You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Mobile technology facilitating social distance in the middle of a pandemic

Mobile technology facilitating social distance in the middle of a pandemic

October 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Pedro Henrique Graciotto Pontes Ivantes and Ana Flávia Cury Ivantes, two fourth-year medical students at a university in southern Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

At the end of 2019 the world was faced with a potential enemy. Named SARS-CoV-2, the virus of the coronavirus family in just a few months went from a local danger in Wuhan in China to a devastating global pandemic. COVID-19, a disease caused by the aforementioned virus, mainly affects the respiratory tract of the infected individual, causing symptoms based mainly on fever, fatigue, dry cough, anorexia, myalgia, dyspnoea and sputum production, with diarrhea and vomiting more rare symptoms. Transmission occurs largely through the respiratory droplets of the infected individual that reach the mucosa of the new host, a very frequent event in situations of interpersonal contact and agglomerations. There is still no clear line of treatment for this infection, making management mostly symptomatic. The best weapon to fight the pandemic is to promote early diagnosis and social detachment, making mass testing indicated and implemented whenever possible.

In view of this, cities spread across the globe adopt restrictive measures aimed at decreasing the rate of transmissibility of the virus. In Brazil, the second country with the highest number of cases, where more than 2 million people are infected, technology has served as a tool to promote social isolation. Health departments have adopted a new way for individuals to follow the results of their exam without having to go to the health unit and, consequently, preventing them from contaminating other people. Through websites and applications, the population suspected of having SARS-CoV-2 infection becomes aware of the results of their examinations within their own homes, while the system itself already informs the Center for Strategic Information in Health Surveillance so that positivized are monitored in their home isolations. Consequently, the possible contacts that the infected person would have on the way to search for the results of their exams are avoided, thus decreasing the transmissibility of the disease.

As a quick systematic review by Cochrane says, it is clear that isolated measures of social distance do not have much effect. However, when combined with other safety measures, they have the ability to obtain effective control of the disease. The average transmission rate of COVID-19 can be calculated using the basic number of reproduction (R0), several studies have shown that interventions of social distance added to those of disease control decrease this rate to less than 1, which in other words means that one person transmits the disease to less than another person, a fact necessary to reduce the number of cases of the disease. It is concluded, therefore, that the implementation of the technology to visualize the results of the test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 when added to other control measures is capable of decreasing the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2, slowing down the progression of the pandemic.

References:

AQUINO, E. M. L.; SILVEIRA, I. H.; PESCARINI, J. M.; AQUINO, R.; SOUZA-FILHO, J. A.; ROCHA, A. S. et al. Medidas de distanciamento social no controle da pandemia de COVID-19: potenciais impactos e desafios no Brasil. Ciênc. saúde coletiva vol.25  supl.1 Rio de Janeiro June 2020  Epub June 05, 2020. Available from: <https://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?pid=S1413-81232020006702423&script=sci_arttext>. Access from: 22 july 2020.

GUAN, W.; Ni Z.; Hu Y.; et al.; Clinical characteristics of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in China. MedRxiv. 2020. [Access from 22 july 2020].

MCLNTOSH, K.; Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). UpToDate. Abril 2020. [Access from 21 july 2020].

NUSSBAUMER-STREIT B, MAYR V, DOBRESCU AI, CHAPMAN A, PERSAD E, KLERINGS I, WAGNER G, SIEBERT U, CHRISTOF C, ZACHARIAH C, GARTLEHNER G. Quarantine alone or in combination with other public health measures to control COVID-19: a rapid review. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2020; 4:CD013574. Access from 22 july 2020.

Secretarias Estaduais de Saúde. Brasil, 2020. [Access from 22 july 2020]. Available from:

https://susanalitico.saude.gov.br/extensions/covid-19_html/covid-19_html.html

SOHRABI C, ALSAFI Z, O’NEILL N, et al. World Health Organization declares global emergency: A review of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) [published correction appears in Int J Surg. 2020 May;77:217]. Int J Surg. 2020;76:71-76. [Access from 20 july 2020].

SUN P, LU X, XU C, SUN W, PAN B. Understanding of COVID-19 based on current evidence. J Med Virol. 2020;92(6):548-551. [Access from 20 july 2020].

About the authors

Pedro Henrique Graciotto Pontes Ivantes and Ana Flávia Cury Ivantes are
fourth-year medical students at a university in southern Brazil. Pedro is the
current president of Academic Athletic Association of Medicine in Maringá
(AAAMC), which aims at cooperation between students through social and
sporting actions, as well as promoting actions to help vulnerable populations. Ana is a member of the academic league of Gastroenterology, Maternal and Child Health and Oncology and Hematology. Both academics believe in scientific research as a source of promotion of health-related information and a quality medical future, based mainly on person-centered medical care.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A guide to thriving in the post-COVID-19 workplace

Delhi Declaration: Countries agree to make ‘land degradation neutrality’ by 2030, a national target for action

Is academia losing its chance to capitalize on technology?

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

The remote doctor in the 21st century

Scoring for the environment: what Mathieu Flamini’s top-flight football career taught him about leadership

In a time of rising xenophobia, more important than ever to ratify Genocide Convention

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

European Youth Forum on Summit on Jobs and Growth

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year?

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

Nairobi summit: Women’s empowerment a ‘game changer’ for sustainable development

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

How the US should react to the pandemic, according to Bill Gates

How AI can inspire doctors to be more inventive

‘Unique opportunity’ to resolve border dispute between Sudan, South Sudan

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

Healthcare guidance apps to professional’s continued education?

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

The hidden downsides of autonomous vehicles – and how to avoid them

Faith can overcome religious nationalism. Here’s how

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

Greece and Ukraine main items on EU28 menu; the course is set

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

How the textile industry can help countries recover from COVID-19

104 countries have laws that prevent women from working in some jobs

Final vote on European Solidarity Corps

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

Hate speech exacerbating societal, racial tensions with ‘deadly consequences around the world’, say UN experts

Amidst high trade tensions and policy uncertainty, UN cuts economic growth forecast

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

Human rights experts call for ‘paradigm shift’ on arbitrary detention in Qatar

More capital and liquidity for the banks

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

UN committed ‘to support the Libyan people’ as Guterres departs ‘with deep concern and a heavy heart’

Why salaries could finally be on the way up

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Greenhouse gas emissions have already peaked in 30 major cities

These are the world’s most tree-covered countries

Bangladesh, South Africa and Bolivia all beat the US for women’s representation in politics

It’s Time to Disrupt Europe, Digital First

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

George Floyd: these are the injustices that led to the protests in the United States

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

EU adopts retaliative measures in response to US steel and aluminum tariffs

Three reasons to be optimistic for the future of Asia

What companies gain by including persons with disabilities

Can I still send mail in the time of coronavirus?

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s