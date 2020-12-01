You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission disburses €8.5 billion under SURE to five Member States

Commission disburses €8.5 billion under SURE to five Member States

December 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has disbursed €8.5 billion in the third instalment of financial support to five Member States under the SURE instrument. As part of today’s operations, Belgium has received €2 billion, Hungary €200 million, Portugal €3 billion, Romania €3 billion and Slovakia €300 million.

This support, in the form of loans granted on favourable terms, will assist these Member States in addressing sudden increases in public expenditure to preserve employment. Specifically, they will help cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures they have put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, including for the self-employed.

With today’s disbursement, 15 Member States have received around €40 billion under the EU SURE instrument between the end of October and the end of November. Once all SURE disbursements have been completed, Belgium will have received €7.8 billion, Hungary €504 million, Portugal €5.9 billion, Romania €4.1 billion and Slovakia €631 million.

An overview of the amounts disbursed so far and the different maturities of the bonds is available online here.

Today’s disbursement follows the third issuance of social bonds under the EU SURE instrument, which was over 13 times oversubscribed. This was translated into favourable pricing terms, meaning that Member States will receive more in loans than they will have to repay.

The SURE instrument can provide up to €100 billion in financial support to all Member States. The Commission has so far proposed to make €90.3 billion in financial support available to 18 Member States. The next disbursements will take place over the course of the months ahead, following the respective bond issuances.

Members of the College said:

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Our priority is to save people’s lives, and also their livelihoods. The EU is mobilising €100 billion in loans for EU countries to finance short-time work schemes. This will provide support to our companies and help keep people employed. Today, another five Member States are receiving funding via SURE, and 15 have benefitted so far. More countries will be able to benefit soon.”

European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, in charge of Budget and Administration, said: “With the third successful SURE issuance this year, we have provided 15 Member States with around €40 billion to support them with alleviating the social impact of the current COVID pandemic. This support will help businesses to keep their staff employed. The SURE programme is evidence of the EU’s commitment to provide Member States quickly with the urgently needed financial means to overcome this crisis. The labelling as social bonds is a guarantee for investors that the money will be invested in social and sustainable projects, thus blending financial transactions with our political priorities”.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “After the third hugely successful issuance of SURE social bonds last week, today we distribute another €8.5 billion to help workers and companies in five Member States. The social impact of the COVID crisis would have been so much worse without European countries’ strong safety nets, especially short-time work schemes. I’m proud that through SURE, the European Commission is actively supporting these schemes and similar measures for the self employed – helping millions of our citizens to navigate these hard times.”

Background

On 24 November, the European Commission issued the third social bond under the EU SURE instrument, for a total value of €8.5 billion. The issuing consisted of one single tranche due for repayment in July 2035.

The issuance has received an overwhelming response in the capital markets. It has attracted the largest-ever order book for any single tranche benchmark issuance and is the largest 15-year deal size by a supranational issuer to date. The favourable pricing terms that resulted from the high investors’ interest are directly being passed on to the Member States receiving the loans.

The bonds issued by the EU under SURE benefit from a social bond label. This provides investors in these bonds with confidence that the funds mobilised will serve a truly social objective.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

18th European Forum on Eco-innovation live from Barcelona: What’s next for eco-labelling?

How a different kind of investment could transform Latin America

Structuring Your Perception: The Key to a Good Mental Health during COVID-19

Victim-centred laws ‘paramount’ to combat online sexual abuse against children

Threat from petty criminals who turn to terrorism, a growing concern, Security Council hears

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

Vulnerable children face ‘dire and dangerous’ situation on Greek island reception centres, UNICEF warns

Betazone: The Beauty of Inclusion

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of joint control over Prosegur Alarmas by Telefónica and Prosegur

UN rushes to deliver aid as key Yemeni port city is ‘shelled and bombarded’

5 crises that could worsen under COVID-19

Global response to poverty and environmental goals ‘not ambitious enough’

Problems Faced by Young Doctors and What We Can Do About Them

These Dutch tomatoes can teach the world about sustainable agriculture

Accountability for atrocities in Myanmar ‘cannot be expected’ within its borders – UN investigator

More beehives and beekeepers thanks to EU support

Air Pollution Control: Does Your Action Matter?

Top envoy to Yemen praises ‘flexibility’ of chief negotiators as new UN mission chief is named

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

Senior UN children’s advocate says they ‘should never be targeted by violence’

Why business can no longer turn a blind eye to poor vision

President Juncker temporarily transfers portfolio responsibilities following departure of two Members of the European Commission

Rule of law in Poland and Hungary has worsened

‘Negative developments’ undermining two-State solution in Middle East

7 top things to know about coronavirus today

‘World’s deadliest sea crossing’ claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Bundestag kick starts the next episode of the Greek tragedy

Q and A on the draft digital copyright directive

The benefits of a cashless society

The Future of Balkans: Embracing Education

Integrating migrants and refugees into the labour market: Commission and social and economic partners relaunch cooperation

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

New Report Offers Global Outlook on Efforts to Beat Plastic Pollution

Which EU countries have to correct their economic policies?

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

‘We all must step up’ collective action on disability inclusion – UN deputy chief

European Commission determined to conclude EU-Mercosur trade deal this year despite French concerns

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

How can we produce enough protein to feed 10 billion people?

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

Concorde is a reminder that the only way for innovation is up

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

At epicentre of Indonesia disaster, Guterres praises resilience of Sulawesi people

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

Coronavirus update: Countries urged to fight ‘controllable’ pandemic

“911, What’s your emergency?”

10 things you – and your government – should know about competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

How racism spread around the world alongside COVID-19

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

Volkswagen getting away with it in Europe

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s