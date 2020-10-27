You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission disburses €17 billion under SURE to Italy, Spain and Poland

Commission disburses €17 billion under SURE to Italy, Spain and Poland

October 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has disbursed a total of €17 billion to Italy, Spain and Poland in the first instalment of financial support to Member States under the SURE instrument. As part of today’s operations, Italy has received €10 billion, Spain €6 billion, and Poland €1 billion. Once all SURE disbursements have been completed, Italy will receive a total of €27.4 billion, Spain €21.3 billion and Poland €11.2 billion.

This support, in the form of loans granted on favourable terms, will assist these Member States in addressing sudden increases in public expenditure to preserve employment. Specifically, they will help cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures they have put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, in particular for the self-employed.

The SURE instrument can provide up to €100 billion in financial support to all Member States. The Council has so far approved €87.9 billion in financial support under SURE to 17 Member States, based on the Commission’s proposals. The next disbursements will take place over the course of the months ahead, following the respective bond issuances.

The disbursements follow last week’s inaugural social bond issuance by the Commission, marked by very strong investor interest, to finance the instrument.

Members of the College said:

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The first disbursements under the SURE instrument are important milestones in our push to preserve jobs and livelihoods. They clearly demonstrate Europe’s solidarity with citizens in Spain, Italy and Poland affected by this unprecedented crisis. We remain committed to protecting people and jobs across Europe. SURE will play an important role in achieving this objective.”

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration, said: “With the Sure instrument we have managed to live up to our citizens’ expectation regarding quick delivery of support in times of crisis.  I am glad to see that citizens and enterprises in Spain, Italy, Poland will be the first to benefit. 17 Member States have already declared their interest in receiving support from SURE and we will follow-up on this still this year. This is solidarity in action.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “Today marks an important milestone for European solidarity as the first financing flows to our Member States: 17 billion euros to support workers in Italy, Spain and Poland. This is only the beginning. As Europe prepares to face a difficult winter, let’s remember that last week’s SURE Social Bonds issuance was more than a successful market operation – it was a huge vote of confidence in the European Union’s recovery plan and in our common economic future.”

Background

On 21 October, the European Commission issued a €17 billion inaugural social bond under the SURE instrument. The issuing consisted of two bonds, with €10 billion due for repayment in October 2030 and €7 billion due for repayment in 2040. There was very strong investor interest in this highly rated instrument, and the bonds were more than 13 times oversubscribed, resulting in favourable pricing terms. The terms on which the Commission borrows are passed on directly to the Member States receiving the loans.

The bonds issued by the EU under SURE benefit from a social bond label. This provides investors in these bonds with confidence that the funds mobilised will serve a truly social objective.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This Brooklyn farm company is training a new generation of urban farmers

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

Single European Sky: for a more sustainable and resilient air traffic management

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

Venezuela: Competing US, Russia resolutions fail to pass in Security Council

Nuclear non-proliferation treaty an ‘essential pillar’ of international peace, says UN chief

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

EU: 13 major banks may pay fines 10% of worldwide turnover

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s speech from World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

MWC19 Wrap Up, in association with The European Sting, GSMA’s Brussels Media Partner for the 6th Consecutive Year

Can we understand how the universe was formed? A young scientist explains

If innovators can solve India’s problems, they can save the world. Here’s why

As children in Ebola-affected areas of DR Congo head back to school, UNICEF ramps up support

3 ways the coronavirus is affecting animals around the world

‘Complacency is still strong’ over stopping genocide, says top UN adviser

Guarantee of mental health’s stability in times of pandemic

The British “nonsense”, the relaxed Commissioner and the TTIP “chiaroscuro” at this week’s Council

Pakistan-India crossing is a ‘Corridor of Hope’, UN chief says, wraps up visit with call for interfaith dialogue

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

Who are the winners and losers in Africa’s Continental Free Trade area?

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

COP21 Breaking News: “We must accelerate the process”, Laurent Fabius cries out from Paris

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

A new report outlines the shipping industry’s plans for decarbonization

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

Budget Committee backs €2.3 million worth of aid to help 550 redundant media workers in Greece

How bad could British healthcare get for its citizens abroad post-Brexit?

Break taboo around menstruation, act to end ‘disempowering’ discrimination, say UN experts

EU Budget 2020 deal: Investing more in climate action, youth and research

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

US resolution to condemn activities of Hamas voted down in General Assembly

France-Germany: Divided in Europe, USA united in…Iran

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

State aid: Commission approves €3.2 billion public support by seven Member States for a pan-European research and innovation project in all segments of the battery value chain

We need a reskilling revolution. Here’s how to make it happen

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

UN aid teams scramble to reach ‘most remote places’ cut off by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique

UN, world leaders, condemn Sri Lanka terrorist attacks targeting churches, hotels, which leave more than 200 dead

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

EU Youth Conference in Amsterdam: enabling young people to engage in a diverse, connected and inclusive Europe

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Nets’ account-to-account payment business by Mastercard, subject to conditions

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Single-use plastics: New EU rules to reduce marine litter

Member states jeopardising the rule of law will risk losing EU funds

Yemen: ‘Living hell’ for all children, says UNICEF; Angelia Jolie calls for ‘lasting ceasefire’

More than just a phone: mobile’s impact on sustainable development

Some endangered languages manage to thrive. Here’s how

Europe’s moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation

Commission assesses and sets out reform priorities for the countries aiming to join the EU

Medical students: The need for emigration

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s