You are here: Home / European Union News / Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

December 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Olga DeLawrence, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission welcomes the recent compromise reached by Member States to extend EU tax transparency rules to digital platforms, making sure that those who make money through the sale of goods or services on platforms also pay their fair share of tax. This follows the proposal made by the Commission in July as part of the Action Plan for Fair and Simple Taxation Supporting the Recovery. The agreed proposal on administrative cooperation (DAC 7) will ensure that Member States automatically exchange information on the revenues generated by sellers on digital platforms, whether the platform is located in the EU or not. This will not only allow national authorities to identify situations where tax should be paid, but will also reduce the administrative burden placed on platforms, who often have to deal with several, different national reporting requirements. The proposal also strengthens and clarifies the rules in other areas in which Member States work together to fight tax abuse, for example through joint tax audits.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for the Economy, said: “It was high time we updated our tax rules to reflect the growing importance of digital platforms for the European economy. Once the new rules discussed today are adopted and implemented, national authorities will automatically exchange information on the revenues generated by sellers on these platforms, and those sellers will benefit from simpler administrative procedures. This is good news for the public purse and good news for honest entrepreneurs.”

Formal adoption will follow once the European Parliament and the Economic and Social Committee give their opinion. The new rules will apply as from 1 January 2023 onwards.

Background

Since its adoption, the original Directive 2011/16/EU has been amended six times, to include information on financial accounts, on tax rulings and advance pricing agreements, on country-by-country reports, on beneficial ownership, on reportable cross border arrangements and now on digital platforms. Last week, the Commission published a roadmap to extend the scope of the Directive to include crypto-assets and e-money (DAC8).

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What people want – ignore at your peril

Reduce costs, save lives: how healthcare data can help emerging economies

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to trigger disruption, claim industry leaders

EU elections update: Can the EU voters vote unaffected from fake news and online disinformation?

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

Eurozone stagnates after exporting its recession to trading partners

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

Commission tries to solidify the EU statistical system

3 campaigns spreading the joy of reading to children at home

In the future of work it’s jobs, not people, that will become redundant

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

Protection of workers from biological agents: how to classify COVID-19

UN health agency to gauge global threat, as China confirms coronavirus transmission between humans

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

IMF’s Lagarde to Peoples of the world: You have to work more for the banks!

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

How a trade war would impact global growth

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

Benjamin Franklin was wrong: Amazon can tax evade

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

Japan’s workforce will be 20% smaller by 2040

Darfur: Inter-communal tensions still high despite improved security, Mission head tells Security Council

The link between migration and technology is not what you think

Is poverty and exclusion the necessary price for EU’s recovery?

Digital distrust: We’re losing faith in technology to solve the world’s problems

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

Here are 3 lessons Europe can learn from China’s flourishing start-ups

Rise in violent conflict shows prevention ‘more necessary than ever’: UN chief

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

‘The green economy is the future,’ UN chief says in Beijing, urging climate solutions that strengthen economies, protect the environment

Europe slammed by Turkey’s shaky Erdoğan; both playing with immigrants’ agony

How Finland is fighting fake news – in the classroom

How face masks, gloves and other coronavirus waste is polluting our ocean

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

UN policewoman recognized for ‘speaking up and speaking out’ on behalf of the vulnerable

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

5 curve-flattening technologies being developed by young people

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ericsson/Cisco partnership on track, insist execs

EU-UK relations: MEPs approve rules to ensure Eurotunnel safety and cooperation

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the transitional rules for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

The EU’s outermost regions: strengthened partnership bears fruit

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

Eurozone to enter the winter…

Welcome to the COVID-19 era of world sport

UN chief urges India and Pakistan to dial down tensions in wake of Kashmir attack

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s