You are here: Home / European Union News / Parliament calls on member states to fully exploit the European Youth Guarantee

Parliament calls on member states to fully exploit the European Youth Guarantee

October 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Alexis Brown, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

With youth unemployment on the rise in the EU, MEPs want member states to take stronger action to counter the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on young people.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday with 574 votes to 77 and 43 abstentions, the European Parliament urges member states to ensure that young people who register for the Youth Guarantee schemes are offered “good-quality, varied and tailored jobs, training or internships”.

With the youth unemployment rate at 17.6% in the EU in August 2020 (up from 14.9% before the COVID-19 crisis) and expected to continue rising, Parliament calls for more funds to strengthen the Youth Guarantee scheme for 2021-2027.

MEPs deplore that in July the European Council significantly reduced, from 15 to 10%, ESF+ resources under shared management earmarked to support action to boost youth employment, which is “contradictory to the Union’s ambition to invest in young people”.

Ban unpaid internships, traineeships and apprenticeships

Parliament condemns the practice of unpaid internships, traineeships and apprenticeships, which exploit young people’s work and violate their rights. It calls on the Commission to table a legal framework for an effective and enforceable ban on these practices.

Tackling discrimination to ensure no one is left behind

MEPs stress that the Youth Guarantee should be embedded in a coherent set of social and welfare policies to ensure that the various subgroups of young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEETs) have access to it. “Any discrimination experienced by young people on any grounds must be actively combatted in Youth Guarantee schemes”, they say.

Binding instrument

MEPs deplore the voluntary nature of the Youth Guarantee (currently a Council recommendation) and call on the Commission to propose a Youth Guarantee instrument that is binding for all member states.

Background

Since 2013, the Youth Guarantee has helped 24 million young people to get training, education or work. In July 2020, the Commission proposed to extend its coverage to include youngsters under 30, helping even more people to make the green and digital transitions.

Reinforcing the Youth Guarantee contributes significantly to the ongoing implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

In July 2020, Parliament endorsed an overall allocation of €145 million for the Youth Employment Initiative that supports young people who live in regions where the youth unemployment rate is above 25%.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

How does your immune system work?

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Activist Greta Thunberg gets preview of UNHQ ahead of climate summit

EP President praises Nobel Peace Prize award to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

How video games can reunite a divided world

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

Reform of road use charges to spur cleaner transport and ensure fairness

OECD tells Eurozone to prepare its banks for a tsunami coming from developing countries

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

Parliament: EU27 need €2 trillion recovery package to tackle COVID-19 fallout

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Hunger crisis in DR Congo, Swine Fever in Asia, Venezuela death investigation call, updates on Eritrea and Syria

Measles cases nearly doubled in a year, UN health agency projects

World Refugee Day, 20 June 2020: Joint Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Make no mistake: the purpose of business is to serve society

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here’s why

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Saudi Arabia must halt air strikes in Yemen, says UN panel

These are the countries that eat the most meat

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price

A staggering one-in-three women, experience physical, sexual abuse

Africa-Europe Alliance: Denmark provides €10 million for sustainable development under the EU External Investment Plan

Europe’s moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

Moving from a promise made in Sweden towards hope for peace in Yemen

A health approach to climate change

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Long-term EU budget: MEPs lay down funding priorities for post-2020 budget

New citizenship law in India ‘fundamentally discriminatory’: UN human rights office

Bring killers of journalists to justice: UN agency seeks media partners for new campaign

The European Commission cuts roaming charges. But “it’s not enough”…

Could switching between summer and winter time end in 2021?

Coronavirus is creating retirement insecurity. These 10 steps can diffuse the timebomb of an ageing population

Car-free day – and the other 364 days of the year

This is the biggest risk we face with AI, by Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Energy: EU priority projects should be aligned with 2050 climate objectives

YouTubers are teaming up to plant 20 million trees

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

Here’s why e-mobility must be at the heart of the green recovery

Investigate alleged pushbacks of asylum-seekers at the Greek-Turkish border, MEPs demand

Nigeria: Top UN officials say more support needed to ease humanitarian crisis and rebuild lives in conflict-ravaged north-east

UN condemns deadly attack one of its vehicles

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

How China raised the stakes for electric vehicles

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Only the private sector can help deliver universal healthcare in Africa

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Burnout is a pandemic. Why don’t we talk more about it?

Erasmus+ 2021-2027: more people to experience learning exchanges in Europe

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s