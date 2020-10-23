You are here: Home / European Union News / Parliament leads the way on first set of EU rules for Artificial Intelligence

Parliament leads the way on first set of EU rules for Artificial Intelligence

October 23, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(David Levêque, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, MEPs adopted proposals on how the EU can best regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to boost innovation, ethical standards and trust in technology.

The European Parliament is among the first institutions to put forward recommendations on what AI rules should include with regards to ethics, liability and intellectual property rights. These recommendations will pave the way for the EU to become a global leader in the development of AI. The Commission legislative proposal is expected early next year.

Ethics framework for AI

The legislative initiative by Iban García del Blanco (S&D, ES) urges the EU Commission to present a new legal framework outlining the ethical principles and legal obligations to be followed when developing, deploying and using artificial intelligence, robotics and related technologies in the EU including software, algorithms and data.

It was adopted with 559 votes in favour, 44 against, and 88 abstentions.

Future laws should be made in accordance with several guiding principles, including: a human-centric and human-made AI; safety, transparency and accountability; safeguards against bias and discrimination; right to redress; social and environmental responsibility; and respect for privacy and data protection.

High-risk AI technologies, such as those with self-learning capacities, should be designed to allow for human oversight at any time. If a functionality is used that would result in a serious breach of ethical principles and could be dangerous, the self-learning capacities should be disabled and full human control should be restored.

Liability for AI causing damage

The legislative initiative by Axel Voss (EPP, DE) calls for a future-oriented civil liability framework, making those operating high-risk AI strictly liable for any resulting damage. A clear legal framework would stimulate innovation by providing businesses with legal certainty, whilst protecting citizens and promoting their trust in AI technologies by deterring activities that might be dangerous.

The rules should apply to physical or virtual AI activity that harms or damages life, health, physical integrity, property, or that causes significant immaterial harm if it results in “verifiable economic loss”. While high-risk AI technologies are still rare, MEPs believe that their operators should hold insurance similar to that used for motor vehicles.

The legislative initiative was adopted with 626 votes in favour, 25 against, and 40 abstentions.

Intellectual property rights

The report by Stéphane Séjourné (Renew Europe, FR) makes clear that EU global leadership in AI requires an effective intellectual property rights system (IPR) and safeguards for the EU’s patent system to protect innovative developers, while stressing that this should not come at the expense of human creators’ interests, nor the European Union’s ethical principles.

MEPs believe it is important to distinguish between AI-assisted human creations and AI-generated creations. They specify that AI should not have legal personality; thus, ownership of IPRs should only be granted to humans. The text looks further into copyright, data collection, trade secrets, the use of algorithms and deep fakes.

The report was adopted with 612 votes in favour, 66 against, and 12 abstentions.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Middle East needs a technological revolution. Start-ups can lead the way

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

New citizenship law in India ‘fundamentally discriminatory’: UN human rights office

FROM THE FIELD: Liberia boosts efforts to guard against rising seas

Why are wildfires getting worse?

A for-profit project has improved nutrition in Rwanda – is it a model that can eliminate hunger across Africa?

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

This electric plane has flown successfully for 30 minutes – is this the future of flying?

5 ways for business leaders to win in the 2020s

The Commission neglects the services sector and favours industry

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe must be more ambitious in COP21 and lead on climate finance and sustainable development”, Green UK MEP Jean Lambert points out from Brussels

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Currency Union might not let an independent Scotland join the EU as the “Yes” front now leads

5G mobile is nearly here – but we should share networks to make it affordable

This tech company is aiming to plant 500 billion trees by 2060 – using drones

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

Climate change: ‘A moral, ethical and economic imperative’ to slow global warming say UN leaders, calling for more action

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

OECD joins with Argentina to fight financial crime

REACT-EU: EU support to mitigate immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis

The remote doctor in the 21st century

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

How to build a paradise for women. A lesson from Iceland

These social entrepreneurs are lighting up Africa

How digital infrastructure can help us through the COVID-19 crisis

To save biodiversity, MEPs call for binding targets at global and EU level

IMF: World cup and productivity

Here’s how blockchain could stop corrupt officials from stealing school lunches

Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis

Coronavirus Dashboard: EU Cohesion Policy response to the coronavirus crisis

We need to build a quantum security coalition. Here’s why

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

This simple digital solution could streamline global travel and boost trade during COVID – here’s how

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Trailing the US-EU economic confrontation

Combatting terrorism: Parliament sets out proposals for a new EU strategy

New EU rules to thwart money laundering and terrorist financing

One in three fish caught never gets eaten

Anti-Money Laundering: Commission decides to refer Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully implement EU anti-money laundering rules

Building back business: Avoiding a trade-off between resilience and growth

‘We can use this as an opportunity’ – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on how African nations can recover after COVID-19

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

Wolfgang Schäuble: “Without European unification, there would be no German unity”

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

Study finds sharks are ‘functionally extinct’ in 20% of reefs observed

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

The shrinking Arctic ice protects us all. It’s time to act

Single Market Scoreboard 2020: Member States need to do more to ensure the good functioning of the EU Single Market*

Mergers: Commission clears Telia’s acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting, subject to conditions

Cross-roads

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s