepare for the transition to alternative reference rates, as this offers them the greatest degree of control over the fate of contracts if a reference rate ceases to be published. The European Parliament and the Council also agreed today to postpone the entry into application of the rules on third country benchmarks until 31 December 2023, with the possibility of an extension by the Commission afterwards. This means that EU benchmark users will continue to have access to these benchmarks. The agreed amendments will apply immediately after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Security Council discusses chemical weapons use in Syria following latest global watchdog report

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

Global hunger is on the rise. These simple steps could help eradicate it

May a parody constitute a copyright infringement? European Court of Justice to give the answer

Conflict diamonds and climate change: Cooperate, don’t compete over natural resources urges Guterres

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

“The Sea is vast as it admits all rivers”, Ambassador Yang Yanyi of the Chinese Mission to EU gives her farewell address in Brussels

5 facts about global military spending

Despite lagging in the Global Goals, Africa can meet the 2030 deadline: Rwandan President

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

World Retail Congress Dubai 2016: Retail’s night of nights

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

Suicide in postpartum depression

The new EU “fiscal compact” an intimidation for all people

The EU responds to US challenges by fining Apple with €13 billion

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

Villages ‘reduced to ash’ amid ‘barbaric violence’ in DR Congo, reports UN refugee agency

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

Metrics of the Sustainable Developments Goals: Can we trust our data?

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

Technology is delivering better access to financial services. Here’s how

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

European Banking Union: no one is perfect

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

What slums can teach us about building the cities of the future

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

Why support for Latin America’s early tech hubs is vital for the region

The way to entrepreneurship in the developing world

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

How the coronavirus market turmoil compares to 2008 – and what we can do

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Security Council unanimously agrees to extend UN Cyprus Mission amid political impasse

Natural gas: Parliament extends EU rules to pipelines from non-EU countries

Visa liberalisation: Commission reports on fulfilment of visa-free requirements by Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

European Union launches WTO trade dispute against Colombia’s unfair duties on frozen fries

Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council: Commission presents Action Plan for immediate measures to support Greece

How speaking ‘parentese’ to your child could make them a faster learner

Space science now a ‘fundamental pillar’ of 21st century human development: top UN space official

EU to scrutinise foreign direct investment more closely

Modern humanitarian aid at times of global crises

Central America: drought, resulting crop losses threaten food security of two million people, UN warns

From fire to fake snow – the global consequences of the climate crisis

Do we have to choose between creating jobs and protecting the climate?

The Parliament accuses core EU countries of exploiting their dominant political position

How mobile money is rebuilding lives in Sudan

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

EU Youth Conference in Riga concludes with recommendations for ministers

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

NHS: A great healthcare system but how accessible is it to migrants?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s