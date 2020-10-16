You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Why the future of food must be blue as well as green

Why the future of food must be blue as well as green

October 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Beatrice Crona, Associate professor, deputy science director, Stockholm Resilience Centre & Jim Leape, William and Eva Price Senior Fellow, Woods Institute; Co-Director, Center for Ocean Solutions, Stanford University

  • Blue foods tend to be ignored in discussions about how to feed the world’s growing population sustainably.
  • But aquatic food has a major role to play in the future of our global food system.
  • A new project sets out to lay the foundation for better understanding blue foods and integrating them into food system decisions.

Fish are food. We know that. And yet, in discussions about the future of food, that simple fact tends to be forgotten. When world leaders gather for the UN Food System Summit next year, fish and other aquatic foods need to be on the table.

We confront a daunting challenge. How do we provide a healthy diet to 10 billion people in a way that the Earth can sustain? Deliberations on this question tend to quickly centre on questions of livestock, and row crops, and the marvels of biotech. Yet our current fixation on land-based food production has come at enormous cost. Agriculture is the principal driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss around the world and is responsible for around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The environmental footprints of aquatic foods (‘blue foods’) can vary significantly. Some fisheries and farms are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions or ecological impacts. But many aquatic foods outcompete terrestrial livestock in terms of environmental impacts. One reason is that compared to terrestrial animals, fish do not need to waste energy on maintaining body temperature or combating gravity and can invest more of their metabolic energy into growth.

Blue foods are already a principal source of protein for some 3 billion people. In many of the most vulnerable countries, they are also an essential source of vital micronutrients, such as iron and zinc, and constitute a key preventive measure against premature deaths and stunting.

Given their relative health benefits, comparatively small environmental footprint, and the potential for a substantial expansion of global production, foods from ocean and freshwater systems have a key role to play in achieving both a healthy and sustainable food system. Yet many discussions of food neglect blue foods altogether. And when they do include blue foods, they tend to deal with them in sweeping generalizations – typically calling for massive expansion of aquaculture.

When we ignore this important food group, we make bad decisions. Terrestrial and aquatic food systems are deeply interconnected, which means that if we don’t think of them together, as one integrated system, we create tradeoffs we regret. For example, intensification of fertilizer use in agriculture has created massive dead zones in coastal waters, with devastating impacts on aquaculture and the nursery areas that support capture fisheries. Demand for fishmeal to feed livestock has driven massive extraction of small pelagic fish, decimating local fisheries that are often the most important source of nutrition for vulnerable communities. When decision-makers ignore blue foods and view aquatic environments merely as providing inputs to, or absorbing the waste from, terrestrial production, they incur significant costs and miss important opportunities.

As we bring blue foods into the food picture, we also need to recognize that they are stunningly diverse. More than 1,800 species are harvested for food, they are produced in many different ways, and they offer a wide range of benefits to coastal communities and nations. Blue food species vary widely in the nutrition they provide and the roles they play in diets. Small pelagic fish like sardines, for example, are often consumed whole and provide a rich list of essential micronutrients and healthy fats, particularly important in poor communities with limited access to well-balanced diets.

Blue foods also vary in their environmental footprint, depending on how they’re produced, processed, sold and consumed. Fishers that operate locally may have much lower greenhouse gas emissions than factory trawlers that drag heavy nets across the ocean floor and stay out at sea for months at a time. Clams and bivalves that feed off nutrients in the water have a much lower footprint than shrimp and salmon that require large amounts of protein in feed (and, in intensive cultivation, also require inputs of pesticides and antibiotics). Even fish that are caught or raised close to market can pick up a heavy carbon footprint when they are shipped across the ocean for processing and then shipped back for sale.

Blue foods will not be a silver bullet for fixing the global food system – but they are a piece of the puzzle we cannot afford to ignore. As we bring them fully into debates and decision-making about the future of food, we must be thoughtful about these details – about the interconnections that shape tradeoffs, and about the diversity that presents both challenges to policy and markets and also great opportunities for prosperity and resilience. Food

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security?

Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption.

Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food.

With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient.

Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

The Blue Food Assessment, convened by Stanford and the Stockholm Resilience Center, has set out to address this need. A consortium of leading researchers from all over the world are producing a set of multi-disciplinary scientific analyses that will elucidate the roles blue foods can play in creating a healthy and sustainable food system and the challenges that must be addressed. The Assessment will lay the foundation for better understanding blue foods and integrating them into food system decisions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening the Food Systems Summit to spur the bold actions required to address hunger and diet-related disease and to heal the planet. An ambitious preparatory process has set out to mobilize action on nutrition and livelihoods, on sustainable production and consumption. To succeed, it must recognize and embrace the roles of food from the water.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN human rights chief regrets closure of Burundi office following Government pressure

Celebrating Multilingualism Day at the EP – where 24 languages meet

EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

Mother of all mergers between Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram: EU Data Privacy restrictions against Facebook’s imperialistic plans

This is what the gender pay gap looks like in eight countries

Why exchange programs are essential for the medical students of the 21st century

EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

Italian coronavirus pressures and flattening the curve – an epidemiology expert explains

UN chief pays tribute to ‘enduring contributions’ to regional, international diplomacy of Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos

Alexis Tsipras against internal and external “enemies” in pursue of a two-phase deal now

Macron leads EU-wide minimum wage call as Merkel, Medvedev warn of global injustice

Tougher defence tools against unfair imports to protect EU jobs and industry

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Spirit unlimited

Africa’s future is innovation rather than industrialization

Welcome to the COVID-19 era of world sport

Gender minority and health sector: promoting mental health with better medical education

How to look after someone with coronavirus

Drones, disinfectant, distancing – Europe’s beaches open up

EU elections 2019: Rise of nationalist trends and populism in Europe challenges the EU edifice

The Ukrainian crisis to destabilize Europe and the world for a long time

Syria: UN chief welcomes first aid convoy to Rukban camp since January, joint agency operation assists 50,000

How close is the new financial Armageddon? IMF gives some hints

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

Indigenous peoples ‘lag behind on all social and economic indicators’: UN deputy human rights chief

Apple’s tax avoidance scheme remains as creative as their new iPhone

EU budget for 2019: do more for the young, SMEs and the climate, urge MEPs

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Women in peacekeeping, the arrest of Sudan’s leader, updates on Libya, Nigeria and Syria

COVID-19: Boosting aid for farmers from the EU rural development fund

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

Guterres underlines climate action urgency, as UN weather agency confirms record global warming

Why law enforcement and businesses need to join forces to fight global cybercrime

This incredibly detailed map of Africa could help aid and development

Public health through universal health coverage can help to attain many SDGs

UNICEF welcomes Bangladesh statement that Rohingya will not be forced to leave

ECB to people: Not responsible if you lose money on Bitcoin, your governments are

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

DR Congo President and UN chief meet at a ‘historic moment’ for democracy in the country

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

Coronavirus: Commission receives first preliminary application for support from the EU Solidarity Fund for health emergency from Italy

Germany is trying to rescue its fabled forests from climate change

Oil prices could remain depressed for at least a year. Here’s why

Trust and support of Iraqis essential for success of UN’s Da’esh terror investigation

A Sting Exclusive: “Sustainable development goals: what role for business?” Commissioner Mimica asks live from European Business Summit 2015

Why the 33,000 staff European Commission did not have a real contingency plan for the refugee crisis?

‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

3 campaigns spreading the joy of reading to children at home

Tobacco-free public space – how is the European law executed in my country?

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

China in My Suburbs

MEPs: Focus on crisis response when coordinating economic and budgetary policies

Third Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: data breach prevention and cures

Italy and Greece zeroed their fiscal deficits, expect Germany’s response

Businesses have a role to play in building vaccine trust. Here’s why

“Access denied”: the Greek health system under pressure

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s