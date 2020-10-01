You are here: Home / European Union News / Binding legislation needed to stop EU-driven global deforestation, say MEPs

Binding legislation needed to stop EU-driven global deforestation, say MEPs

October 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs call on the Commission to put forward rules to stop EU-driven global deforestation through mandatory due diligence for companies placing products on the EU market.

Currently, there is no EU legislation prohibiting products that contribute to the destruction of forests from being placed on the European market and consumers do not know whether or not the products they buy contribute to deforestation.

Therefore, the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee adopted a report today with 45 votes to 11 and 25 abstentions calling on the Commission to present an EU legal framework to halt and reverse EU-driven global deforestation. This is the first time the committee will make use of the possibility in the Treaty for Parliament to ask the Commission to come forward with binding legislation.

Mandatory measures needed to halt deforestation

MEPs say that voluntary initiatives, third-party certification and labels have so far failed to halt deforestation worldwide.

They therefore call for a new EU legal framework based on mandatory due diligence, reporting, disclosure and third party participation requirements. Penalties should be introduced for companies that place products on the EU market derived from commodities that endanger forests and ecosystems. All operators on the EU market must ensure that their products can be traced to be able to identify their origin and ensure the rules are enforced.

The report refers to several studies showing that prohibiting the entry into the EU of products linked to deforestation will have no impact on volume and price and that any extra costs incurred by operators would be minimal. It would also benefit businesses, as it would level the playing field by holding competitors to the same standards.

MEPs state that such an EU legal framework should also be extended to include high-carbon stock and biodiversity-rich ecosystems other than forests, such as marine and coastal ecosystems, wetlands, peatlands or savannahs, to avoid pressure being shifted onto these landscapes. The Commission should also provide binding definitions of what constitutes deforestation and forest degradation.

Members finally underlined how EU trade and investment policy should include binding and enforceable sustainable development chapters that fully respect international commitments.

Quote

After the vote, the rapporteur Delara Burkhardt (S&D, DE) said: “Everyone agrees that voluntary measures to halt and reverse global deforestation have failed. The adoption of this report gives us the chance to create a functioning and fair framework, based on mandatory due diligence. It is another important step towards halting and reversing EU-driven global deforestation.”

Next steps

Parliament will vote on this report during the 19 – 22 October plenary session.

Background

Since 1990, 1.3 million km2 of forests have been lost – an area larger than South Africa. Reversing deforestation is key to protecting biodiversity, creating carbon sinks and sustainably supporting local communities. It is estimated that EU consumption represents around 10 % of global deforestation with palm oil, meat, soy, cocoa, eucalyptus, maize, timber, leather and rubber among the main drivers of deforestation.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Big oil’s climate pledges will fail without workforce equality

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

Texting is a daily source of stress for 1/3 of people – are you one of them?

“As long as we work together through thick and thin, more benefits can be delivered to the people of Eurasia”, China’s Premier Li Keqiang highlights from ASEM in Brussels

Human rights: breaches in Russia, the Rakhine State and Bahrain

Human rights defenders, too often left defenceless themselves – UN expert

More solidarity and interaction between generations needed to challenge age stereotypes and ingrained ageism

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

FROM THE FIELD: Chad returnees’ reluctant homecoming

China in my eyes

Why cooperative and competitive federalism is the secret to India’s success

Will Turkey abandon the refugee deal and risk losing a bonanza of money?

Mandela, ‘true symbol of human greatness’, celebrated on centenary of his birth

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

Using the quarantine to your advantage

UK’s May stresses global cooperation at UN General Assembly

Greece’s Tsipras: Risking country and Eurozone or securing an extra argument for creditors?

A Sting Exclusive: “Seize the opportunity offered by Africa’s continental free trade area”, written by the Director General of UNIDO

Growing up near green space is good for your mental health as an adult

UN member states express their will to tackle global migration but specific actions are still missing

A Valentine’s Special: giving back, a dialogue of love

The widely advertised hazards of the EU not that ominous; the sting is financial woes

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

Cancer research put at risk by General Data Protection Regulation? The possible dangers of a data privacy EU mania

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

Trust in facial recognition technology can be achieved. Here’s how

These are the countries best prepared for the fight against cancer

These clothes grow with your child

Trump-China trade war lingers upsetting global economy and stock markets

Coronavirus vs flu: how do they compare?

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

Rare diseases are more common than you might think

In the United States, there aren’t enough hours in the week to make rent

Why we need to start a new pro-vaccine movement

Can a package from China cause Coronavirus infection? Debunking the top 7 Coronavirus myths!

ILO discusses world of work response to global refugee crisis

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

5 amazing people fighting to save the oceans

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Europe should make voice ‘more heard’ in today’s ‘dangerous world,’ says UN chief

EU secures more and cheaper energy supplies

The staggering loss of the Arctic Ocean’s oldest sea ice shown in time-lapse

Agreement reached on new EU Solidarity Corps

New identity cards deliver recognition and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Artificial Intelligence has a gender problem. Here’s what to do about it

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Those who produce food are among world’s hungriest – UN rights expert

Disaster Medicine in Medical Education: the investment you just can´t afford to ignore

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

The EU slams Theresa May’s Brexit option; sets base for own European defense, security platform

Protests, violence in Haiti prompts international call for ‘realistic and lasting solutions’ to crisis

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

MARKUP initiative to boost market access to Europe for East African SMEs

Brexit preparedness: EU completes preparations for possible “no-deal” scenario on 12 April

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s