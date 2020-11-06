You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

November 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Gabriela Yee Guzmán a 22-year old fifth-year medical student at Universidad Interamericana de Panamá. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has exposed and amplified a lot of problems in the healthcare system. As we continuously rely on healthcare workers to do their job in order to treat the enormous number of patients rushing to hospitals every day, the situation has been an eye-opener to the fact that healthcare workers are indispensable. As one of the most important resources in this pandemic, if not the most important, the logical thing would be to guarantee the health worker’s safety. Nevertheless, that has not been the case in a lot of scenarios.

The thing is, if the safety of the group of people responsible for providing health is not seen as one of the top priorities, ¿how can we ensure the patients they treat will be safe? Given the importance of that question, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made the theme of this year’s World Patient Safety Day “Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety”. This topic is important all the time, but highlighting it during this pandemic is especially critical because several studies have proved that not only are healthcare workers at a higher risk of infection, but can also amplify outbreaks if they are infected.

The WHO has recommended several things to better protect our healthcare workers. Training them to identify respiratory diseases not only in patients, but also in themselves and their coworkers is necessary. Some countries have reports that state that up to 10% of health workers have been infected by coronavirus. This education must go in hand with strong hospital surveillance systems to help prevent the spread of infection. Even if these are not perfect, steps must be taken towards a reality were our healthcare systems are not as vulnerable to surprises as big as this pandemic.

Another one of the main issues during the outbreak has been personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage, secondary to the increasing demand and the supply chain disruptions. Providing health care workers with adequate PPE and education on their correct application and removal is key. Reuse of PPE or inadequate use has been strongly associated with a subsequent increased risk of COVID-19, and although infection has been reported even in places were PPE is thought to be adequate, health care workers should not continue to put their lives on the line without the proper equipment. Lastly, supporting health workers in all aspects is crucial. They have been subject to extremely long shifts and intense psychological stress, and under these conditions, they cannot be expected to perform their best. Finding ways to provide them with rest time and psychological support is as relevant as PPE.

Even if they have rightfully earned the title of heroes, we must not forget that healthcare workers are still normal people, and they are not immune to the diseases that live inside the healthcare facilities. Preventing the illness and deaths of more healthcare workers is a staggering necessity, and we owe it to them and their families.

Sources:

CDC. (2020, July 2020). Interim Operational Considerations for Public Health Management of Healthcare Workers Exposed to or with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19: non-U.S. Healthcare Settings. Retrieved from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/non-us-settings/public-health-management-hcw-exposed.html

Lacina, L. (2020, April 10). What’s needed now to protect health workers: WHO COVID-19 briefing. Retrieved from World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/10-april-who-briefing-health-workers-covid-19-ppe-training/

Nguyen, L. H. (2020). Risk of COVID-19 among front-line health-care workers and the general community: a prospective cohort study. The Lancet Public Health.

Tan, B. C. (2020). Psychological Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Health Care Workers in Singapore. Annals of internal medicine, 173 (4), 317 – 320.

WHO. (2020). World Patient Safety Day 2020. Retrieved from WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2020/09/17/default-calendar/world-patient-safety-day-2020

About the author

Gabriela Yee Guzmán is 22 years old, currently a fifth-year medical student at Universidad Interamericana de Panamá. She is a member of IFMSA Panamá since 2016, and is particularly interested in ophthalmology and public health, which is why she joined SCOPH in the first place. She believes that medical students have a lot to contribute to the field even if they are just still on their way to becoming a healthcare professional.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

A new era of computing is coming. How can we make sure it is sustainable?

Governments should step up their efforts to give people skills to seize opportunities in a digital world

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Bank resolutions to remain a politically influenced affair

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount

MEPs vote for upgrade to rail passenger rights

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

New York and London mayors call on cities to divest from fossil fuels

Let Nagasaki remain ‘the last city’ to suffer nuclear devastation says museum director, as UN chief arrives

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

A day that Berlin and Brussels would remember for a long time

These forms of exercise are best for your mental health

EU: 13 major banks may pay fines 10% of worldwide turnover

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, in Brussels - Berlaymont, last week. (Copyright European Union, 2017 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Lukasz Kobus)

Amazon, Luxembourg and Ireland hit by EU’s latest turn of the screw over competition

The role of junior entrepreneurs as a bridge between academia and business world

These are the world’s most competitive economies

Digital development: technology-enabled, but human-centric

Ukraine-EU deal sees the light but there’s no defeat for Russia

How cities, not states, can solve the world’s biggest problems

The US and EU decisively oppose Erdogan’s plans for Turkey and beyond

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

ILO’s Bureau for Employers´Activities to publish new study on women in business and management

Grexit no longer a threat but how to manage a “tutti frutti” government if not with fear?

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

‘Alarming levels’ of methamphetamine trafficking in Asia’s Mekong, UN warns

This project in India helps people and tigers co-exist peacefully

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

The ‘abuse of food relief in Yemen’ must end now

Technology is delivering better access to financial services. Here’s how

Egypt urged to free prominent couple jailed arbitrarily since last June: UN rights office

Young people are Europe’s biggest value and hope

Make the internet safer: stop using passwords

EU Parliament: No EU-US trade agreement without safe data

2018 Sakharov laureate Oleg Sentsov receives his award

Syrian Government’s ‘different understanding’ of UN role, a ‘very serious challenge’ – Special Envoy

How to unleash the potential of regions like São Paulo

How AI is shaping financial services

Venezuela, Poland and Sudan amongst 14 new Human Rights Council members

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Hundreds of thousands of lives still lost each year to small arms, UN conference hears

The European Union is strengthening its partnership with Senegal with €27.5 million

Understanding and demystifying the new outbreak of Coronavirus

EU security and defence industry prepares positions for ‘producers’ and ‘customers’

Negative inflation hits Eurozone, ECB to print and distribute one trillion euro earlier than expected

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

These are India’s cleanest cities

New OECD work to support citizen engagement with governments

More ‘political commitment’ needed urgently for HIV prevention: UNAIDS chief

Somalia advancing towards ‘inclusive and peaceful future’ for women, deputy UN chief

Solidarity Corps: more opportunities for young people

State of the Energy Union: Progress made on the clean energy transition and a basis for green recovery

Eurasian Union begins: the giant modelled on the EU is Moscow’s biggest challenge

We must prevent a post-COVID ‘carmageddon’. Here’s how

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s