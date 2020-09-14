You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Health care’s digital times

Health care’s digital times

September 14, 2020 by 1 Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Heloisa Picolotto Oliveira and Ms. Jessica Lais Caregnato de Meira, two fourth-year medical student at Unicesumar, Paraná, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Concomitant to the rampant growth of technology in the 21st century, there is also an increase in globalization and popularization of technological means of mobile tools, where people are increasingly closer to each other and closer to useful information for their lives, almost instantaneously, they can extract and share the data and the information in seconds. More than 300 years b.C., Plato would say in his book “The Question of Technique” that the man is the most defenseless living being on Earth and that he would only survive if he had technical tools (and technological).

It was really true, the practical use of technology has not only facilitated daily life but has also gained a global dimension in the life of human beings, becoming indispensable and being used in all environments and scenarios, such as in workplaces, companies, entertainment, communication with family, commercial marketing, daily using internet, laptops, e-mails, online meetings, automobiles and electricity. And, of course, health, being a main and priority entity in people’s lives, would be included and would have technology as a facilitating and innovative instrument. 

In fact, the implementation of technological resources in the health area is constantly evolving, contributing to better diagnoses, treatments, prognosis, and medical assistance. Increasingly, technological advances are incorporated into our reality, allowing monitoring of vital signs through cell phone applications shared with doctors in real time.

Several developed applications allow monitoring of vital parameters such as the estimation of the glycemic index in diabetic patients, blood pressure measurement in hypertensive patients and even control of habits such as fluid intake and analysis of sleep quality. Thus, the professional can perform even at a distance, a screening based on data such as blood pressure, temperature, heartbeats of the patient and guide the search for care at the necessary time. 

In this view, the technology is expressed through advances in imaging exams, tomography, electrocardiograms, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, transplants, pacemakers, in addition the facility in the clinic, where the doctor-patient relationship has been improved and facilitated, many times with an intermediate contact through instant messages, with data collection for screening, information on improvement/performance, general guidance when patients´ questions arise, consultation planning, among many others. 

Advances in diagnostics allow more reliable results and accurate screening detecting changes that were previously impossible without the aid of complementary tests, in addition to enabling an early diagnosis of tumors and other diseases ensuring quick intervention and better prognosis. Complementing this, it is possible to ensure a greater specificity and sensitivity of exams, avoiding invasive procedures, ensuring that the treatment is carried out with higher success rates.

As in all sectors, technology in the health area has evolved quickly improving its techniques to ensure safe care, reduced costs, and greater diagnostic safety. Therefore, adapting to this new era is essential to save new lives and avoid unnecessary procedures. 

About the author

Heloisa Picolotto Oliveira, 21, fourth-year medical student at Unicesumar, Paraná, Brazil. Affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), local marketing director (LCM-D) and local coordinator.

Jessica Lais Caregnato de Meira, 22, fourth-year medical student at Unicesumar, Paraná Brazil. Member of the academic leagues of sports medicine and nutrology

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

New UN rights report paints bleak picture in eastern DR Congo

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

UN chief of peace operations honours fallen Chadian ‘blue helmets’ serving in northern Mali

European Union policy for improving drought preparedness and mitigation

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

Trump to run America to the tune of his business affairs

Brazil’s hopeless future of science

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

This forgotten chemical element could be the key to our green energy future

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Will Western Balkans respond positively to EU initiatives?

You can live up to 10 years longer by doing these 5 things

Trump’s blasting win causes uncertainty and turbulence to the global financial markets

The migration crisis is slowly melting the entire EU edifice

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

These are the best ways to tackle air pollution and climate change together

MWC19 Wrap Up, in association with The European Sting, GSMA’s Brussels Media Partner for the 6th Consecutive Year

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

Is Germany’s political landscape becoming a breeding ground for extremism?

MEPs Anti-fraud votes for more votes?

What’s needed now to fight COVID-19 – Updates from today’s WHO briefing

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

Tackling youth unemployment through the eyes of a European entrepreneur

European Parliament marks EU accession prospects for Serbia and Kosovo

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

State aid: Commission approves €3 billion Portuguese guarantee schemes for SMEs and midcaps affected by Coronavirus outbreak

World Digital Media Awards winners announced at WNMC.19 in Glasgow, in association with The European Sting

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Youth and Participation: are the people rising up in Spain?  

The European Sting @ European Business Summit 2014 – the preview

Consumers suffer three defeats

4 big trends for the sharing economy in 2019

COVID-19: ‘Top priority’ must be on containment, insists WHO’s Tedros

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

German stock market is not affected by the Greek debt revolution while Athens is running out of time

FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala FROM THE FIELD: Crisis in Kassala

5 things weighing on the world economy, according to the IMF

UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ by upsurge in attacks against civilians in Syria’s Idlib

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

5 ways to boost sustainable trade in the world’s poorest countries

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

Human Rights breaches in Iran, Kazakhstan and Guatemala

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

This app uses augmented reality to rewrite ‘herstory’

Staying home? Here are 5 exercise tips from the World Health Organization

Why cybersecurity should be standard due diligence for investors

Plans to keep EU budget funding in 2020 in the event of a no-deal Brexit

More funding needed to combat locust swarms ‘unprecedented in modern times’

The EU-US trade agreement, victim of right-wing extremists and security lunatics

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises over €18 million for the Central African Republic in 2019

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy, Technology Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s