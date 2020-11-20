You are here: Home / European Union News / EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

November 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

In the grip of the second wave of coronavirus, two thirds of EU citizens call for more EU competence and an EU budget with sufficient means to tackle the crisis.

The European Parliament released today the full results of its third survey this year asking European citizens their views on the Coronavirus crisis and their attitudes towards the European Union. Although 50% of Europeans feel ‘uncertainty’ again as their key emotional state as the economic impact of the pandemic takes its toll, more people now have a positive image of the EU than in the Spring.


With an increasing number of EU citizens feeling uncertain about their future, two thirds of respondents (66%) agreed that the EU should have more competences to deal with the pandemic. In addition, a majority of respondents (54%) think that the EU should have greater financial means to tackle the consequences of the pandemic.


However, it is of the utmost importance to EU citizens that EU funds only go to Members States with a functioning judicial system and a robust respect of shared European democratic values. More than three-quarters of respondents (77%) agree that the EU should only provide funds to Member States conditional upon their government’s implementation of the rule of law and of democratic principles. Public health should be the key spending priority, followed by economic recovery and new opportunities for businesses (42%), climate change and environmental protection (37%) as well as employment and social affairs (35%).


Attitudes towards the EU have become more positive in comparison with the first survey in April/May 2020 this year. The proportion of respondents who hold a positive image of the EU has increased steadily, from only 31% in April 2020 to 41% in the present survey. However, a majority of respondents remain dissatisfied with the solidarity, or lack thereof, between EU Member States. Around half of the respondents (49%) say they are satisfied with the measures their government has taken so far against the Coronavirus pandemic, while a similar proportion (48%) are not satisfied. Attitudes have become more negative since the last wave of the survey, with a fall in satisfaction with government measures.


EU-wide, more than a third of respondents (39%) say that the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted on their personal income. A further 27% say that they expect such an impact on their finances in the future. Young people and families with children appear to be hit worst by the crisis: 64% of citizens between 16 and 34 years have experienced some form of financial difficulties, 27% of respondents with children have used their personal savings sooner than planned. In five Member States (Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Romania and Bulgaria) more than half of respondents say that the pandemic has already affected their personal income.


Note to Editors


Since the beginning of the pandemic, the European Parliament has commissioned three dedicated surveys measuring European public opinion in times of COVID-19. The latest survey was conducted online (and via telephone in Malta) by Kantar between 25 September and 7 October 2020, among 24,812 participants in all 27 EU Member States. The survey was limited to those aged between 16 and 64 (16-54 in Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia). Quotas on gender, age, and region at national level ensure the survey is representative. The total EU results are weighted according to the size of the population of each country surveyed.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Reusable packaging: 6 benefits beyond sustainability

UN chief extends condolences to families of China landslide casualties

Protector or polluter? The impact of COVID-19 on the movement to end plastic waste

At Arab League Summit, Guterres reaffirms strong link between UN and people of Arab world

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Will Brexit shatter the EU or is it still too early to predict?

To my Chinese friend

A new kind of company is revolutionising Africa’s gig economy

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

The 5 lessons from New York Climate Week to help us combat deforestation

Security Council downsizes AU-UN mission in Darfur, eying eventual exit

Deutsche Bank chased away from US, threatened with more fines

Erasmus+: an expected budget of €3 billion to be invested in young Europeans and to help create European Universities in 2019

COP25: UN climate change conference, 5 things you need to know

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Seeing through the mist of myths of Coronavirus

Legal Manager – 2050

From coca to cocoa: three lessons from Peru on how farmers can leave the drug trade behind

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

We spend half our time at work in meetings – and that’s not necessarily a bad thing

35th ACP-EU Assembly: migration and demographics will dominate the debate

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

Europe faces economic turmoil as Italy gets closer to the Excessive Debt Procedure

A shipping industry leader explains how to keep supply chains moving amid a pandemic

The cost of housing is tearing our society apart

The consequences of Brexit seen by a European young entrepreneur

3 reasons why responsibly-deployed technology is key to the COVID recovery

New Zealand can improve well-being through better policymaking and reforms to housing and migration policy

FROM THE FIELD: What do you want to be when you grow up? One day I will…

Closing the trust gap: how responsible data use can accelerate a sustainable society

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

FROM THE FIELD: Children in warzones denied right to education

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

Japan to invest in euro values

Europe must regain its place as world leader in digital technology

‘We must fight terrorism together’ without sacrificing legal and human rights, declares UN chief

How AI can accelerate the search for treatments for emerging and intractable diseases

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

OECD joins with Japan to fight financial crime by establishing new academy

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Germany’s fiscal and financial self-destructive policies

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

Are we at risk of a financial crisis? Our new report takes a look

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Is the advent of nationalism to destroy economic neo-liberalism?

UN condemns ‘heinous’ suicide attack on education centre in Afghanistan

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

3 things to know about the fight against Alzheimer’s

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

It is me

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

‘Global trust’ declining, ‘our world needs stepped-up global leadership’

Refugee crisis update: EU lacks solidarity as migration figures drop

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

Abu Dhabi is investing $250 million in tech start-ups

5G security: Member States report on progress on implementing the EU toolbox and strengthening safety measures

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s