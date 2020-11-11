You are here: Home / European Union News / Building a European Health Union: Stronger crisis preparedness and response for Europe

Building a European Health Union: Stronger crisis preparedness and response for Europe

November 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission is taking the first steps towards building the European Health Union announced by President von der Leyen in her State of the Union address. The Commission is putting forward a set of proposals to strengthen the EU’s health security framework, and to reinforce the crisis preparedness and response role of key EU agencies. In order to step up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and future health emergencies, more coordination at EU level is needed. Drawing lessons from the current crisis, today’s proposals will ensure stronger preparedness and response during the current and future health crises.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Our aim is to protect the health of all European citizens. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for more coordination in the EU, more resilient health systems, and better preparation for future crises. We are changing the way we address cross-border health threats. Today, we start building a European Health Union, to protect citizens with high quality care in a crisis, and equip the Union and its Member States to prevent and manage health emergencies that affect the whole of Europe.

Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “Today, we are taking a big, meaningful step towards a genuine EU Health Union. We are strengthening our common crisis management to prepare and respond to serious cross border threats to health. Our EU agencies need to be equipped with stronger mandates to better protect EU citizens. To fight the COVID-19 pandemic and future health emergencies, more coordination with more efficient tools at EU level is the only way forward.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food safety said: “Health is more than ever an essential concern for our citizens. In times of crisis, citizens rightfully expect the EU to take a more active role. Today we are reinforcing the foundations for a more secure, better-prepared and more resilient EU in the area of health. This will be a significant change for the capacity to respond collectively. The European Health Union is all about preparing for and facing up to common health threats together, as a Union. We need to do this in order to meet the expectations of our citizens.

Today’s proposals focus on revamping the existing legal framework for serious cross border threats to health, as well as reinforcing the crisis preparedness and response role of key EU agencies, namely the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A stronger EU health security framework

To create a more robust mandate for coordination by the Commission and EU agencies, the Commission is today proposing a new Regulation on serious cross-border threats to health. The new framework will:

  • Strengthen preparedness: EU health crisis and pandemic preparedness plan and recommendations will be developed for the adoption of plans at national levels, coupled with comprehensive and transparent frameworks for reporting and auditing. The preparation of national plans would be supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and other EU agencies. The plans would be audited and stress tested by the Commission and EU agencies.
  • Reinforce surveillance: A strengthened, integrated surveillance system will be created at EU level, using artificial intelligence and other advanced technological means.
  • Improve data reporting: Member States will be required to step up their reporting of health systems indicators (e.g. hospital beds availability, specialised treatment and intensive care capacity, number of medically trained staff etc.).
  • The declaration of an EU emergency situation would trigger increased coordination and allow for the development, stockpiling and procurement of crisis relevant products.

Stronger and more operational EU Agencies

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Medicines Agency have been at the forefront of the EU’s work to address COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, COVID-19 has shown that both agencies need to be reinforced and equipped with stronger mandates to better protect EU citizens and address cross border health threats.

The ECDC’s mandate will be reinforced so that it may support the Commission and Member States in the following areas:

  • epidemiological surveillance via integrated systems enabling real-time surveillance
  • preparedness and response planning, reporting and auditing
  • provision of non-binding recommendations and options for risk management
  • capacity to mobilise and deploy EU Health Task Force to assist local response in Member States
  • building a network of EU reference laboratories and a network for substances of human origin

The European Medicines Agency’s mandate will be reinforced so that it can facilitate a coordinated Union-level response to health crises by:

  • monitoring and mitigating the risk of shortages of critical medicines and medical devices
  • providing scientific advice on medicines which may have the potential to treat, prevent or diagnose the diseases causing those crises
  • coordinating studies to monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines
  • coordinating clinical trials.

The Commission is also today setting out the main elements of the future Health Emergency Response Authority (HERA), to be proposed by the end of 2021. Such a structure would be an important new element to support a better EU level response to cross-border health threats.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

Why the agtech boom isn’t your typical tech disruption

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

How debt for climate swaps could spur a green recovery

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Medicines from the sky: how drones can save lives

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

Poor Greeks, Irish and Spaniards still pay for the faults of German and French banks

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Air pollution could be responsible for 1 in 7 new cases of diabetes

Trump stumbles badly on his Russian openings; Europeans wary of Putin

Student-teacher ratio in terms of numbers and quality: an opinion article of nowadays context worldwide

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

Historian Niall Ferguson on what the pandemic means for the global economy, geopolitics – and parties

30 years of tissue engineering, what has been achieved?

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

Yemen war: The battle rages on, children suffer most

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

EU Budget 2019: MEPs increase funding on youth, migration and research

Sudan: New political transition, bolstered by peacebuilding, could bring long-term stability to Darfur, Security Council told

How distorted is the EU labour market by this crisis?

Contact the Sting

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

More than one billion people do not have access to electricity. What will it take to get them connected?

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

A Year in China

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

How do we upskill a billion people by 2030? Leadership and collaboration will be key

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s