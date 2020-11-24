You are here: Home / European Union News / EU consumers will soon be able to defend their rights collectively

EU consumers will soon be able to defend their rights collectively

November 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament today endorsed a new law that will allow groups of consumers to join forces and launch collective action in the EU.

The new rules introduce a harmonised model for representative action in all member states that guarantees consumers are well protected against mass harm, while ensuring appropriate safeguards to avoid abusive lawsuits.

All member states must put in place at least one effective procedural mechanism that allows qualified entities (e.g. consumer organisations or public bodies) to bring lawsuits to court for the purpose of injunction (ceasing or prohibiting) or redress (compensation). This legislation aims to improve the functioning of the internal market by stopping illegal practices and facilitating access to justice for consumers.

More rights for consumers and safeguards for traders

The European class action model will allow only qualified entities, such as consumer organisations, to represent groups of consumers and bring lawsuits to court, instead of law firms.

In order to bring cross-border actions to court, qualified entities will have to comply with the same criteria across the EU. They will have to prove that they have a certain degree of stability and be able to demonstrate their public activity, and that they are a non-profit organisation. For domestic actions, entities will have to fulfil the criteria set out in national laws.

The rules also introduce strong safeguards against abusive lawsuits by using the “loser pays principle”, which ensures that the defeated party pays the costs of the proceedings of the successful party.

To further prevent representative actions from being misused, punitive damages should be avoided. Qualified entities should also establish procedures to avoid conflict of interest and external influence, namely if they are funded by a third party.

Collective actions can be brought against traders if they have allegedly violated EU law in a broad range of areas such as data protection, travel and tourism, financial services, energy and telecommunication.

Finally, the directive also covers infringements that have stopped before the representative action is brought or concluded, since the practice might still need to be banned to prevent it from recurring.

Quote

The rapporteur Geoffroy Didier (EPP, FR) said: “With this new directive, we found a balance between more consumer protection and giving businesses the legal certainty that they need. At a time when Europe is being severely tested, the EU has demonstrated that it can deliver and adapt to new realities, better protect its citizens and offer them new concrete rights in response to globalisation and its excesses”.

Next steps

The directive will enter into force 20 days following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Member states will then have 24 months to transpose the directive into their national laws, and an additional six months to apply it. The new rules will apply to representative actions brought on or after its date of application.

Background

The Representative Action Directive, presented in April 2018 by the European Commission, was agreed by EP negotiators and EU ministers in June 2020. The bill, which is part of the New Deal for Consumers, comes as a response to a recent series of scandals related to breaches of consumers’ rights by multinational companies. In some member states, consumers can already launch collective action in courts, but now this option will be available in all EU countries.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why Obama asks approval from Congress to bomb Syria?

People are scared of artificial intelligence – here’s why we should embrace it instead

India can soar in the robot age. This is how

An alternative view of Globalization 4.0, and how to get there

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

Attack on Saudi facilities risks dragging Yemen into ‘regional conflagration’: UN Envoy

‘Save Tuvalu; save the world’; UN chief echoes rallying cry from front lines of global climate emergency

Sudan military committed to ‘ensuring stability’ and ‘peaceful transition’ says senior diplomat, as UN rights chief appeals for protesters’ rights to be upheld

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

MEPs demand Bulgaria’s and Romania’s swift accession to Schengen area

The Social Committee may accept the new ‘contractual’ Eurozone

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

ILO warns of widespread insecurity in the global labour market

Reforms in Latvia must result in stronger enforcement to tackle foreign bribery and subsequent money laundering risks

After John Lewis: 21 civil rights leaders who are shaping America

It’s time to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace

State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Dutch scheme to compensate public transport companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Is Eurozone preparing to abandon austerity and stagnation?

The China-US trade deal will be signed on time; the path is set

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

MEPs strengthen EU financial watchdogs

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

EU Budget 2020 conciliation talks suspended

DR Congo: Restore internet services as ‘a matter of urgency’, urges UN expert

This Japanese concept will help you see the world – and learn – in a different way

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

Donor countries set international standard for preventing sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment in development sector

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

Parliament adopts new rules for short-stay visas

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

We must stop a devastating ‘battle to the end’ in southwest Syria, declares UN envoy

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Make progress or risk redundancy, UN chief warns world disarmament body

Guatemala Dos Erres massacre conviction welcomed by UN human rights office

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Peacekeeping: A ‘great opportunity’ to develop professionally and personally

Cultural leaders envision a post-COVID world

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

99 per cent of intravenous drug users lack access to health, ‘social services with dignity’ says UNAIDS chief

One small flight for a drone, one ‘big leap’ for global health

This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

Health privatization to blame for health inequality or poor investment in public health?

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Why Europe’s high productive performance is discredited?

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Further reforms will move Slovakia toward a more innovative and inclusive society

Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

Resilience in times of pandemic

State aid: Commission approves €199.45 million Italian support to compensate Alitalia for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

There are more than 1 billion guns in the world and this is who owns them

What makes a good healthcare professional?

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

European Parliament calls on Russia to end occupation of Georgian territories

‘Break the cycle’ of disaster-response-recovery, urges top UN official, as death toll mounts from Cyclone Idai

Caravan of Mothers of Missing Migrants kick off a global migration search movement

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s