You are here: Home / European Union News / Human rights breaches in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria

Human rights breaches in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria

November 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions taking stock of the human rights situation in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria.

Human rights violations in Belarus, in particular the murder of Raman Bandarenka.

Parliament condemns in the strongest possible terms the murder of Raman Bandarenka in Belarus, and expresses its condolences to his family and to all families who have lost loved ones as a result of the repression of Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.

Mr Bandarenka, a 31-year-old art teacher, was brutally beaten on the evening of 11 November by a group of plain-clothed men in masks who reportedly had close ties to the regime. Mr Bandarenka was taken into detention where he was subjected to further beatings. He later died as a result of his injuries.

MEPs demand prompt, thorough, and independent investigations into his death and the protest-related deaths of other Belarusian civilians. They reiterate their support for the protesters’ demands for freedom, democracy, dignity, and the right to choose their own destiny, while condemning the ongoing human rights violations, intimidation, and disproportionate use of force by the authorities towards peaceful demonstrators.

The text was adopted by 613 votes in favour, 41 against and 35 abstentions. For further details, the full version will be available here (26.11.2020).

The situation in Ethiopia

MEPs are deeply concerned by the current armed conflict between the federal government of Ethiopia and the regional administration of Tigray led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), including the ongoing violence and allegations of serious breaches of fundamental human rights. They call on both parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire and to settle political differences by democratic means within the framework of the country’s constitution.

The resolution deplores the loss of life and killing of innocent civilians and the extrajudicial killings, regardless of their perpetrators. Parliament implores Ethiopia’s central government and the TPLF to take immediate action to deescalate the conflict and criticises the severe restrictions preventing humanitarian workers from accessing the area.

The text was adopted by 643 votes in favour, 5 against and 46 abstentions. It will be available in full here (26.11.2020).

Human rights abuses in Algeria, in particular the case of journalist Khaled Drareni.

Parliament strongly condemns the escalation of arbitrary and unlawful arrests, detentions, and judicial harassment of journalists, human rights defenders, trade unionists, lawyers, civil society, and peaceful activists in Algeria. It also urges the Algerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Khaled Drareni and all those detained and charged for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

In August, Mr Drareni – a correspondent for TV5 Monde – was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 50 000 Algerian dinars for filming police attacking demonstrators in Algiers. He was formally charged with ‘inciting an unarmed gathering’ and ‘undermining the integrity of national territory’. In September, his sentence was reduced to two years on appeal.

MEPs reiterate their call on the Algerian authorities to stop all forms of intimidation, criminalisation, or the arbitrary detention of critical voices such as journalists, bloggers and human rights defenders. They insist that appropriate steps be taken to guarantee for all the right to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. The resolution was adopted by 669 votes in favour, 3 against and 22 abstentions. For more details, the document will be available in full here (26.11.2020).

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How COVID-19 is taking gaming and esports to the next level

EU and Airbus Member States take action to ensure full compliance in the WTO aircraft dispute

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

Rohingya crisis: EU allocates €31 million for Bangladesh and Myanmar

The European Commission to stop Buffering

Australia’s bushfires have pumped out half a year’s CO2 emissions

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

Stronger European Border and Coast Guard to secure EU’s borders

How 5G can connect the affordable homes of the future

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

Human Rights: breaches in Cambodia, Uganda and Myanmar

Ukraine takes EU money and runs to sign with Russia

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

UN Climate Action Summit concludes with insufficient EU and global pledges

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

Support ‘winds of change’ in DR Congo to consolidate positive developments, urges UN mission chief

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Consumers’ rights against defective digital content agreed by EU lawmakers

Greenery: the miracle cure for urban living

How to beat gender stereotypes: learn, speak up and react

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

Will the EU be condemned by the International Criminal Court for violating migrants’ human rights?

Conflict diamonds and climate change: Cooperate, don’t compete over natural resources urges Guterres

It’s time to fulfil the promises made to women 25 years ago

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK paper on EU citizens in the UK

Summer 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth clouded by external factors

European Union signs aviation agreement with the Republic of Korea

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

UN chief welcomes power-sharing deal between Sudanese military and opposition

Fake news: What it is, and how to spot it

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

Brexit: With May gone the Tory divide is to sink the UK despite Brits wanting to ‘Remain’

Budget MEPs approve €104.2 m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

ILO: Unemployment to increase by 8.1 million in 2013-2014

A Europe that delivers: EU citizens expect more EU level action in future

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

Microsoft says the internet is getting a little nicer

European Commission adopts rules to ensure a smooth transition to its next President and the next College of Commissioners

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

Central America: drought, resulting crop losses threaten food security of two million people, UN warns

MEPs propose measures to combat mobbing and sexual harassment

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

The Commission calls for a climate neutral Europe by 2050*

World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

Saudi Arabia must halt air strikes in Yemen, says UN panel

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

A sterilised EMU may lead to a break up of Eurozone

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

A giant marine heatwave has descended on Alaska

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s