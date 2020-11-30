You are here: Home / Policy / Lockdowns in Europe seem to be working, again. But then what?

Lockdowns in Europe seem to be working, again. But then what?

November 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: John Letzing, Digital Editor, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum

  • European countries enduring a second wave of COVID-19 have once again locked down.
  • There are signs that these measures are curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
  • But experts warn certain steps are necessary if Europe is to successfully exit this period of lockdown and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Traditionally, the first peak on a roller coaster ride is the tallest. But for Europeans faced with COVID-19, the second ascent in terms of confirmed cases and deaths has been far steeper and in some ways more terrifying.

European governments have responded to an alarming second wave with repeat efforts to keep people at home and separated from one another – despite, as in the case of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the heckling of right-wing politicians. Now, many will try to avoid the same mistakes made when the first lockdowns were eased earlier this year amid an impending European summer-holiday season.

One WHO official recently warned that another failure to do what’s necessary during a lull to fundamentally quell the pandemic could lead to a third wave in Europe by early 2021.

Experts have made a number of recommendations for enduring and exiting the current period of relative confinement in the most responsible way possible. Some argue for refocusing on the basics – like getting people to actually comply with rules. Belgium threatens to fine quarantine breakers €250 on the spot, for example, while in Italy not wearing a mask can now cost you €1,000.

Other recommendations have included bolstering the clarity and consistency of lockdown exit strategies, using relative downtime to stockpile equipment for local hospitals and invest in systems for tracing and isolation, and – at least in the case of the UK – moving away from “regional firefighting” techniques to a more centralised system.

Image: World Economic Forum

There have been signs that autumn spikes in COVID-19 cases and deaths are receding in response to government restrictions. The Czech Republic, which slipped from a model response during the first wave to a surge during the second that prompted the closure of shops and restrictions on free movement, has since seen declines in infections and deaths. And in France, new infections and hospital admissions dropped sharply earlier this month after two weeks of nationwide lockdown.

By way of contrast, in the US confirmed cases continue to rise. Millions of people in the country were expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday as businesses remain “mostly open” in the bulk of states, and just two out of 50 have implemented stay-at-home orders, according to one analysis.

Like the US, Europe has also endured protests against public health restrictions staged even as the pandemic rages. While there has been a spate of upbeat recent developments when it comes to vaccines, experts believe they likely won’t become widely available until after a long, hard winter in the Northern Hemisphere. In the meantime, the death toll is projected to exceed one million in Europe and Central Asia alone by 1 March, 2021 – and to top 2.7 million globally by that point.

Image: World Economic Forum

For more context, here are links to further reading from the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform:

  • The first lockdown in the UK actually led to some positive changes in terms of men and women sharing childcare responsibilities, according to this analysis, though the current shutdown is disproportionately burdening women in terms of job losses and domestic obligations. (VoxEU)
  • Instead of trying to implement lockdowns, European governments should offer subsidies to shop and restaurant owners in exchange for shutting down completely for a few months, according to this analysis – which argues that this could keep even marginal businesses alive while further reducing social interaction. (Project Syndicate)
  • A recent poll showed nearly a third of people in the UK aged 18-24 oppose the lockdown. That could bode well for the recently-rebranded Reform UK political party as it seeks to win over younger Labour voters, according to this analysis. (The Conversation)
  • In the US, lockdowns have been uneven in implementation and effectiveness. Trumpeting the line that the pandemic is just a “blue state problem” and local economies should remain open in Republican-run areas has led the country to the intersection of economic calamity and mass death, according to this analysis. (Mother Jones)
  • Things the UK has in its favour during the second lockdown, according to this expert: a centralized health system, world-class scientists and innovators, and a clever approach to trials of therapeutics. (Institut Montaigne)
  • Implementing border controls within the Schengen area in response to the pandemic earlier this year was controversial and costly. But according to this recent study, it made a measurable contribution to containing the spread – something policy-makers may think about as they consider the timing of once again relaxing such restrictions. (VoxEU)
  • A recent study found that lockdowns of longer duration reduce the number of days that intensive care units run deficits of available beds – and that France, Germany, and Italy face major ICU capacity challenges this winter without further suppression measures. (Imperial College London)

On the Strategic Intelligence platform, you can find feeds of expert analysis related to COVID-19, The Great Reset and hundreds of additional topics. You’ll need to register to view.

Image: World Economic Forum

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

China’s stock markets show recovery signs while EU is closely watching in anticipation of the €10bn investment

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

Why income inequality is bad for the climate

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

5 facts about global military spending

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by military escalation in northwest Syria

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

“Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden”

Towards a tobacco free India

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

EU-Japan relations: Foreign Affairs MEPs back Strategic Partnership Agreement

There are now four competing visions of the internet. How should they be governed?

Is it true that the G20 wants to arrest tax evasion of multinationals?

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

The Great Reset and digital trust: 3 lessons on digital tools from the COVID-19 crisis

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

4 reasons cities should embrace Universal Basic Income

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

Time to pay up: UN summit to push for development finance breakthrough

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

EU lawmakers vote to reintroduce visas for Americans over “reciprocity principle”

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

These are the best cities for tech

Drones are saving lives in Tanzania’s remote communities

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: Another sleepless night for the negotiators before Indaba meeting

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

UN chief urges ‘active, substantive and meaningful participation’ on International Day of Democracy

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Asia-Pacific ‘regional parliament’ underway to advance equality, empowerment, for more than four billion citizens

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

Why does the whole world want Britain to stay in the EU?

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

More countries are making progress on corruption – but there’s much to be done, says a new report

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

Mental Health: Role of the individual for their well-being in the pandemic

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

Plan for troop pullback ‘now accepted’ by rival forces around key Yemen port, but fighting intensifying elsewhere, Security Council warned

3 vital skills for the age of disruption

The horrific trend of the anti-vaccine movement in Turkey

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

TTIP fight round 6: last chance for the negotiators to finally open up as they touch the Brussels ring

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s