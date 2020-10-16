EP launches Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on anniversary of her murder

by

(Thomas Charters: Unsplash)

To commemorate the third anniversary of the assassination of the Maltese investigative journalist, the prize will reward journalism reflecting EU principles and values.

The launch will take place online on Friday 16 October, 12.30-13.00 CET on the EP’s Facebook page. It will be led by the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala (Greens, FI), and MEP David Casa (EPP, MT). They will be joined by the murdered journalist’s son, Andrew Caruana Galizia, from Malta.

Speakers will also take questions live from the audience.

Distinguishing outstanding EU journalism

The purpose of the prize is to distinguish outstanding journalism that reflects the European Union’s principles and values, as enshrined in the European Charter of Human Rights. The European Parliament considers that protecting press freedom around the world, and particularly that of investigative journalists whilst exercising their duties, is in the vital interest of democratic societies.

Even though the prize is initiated and supported by Parliament, it will be managed by an independent EU-based media partner in order to protect the independence of the prize and the work of the media.

Next steps

The European Parliament will soon begin selecting an independent organisation to establish the detailed criteria for awarding the prize and decide on who will sit on the jury. A call for tender to select such an organisation will be launched before the end of 2020.

The call for nominees for the prize will be launched around 03 May 2021 – World Press Freedom Day. The annual award ceremony will take each year around the anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death.

Background

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese anti-corruption investigative journalist and blogger who was killed in a car bomb attack on 16 October 2017. She focused on investigative journalism, reporting on government corruption, allegations of money laundering and organised crime.