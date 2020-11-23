You are here: Home / European Union News / Marked improvement in Europe’s air quality over past decade, fewer deaths linked to pollution

Marked improvement in Europe’s air quality over past decade, fewer deaths linked to pollution

November 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Marcin Jozwiak: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Better air quality has led to a significant reduction of premature deaths over the past decade in Europe. However, the European Environment Agency’s (EEA) latest official data show that almost all Europeans still suffer from air pollution, leading to about 400,000 premature deaths across the continent.

The EEA’s ‘Air quality in Europe — 2020 report‘ shows that six Member States exceeded the European Union’s limit value for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in 2018: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Italy, Poland, and Romania. Only four countries in Europe — Estonia, Finland, Iceland and Ireland — had fine particulate matter concentrations that were below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stricter guideline values. The EEA report notes that there remains a gap between EU’s legal air quality limits and WHO guidelines, an issue that the European Commission seeks to address with a revision of the EU standards under the Zero Pollution Action Plan.

The new EEA analysis is based on the latest official air quality data from more than 4 000 monitoring stations across Europe in 2018.

Exposure to fine particulate matter caused about 417,000 premature deaths in 41 European countries in 2018, according to the EEA assessment. About 379,000 of those deaths occurred in EU-28 where 54,000 and 19,000 premature deaths were attributed to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ground-level ozone (O3), respectively. (The three figures are separate estimates and the numbers should not be added together to avoid double counting.)

EU, national and local policies and emission cuts in key sectors have improved air quality across Europe, the EEA report shows. Since 2000, emissions of key air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), from transport have declined significantly, despite growing mobility demand and associated increase in the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. Pollutant emissions from energy supply have also seen major reductions while progress in reducing emissions from buildings and agriculture has been slow.

Thanks to better air quality, around 60,000 fewer people died prematurely due to fine particulate matter pollution in 2018, compared with 2009. For nitrogen dioxide, the reduction is even greater as premature deaths have declined by about 54 % over the last decade. The continuing implementation of environmental and climate policies across Europe is a key factor behind the improvements.

“It is good news that air quality is improving thanks to the environmental and climate policies that we have been implementing. But we can’t ignore the downside – the number of premature deaths in Europe due to air pollution is still far too high. With the European Green Deal we have set ourselves an ambition of reducing all kinds of pollution to zero. If we are to succeed and fully protect people’s health and the environment, we need to cut air pollution further and align our air quality standards more closely with the recommendations of the World Health Organization. We will look at this in our upcoming Action Plan,” said Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

“The EEA’s data prove that investing in better air quality is an investment for better health and productivity for all Europeans. Policies and actions that are consistent with Europe’s zero pollution ambition, lead to longer and healthier lives and more resilient societies,” said Hans Bruyninckx, EEA Executive Director.

The European Commission has recently published a roadmap for the EU Action Plan Towards a Zero Pollution Ambition, which is part of the European Green Deal.

Air quality and COVID-19

The EEA report also contains an overview of the links between the COVID-19 pandemic and air quality. A more detailed assessment of provisional EEA data for 2020 and supporting modelling by the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS), confirms earlier assessments showing up to 60 % reductions of certain air pollutants in many European countries where lockdown measures were implemented in the spring of 2020. The EEA does not yet have estimates on the potential positive health impacts of the cleaner air during 2020.

The report also notes that long-term exposure to air pollutants causes cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, which both have been identified as risk factors for death in COVID-19 patients. However, the causality between air pollution and severity of the COVID-19 infections is not clear and further epidemiological research is needed.

Background

The EEA’s briefing, EEA’s health risk assessments of air pollution, provides an overview of how the EEA calculates its estimates on the health impacts of poor air quality.

The health impacts of exposure to air pollution are diverse, ranging from inflammation of the lungs to premature deaths. The World Health Organization is evaluating the increasing scientific evidence that links air pollution to different health impacts in order to propose new guidelines.

 In the EEA’s health risk assessment, mortality is selected as the health outcome that is quantified, as it is the one for which the scientific evidence is most robust. Mortality due to the long-term exposure to air pollution is estimated using two different metrics: “premature deaths” and “years of life lost”. These estimates provide a measure of the general impact of air pollution across a given population and, for example, the numbers cannot be assigned to specific individuals living in a specific geographical location.

The health impacts are estimated separately for the three pollutants (PM2.5, NO2 and O3). These numbers cannot be added together to determine total health impacts, as this may lead to double counting of people who are exposed to high levels of more than one pollutant.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Reforms in the Western Balkans and Turkey: annual assessments and recommendations

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

New neighbours: Could Venus really be home to alien life?

What’s needed to protect food security in Africa during COVID-19

These Dutch microgrid communities can supply 90% of their energy needs

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Erasmus+ and its predecessors: a life-changing experience for 10 million young Europeans

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

We need greater protection for our oceans. We can’t let politics stand in the way

Coronavirus: European standards for medical supplies made freely available to facilitate increase of production

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

Open, inclusive and diverse cities are better for business and economic growth

Humanitarian Aid: EU allocates €55 million in Sudan

In an era of global uncertainty, the SDGs can be our guide

Malta: MEPs conclude fact-finding visit to assess Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

Summer 2018 Interim Economic Forecast: Resilient Growth amid increased uncertainty

US-EU trade negotiations: pointless tariffs against real economic growth

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

ECB to play down IMF’s alarms for deflation danger in the EU

Climate change and health: an everyday solution

China is a renewable energy champion. But it’s time for a new approach

MEPs boost support for EU research and Erasmus

Using ‘leprosy’ metaphors in political rhetoric ‘fuels public stigma’ and discrimination: UN rights expert

Conquering COVID-19 through Collaboration

US now has most coronavirus cases in the world – Today’s coronavirus updates

Restoring government control across Central African Republic is ‘key’ to lasting peace, stability – UN envoy

Only international actions can settle the world’s ‘enormous and diverse cross-border challenges’, Qatar tells UN Assembly

Anti-Semitism ‘toxic to democracy’, UN expert warns, calling for better education

Lebanon: UN rights office calls for de-escalation of protest violence

Mergers: Commission refers acquisition of newly created joint venture by Telefónica and Liberty Global to the UK competition authority

Statement by Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on State aid measures to address the economic impact of COVID-19

An expert in the South China Sea issue on an exclusive interview at the European Sting

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties caused by IEDs has reached ‘extreme levels’, UN warns

Reducing disaster risk is a good investment, and ‘the right thing to do’, says Guterres

Can the next financial crisis be avoided?

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

International data flows: Commission launches the adoption of its adequacy decision on Japan

Health Care Workers’ Safety and Health as Assets in the Fight Against COVID-19

Mental Health x Meditation, in times of pandemic: cognitive and behavioral modifications

5 priorities for leaders in the new reality of COVID-19

Public opinion misled by the Commission on air transport safety

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

Central America: drought, resulting crop losses threaten food security of two million people, UN warns

Food system failures in our age of abundance

Is staying in the new going out? How the COVID-19 pandemic is fuelling the stay-at-home economy

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

“We are in Europe, but not of it”, from Churchill to Cameron: British Exceptionalism now threatens the entire EU Edifice

Medical ethics in the age of the social media influencers

How has technology changed – and changed us – in the past 20 years?

UN chief calls for ‘immediate end’ to escalation of fighting in southwestern Syria, as thousands are displaced

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

Banks get trillions and the unemployed ECB’s love…

Coronavirus: the Commission approves third contract to ensure access to a potential vaccine

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s