You are here: Home / European Union News / Capital Markets Union: Commission to boost Europe’s capital markets

Capital Markets Union: Commission to boost Europe’s capital markets

September 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Maryna Yazbeck, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today published a new, ambitious Action Plan to boost the European Union’s Capital Markets Union (CMU) over the coming years. The EU’s top priority today is to ensure that Europe recovers from the unprecedented economic crisis caused by coronavirus. Developing the EU’s capital markets, and ensuring access to market financing, will be essential in this task.

Large and integrated capital markets will facilitate the EU’s recovery, making sure that businesses – in particular small and medium-sized businesses – have access to sources of funding and that European savers have the confidence to invest for their future. Vibrant capital markets will also support Europe’s green and digital transition, as well helping to create a more inclusive and resilient economy. The Capital Markets Union is also crucial to boost the international role of the euro.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that works for People said: “The coronavirus crisis has injected real urgency into our work to create a Capital Markets Union. The strength of our economic recovery will depend crucially on how well our capital markets function and whether people and businesses can access the investment opportunities and market financing they need. We need to generate massive investments to make the EU economy more sustainable, digital, inclusive and resilient. Today’s Action Plan aims to tackle head-on some of the remaining barriers to a single market for capital.”

Today’s Action Plan has three key objectives:

  • Ensuring that the EU’s economic recovery is green, digital, inclusive and resilient by making financing more accessible for European companies, in particular SMEs;
  • Making the EU an even safer place for individuals to save and invest long-term;
  • Integrating national capital markets into a genuine EU-wide single market for capital.

To do this, the Commission is putting forward today sixteen targeted measures to make real progress to complete the CMU. Among the measures announced today, the EU will:

  • Create a single access point to company data for investors;
  • Support insurers and banks to invest more in EU businesses;
  • Strengthen investment protection to support more cross-border investment in the EU.
  • Facilitate monitoring of pension adequacy across Europe;
  • Make insolvency rules more harmonised or convergent;
  • Push for progress in supervisory convergence and consistent application of the single rulebook for financial markets in the EU.

These measures build on the progress made in the 2015 CMU Action Plan and 2017 Mid-Term Review, and follow calls from the European Parliament (draft own initiative (INI) report, June 2020) and Council (Council conclusions, 5 December 2019). They are also informed by detailed discussions with stakeholders and the recommendations of the High Level Forum on Capital Markets Union.

Background

The CMU is not a goal in itself, but is essential for delivering on key economic policy objectives: the post-coronavirus recovery, an inclusive and resilient economy that works for all, the twin transition towards a digital and sustainable economy, and open strategic autonomy in a post-Brexit and increasingly complex world. Meeting these objectives requires massive investments that public money and traditional funding through bank lending alone cannot deliver. Only large, well-functioning and integrated capital markets can provide the scale of support needed to recover from the coronavirus crisis. Only a proper functioning CMU can mobilise and channel the enormous investment required to tackle the climate and environment challenges we face and support the digitalisation of our companies, so they remain competitive globally.

The CMU should bring value to all Europeans, wherever they live and work. Consumers should have more choice as regards their savings and investments, and should be well informed and appropriately protected wherever they are. Businesses, including small- and medium-sized ones, should be able to access funding across the EU and investors should be able to invest in projects across the EU.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Czech PM should resolve his conflict of interest as a matter of urgency say MEPs

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

FROM THE FIELD: A mountain of indigenous knowledge in Peru

Coronavirus: European Commission calls for action in protecting seasonal workers

CEOs say these 4 factors will shape business in 2020

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Children are so hungry in one British town they are eating from bins

More ambition needed for EU recovery instruments, says majority of MEPs

Hospitals among seven health centres attacked in Syria’s north-east

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

World’s human rights watchdog spotlights Afghanistan, Yemen and 12 others: Here’s the scoop

Why good cybersecurity in business is everyone’s responsibility

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

Barcelona’s ‘superblocks’ could save lives and cut pollution, says report

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

Microplastics have spread right to the sea bed, study finds

Social, cultural diversity ‘an enormous richness, not a threat’ Guterres declares calling on investment for a harmonious future

10 ways regulators need to change in 2020

How to build healthy cities and communities in the post-COVID world

Siemens-Alstom merger: Will the EC succumb to Franco-German pressures for the sake of May’s EU Elections?

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

Adjust UN force in Abyei to current realities, peacekeeping chief urges Security Council

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

‘No other possibility but to leave’: UN News special report from the Nigeria-Cameroon border as 35,000 newly-displaced seek safety

Central American migrants must be protected, urge UN experts

This 12-year-old built an underwater robot to fight plastic pollution

How to make sure tech doesn’t leave people behind

Agreement reached on screening of foreign direct investment for EU security

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

The Junior Enterprise concept, one of the best ways to develop practical skills

The COP22 is under full deployment while Donald Trump threatens openly to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: sexual violence in conflict, a malaria vaccine trial, updates on Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, Sri Lanka and Mali

Why philanthropy for – and by – Africans is the future

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

Yanis Varoufakis: “Unsustainable debt turns the creditor into Leviathan; Life under it is becoming nasty, brutish and short”

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

Three reasons to be optimistic for the future of Asia

UN chief welcomes announcement by Emir of Qatar to allocate $50 million to support Syrian refugees, displaced persons

Refugee crisis update: EU fails to relocate immigrants from Greece and Italy

African economies sustain progress in domestic resource mobilisation

Tech must embrace teamwork to transform the world

Here’s how to achieve an optimal student/tutor ratio

‘Continuing deterioration’ leaves Mali facing critical security level: UN expert

Fighting Depression In the Isolation of COVID-19

The Amazon is burning and we’re all watching

These 4 leaders are working to improve integration in Southeast Asia

Are you breathing plastic air at home? Here’s how microplastics are polluting our lungs

10 ways COVID-19 could reshape offices

Mental health during COVID-19 outbreak: who takes care of health professionals?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s