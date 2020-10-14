You are here: Home / European Union News / EU4Health: 9.4 billion EUR budget needed for new EU health programme

EU4Health: 9.4 billion EUR budget needed for new EU health programme

October 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

To fill gaps exposed by COVID-19 and ensure that health systems can face future threats to public health, an ambitious EU health programme is needed, say MEPs.

On Wednesday, the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted its report on the programme for the EU’s action in the health sector, the so-called “EU4Health Programme” with 74 votes to 5 and 1 abstention.

MEPs want to raise the budget for the programme to EUR 9.4 billion, as originally proposed by the Commission, to enhance health promotion and make health systems more resilient across the EU. COVID-19 has shown that the EU is in urgent need of an ambitious EU health programme to ensure that European health systems can face future health threats. This is not possible if the budget is reduced to EUR 1.7 billion as proposed by member states.

To reach the programme’s objectives, the report proposes, inter alia, to:

  • focus more on disease prevention
  • reduce health inequalities
  • digitalise healthcare through the creation and application of the European eHealth Record
  • address resistance to vaccination in the EU
  • strengthen the European Union’s fight against cancer in synergy with the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan
  • prevent and manage chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes
  • take more specific actions to address medicine shortages and make better use of antimicrobials, such as antibiotics
  • promote health by addressing health risks — such as the harmful use of alcohol and tobacco.

To ensure it is implemented effectively, MEPs propose to set up a Steering Group consisting of independent experts in the field of public health.

MEPs also want to increase cooperation at EU level to improve readiness in case of a health crisis. They call for the mandates of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to be strengthened.

Quote

After the vote, Parliament’s rapporteur Cristian-Silviu Buşoi (EPP, Romania) said: “The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the need for well-defined and adequately-financed health instruments as well as for boosting innovation and investing more in health in general. It will be crucial to increase funding for the EU4Health Programme to €9.4 billion, as proposed by the Commission in May, in order to have the capacity to deal with future pandemics and health threats, and to make our health systems more resilient.”

Next steps

Parliament is expected to vote on this report at the latest during the 11-12 November plenary session, after which Parliament is ready to start negotiations with member states so that the programme can be implemented from the beginning of 2021.

Background

On 28 May 2020, the Commission put forward a new stand-alone EU4Health Programme for 2021-2027 as part of the Recovery Plan to build resilient health systems in the EU by tackling cross-border health threats, making medicines available and affordable, and strengthening health systems. The Health Programme was previously under the initial EU long-term budget 2021-2027 as one element of the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+).

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

UN cultural agency removes birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites in danger

In Pakistan, Guterres urges world to step up climate action, praises support to Afghan refugees

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

Conquering COVID-19 through Collaboration

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

State aid: Commission approves €12 million Danish scheme to compensate damages caused by cancellations of large public events due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Schools in Florida now have to teach mental and emotional health

Road to Brexit: the UK seeks early agreement on Data Privacy with the EU

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

From fire to fake snow – the global consequences of the climate crisis

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

This is how we can help Australia organize the world’s generosity

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

From Grexit to Brexit: UK industry now says the in/out referendum is good for your health

Reimagining the future for skills: What we learned from young people

These chefs are fighting hunger and poverty with gastronomy

UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 Nigerian children from anti-Boko Haram force

Colombia’s former president says COVID-19 shows the importance of listening to indigenous peoples on how we treat the planet

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ingenu steps up efforts to build LPWA networks across the globe

Mental and comportamental health in the pandemic context

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

4 ways industry can make supply chains more sustainable

Hopes for Palestinian State hit by ‘facts on the ground’ : senior UN official

Fighting forest fires in Europe – how it works

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Sweden must urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery

ECB’s first flight in Eurozone’s banking universe will be just a reconnaissance

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

Country origin ‘best predictor of outcome’ for children with cancer, UN experts say

Prepare for a ‘new normal’ as lockdown restrictions ease: Monday’s COVID-19 WHO briefing

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Yemen war: The battle rages on, children suffer most

This is what a planet-wide network of ocean sanctuaries could look like

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

Indonesia has a plan to deal with its plastic waste problem

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

The Commission tells Berlin it is legally obliged to help Eurozone out of stagnation

We finally have a life-saving vaccine for Ebola

Reset or perish: A guide to adaptive leadership

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

Sassoli to EU institutions: “Be brave on EU recovery plan”

How smart farming is helping Brazil feed the world

France v Croatia: How the World Cup finalists stack up off the pitch

“Unequivocal support” for the people of Bulgaria in their legitimate demands

The West cannot ignore Russia; dazed Germany sitting on the fence

This chart shows the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries so far

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

JADE Spring Meeting 2015- Europe’s Junior Entrepreneurs together for 4 days of networking, workshops and forward thinking

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s