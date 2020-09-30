You are here: Home / European Union News / Achieving a European Education Area by 2025 and resetting education and training for the digital age

Achieving a European Education Area by 2025 and resetting education and training for the digital age

September 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Feliphe Schiarolli, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission adopted two initiatives that will strengthen the contribution of education and training to the EU’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis, and help build a green and digital Europe. Setting out a vision of the European Education Area to be achieved by 2025, the Commission proposes new initiatives, more investment and stronger cooperation of Member States to help all Europeans, of all ages, benefit from the EU’s rich education and training offer. The Commission also adopted a new Digital Education Action Plan, reflecting lessons learned from the coronavirus crisis, and devising a plan for a high-performing digital education ecosystem with enhanced digital competences for the digital transformation.

The Communication on the European Education Area outlines how cooperation can further enrich the quality, inclusiveness and digital and green dimension of Member State education systems. It shows how together, Member States can shape a European Education Area based on freedom for learners and teachers to learn and work across the continent and for institutions to freely associate with one another in Europe and beyond.

The European Education Area is underpinned by six dimensions: quality, inclusion and gender equality, green and digital transitions, teachers, higher education, a stronger Europe in the world. Initiatives will inter alia look at ways to enhance quality, notably with regard to basic and digital skills and to make school education more inclusive and gender sensitive and improve school success. They will help strengthen understanding of climate change and sustainability, foster the greening of education infrastructure, support the teaching profession, further roll out European Universities and enhance connectivity among education and training institutions.

The Communication sets out the means and milestones to achieve the European Education Area by 2025, supported by Europe’s Recovery Plan (NextGenerationEU) and the Erasmus+ Programme. In addition, it proposes a framework for cooperation with Member States and engagement with education stakeholders, including a reporting and analysis structure, with agreed education targets, to encourage and track reforms. Efforts to establish the European Education Area will work in synergy with the European Skills Agenda, the renewed Vocational Education and Training policy and the European Research Area.

The Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027) proposes a set of initiatives for high‑quality, inclusive and accessible digital education in Europe. It is a call to action for stronger cooperation between Member States at European level, as well as with and between stakeholders, to make education and training systems truly fit for the digital age. The coronavirus crisis has put distance learning at the centre of education practices. This has shed light on the pressing need to improve digital education, as a key strategic objective for high-quality teaching and learning in the digital age. As we move beyond the emergency phase imposed by the outbreak of the pandemic, we need a strategic and longer-term approach to digital education and training.

The Action Plan has two long-term strategic priorities: (i) fostering the development of a high-performing digital education ecosystem and (ii) enhancing digital competences for the digital transformation. In order to strengthen the cooperation and exchange in digital education at EU level, the Commission will create a European Digital Education Hub, which will foster collaboration and synergies between policy areas relevant to digital education, create a network of national advisory services and strengthen the dialogue between stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Both initiatives will also feed into the third European Education Summit, which the Commission will host online on 10 December to bring Ministers and key stakeholders together to discuss how to make education and training fit for the digital era.

Members of the College said

Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, said: “Education and training have faced huge disruption due to COVID-19 and a quick shift to distance and online learning. The mass use of technology has revealed gaps and exposed weaknesses. This is also an opportunity to reset education and training for the digital age. 95% of respondents to the public consultation on the Digital Education Action Plan see the crisis as a turning point for the way technology is used in education and training. This is a momentum to shape and modernise education for the digital age.”

Vice-President for Promoting the European way of live, Margaritis Schinas, said: “Education is a mainstay of our European way of life. Our vision for the European Education Area is deeply rooted in the values of freedom, diversity, human rights and social justice. Together with the Digital Education Action Plan, we propose new initiatives to learn and work together across the continent. For our youth, for our citizens, for our prosperity.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “The European Education Area and the Digital Education Action Plan are both essential for European recovery and future growth. They set out a common vision of the future of education linked to our commitments towards the digital and green transitions. We now need to focus on implementation and on creating synergies between them.”

Background

The European Education Area is rooted in decades of education cooperation at EU level. The strategic framework for European cooperation in education and training (ET 2020) helped build trust and mutual understanding to support the earliest European Education Area initiatives.

In 2017, Heads of State and Government discussed education and training at the Gothenburg Social Summit, guided by the Commission’s communication setting out its vision for a European Education Area by 2025. This resulted in December 2017 Council conclusions calling on Member States, the Council and the Commission to take forward the Gothenburg agenda. Many initiatives have already been developed. Based on this rich legacy, today’s communication sets out a vision for the European Education Area, together with a reinforced approach in order to achieve it by 2025. The European Education Area also ties in with Next Generation EU and the long-term budget of the European Union for 2021-2027.

In that context, the Digital Education Action Plan is a cornerstone of the Commission’s efforts to support the digital transition in Europe. It builds on the first Digital Education Action Plan adopted in January 2018, running to the end of this year. It is more ambitious in its reach, notably with a wider scope going beyond formal education, and with a longer duration, running until 2027

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mobile Technology in Nowadays Medical Practice: Is It a Safe Path?

Libya: Security Council demands commitment to ‘a lasting ceasefire’

Security: better access to data for border control and migration management

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

How the inventor of the internet plans to make it safe and accessible for everyone

Make the internet safer: stop using passwords

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

Why do humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women?

Guterres: Security Council’s African alliances ‘needed and appreciated more than ever’

More than half of EU consumers have environmental impact in mind when shopping, new survey reveals

Will the three major parties retain control of the new EU Parliament?

International community agrees on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

Inegalitarian taxation on labour haunts Europe’s social model

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

OECD sees global growth moderating as uncertainties intensify

Responding to the anger

Want to cut greenhouse gas emissions? Look to digital technologies

Electronic cigarettes: is it really a safe alternative to smoking?

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

Technology is a force for peace and prosperity. Don’t let its challenges obscure this

VP McGuinness on women’s rights: “Not an option, but a duty”

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

Summer pause gives time to rethink Eurozone’s problems

Infinite Oath

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

‘Millions facing starvation’ – Global political and business leaders on the economic impact of COVID-19

A Sting Exclusive: the EU referendum is about fighting for an outward-looking Britain

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Migration crisis update: mutual actions and solidarity needed as anti-migrant policies thrive

Execution of juvenile offender in Iran ‘deeply distressing’ – UN rights chief

Coronavirus Global Response: Commission joins the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

An economist explains how to value the internet

Is poverty and exclusion the necessary price for EU’s recovery?

‘World has failed’ victims of genocide too often: Guterres

Monday’s Daily Brief: Earth Day, looking for a solution to Libya crisis, focus on indigenous issues, Security Council on Sri Lanka, a high-level visit to Bangladesh

Insecurity and violence turn Nigeria into a ‘pressure cooker’ that must be addressed, says UN rights expert

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

OECD Steel Committee concerned about excess capacity in steel sector

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

This 12-year-old built an underwater robot to fight plastic pollution

Guinea President Alpha Condé: “We must tackle the root causes of migration”

China hopes EU Commissioner De Gucht drops super anti-dumping tariff on solar panels

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives.

Energy: EU funding for priority projects should reflect 2050 climate objectives

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Economy on a steady rise in Latin America and Caribbean region ‘despite international turbulence’ – UN report

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

MWC 2016 Live: Mobile ad industry still waiting for “revolution”

This Chinese megacity is building a giant waste-to-energy plant

Hunger and obesity in Latin America and the Caribbean compounded by inequality: UN report

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

EU-Vietnam free trade deal gets green light in trade committee

Asia-Pacific showing ‘decisive leadership’ on road to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, deputy UN chief tells key forum

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

The World Health Organization has called on countries to ‘test, test, test’ for coronavirus – this is why

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s