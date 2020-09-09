You are here: Home / European Union / LUX prize will be awarded jointly by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy

LUX prize will be awarded jointly by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy

September 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Jakob Owens, Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Saturday , Sabine Verheyen, Chair of Parliament’s Culture Committee unveiled the details of the revamped LUX award, from now on to be called “LUX— the European Audience Film Award”.

“Until now, LUX filmography has emotionally echoed our political work on environment, migration, fighting poverty and inequalities as well as on democracy and pluralism. Now we will continue this work with strong and amazing partners and take the award a step further,” said Sabine Verheyen (EPP, DE), Chair of Parliament’s Culture and Education Committee, while unveiling the details of the revamped award on Saturday in Venice.

She added that due to COVID these were “difficult times for the audiovisual and film environment” and said that the award presented an opportunity to “come together in building a stronger sense of community and belonging in defending cinema and culture”.

“Cinema is a tool that has never ceased to describe and narrate our complex society, and above all it is one of the most fundamental ways of understanding the reality in which we live.” said David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, in his video address to the Venice film festival audience.

A truly pan-European Audience Award

The LUX Award, until recently organized and awarded by the European Parliament alone, from now will be awarded by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and the Europa Cinemas network.

It will be formally called “LUX – the European Audience Film Award by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy”, with the shortened adaptation “LUX European Audience Film Award”.

Mike Downey, chairman of the European Film Academy, will be the Honorary President of the LUX jury.

New selection procedure

Until recently, only Members of the European Parliament were entitled to vote for the competing films. With the new award, the winner will be selected jointly by MEPs and the public, each representing 50% of the vote.

The three European films that will make up the LUX Award selection will be selected by a panel of film industry professionals.

On 22 June, the EP’s Committee on Culture and Education approved the list of members for the Selection Panel, by adding new members:

Teona Strugar Mitevska, Macedonian film director who won the LUX Prize last year film God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya;

Fatima Djoumer, Head of International Relations of Europa Cinemas

Vanessa Henneman, Dutch talent agent and lawyer specialized in intellectual property rights and copyrights, who is also a member of the European Film Academy Board;

Maria Silvia Gatta, a policy officer of European Commission, who will serve as an observer.

The new members will join the standing members who remain in their positions from previous years — see more on the LUX award web.

The timeline

The three nominated films this year will be announced during the European Film Awards Ceremony in Reykyavik, Iceland, on 12 December.

Until April, the three nominated films subtitled in the 24 official EU languages will then be screened across Europe. The public will have the chance to cast their votes and rank the nominated films by giving them 1 to 5 stars. The audience and the MEPs each have 50% of the vote.

On April 28 2021 the winner will be announced in the LUX Award Ceremony during the plenary sitting of the European Parliament.

Limited format due to Covid-19

In the new format five nominees will be competing for the award each year, and subtitled in 24 European languages. However, due to the impact of Covid-19 on the film industry market, the number of films running for the award in the first edition will be exceptionally three.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN summits to urge ‘ambition and action’ on climate change, sustainable development: Guterres

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Czech Babis, Austrian Kurz and others threaten Europe with nationalist populism

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

Coronavirus: Commission boosts urgently needed research and innovation with additional €122 million

Statement by the European Parliament ahead of the 10 April Brexit Summit

Resilience and efficient doctor-patient relationship nowadays

President Michel’s MFF proposal not acceptable for Parliament

4 ways sporting events are becoming more sustainable

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

Tackling the toxic norms that hold women back in Asia

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

Rising political extremism in Europe escapes control

London wants to treat violent crime like a disease

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

These Indian fishermen take plastic out of the sea and use it to build roads

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Amid continued suffering in Yemen, UN envoy welcomes reports of reduced violence

Eliminating hepatitis calls for ‘bold political leadership, with investments to match,’ UN health chief says

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

Illegal fishing plagues the Pacific Ocean. Here’s how to end it

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Parliament sets conditions on EU-China investment deal

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

The world wide web is 30 years old. What better time to fight for its future?

This is what CEOs around the world see as the biggest risks to business

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

UN chief praises Japanese climate resilience, as Typhoon Hagibis cleanup begins

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

5 ways Denmark is preparing for the future of work

MasterCard at European Business Summit 2015: A focus on innovation will drive inclusive economic growth for Europe

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

‘Building back better’ – here’s how we can navigate the risks we face after COVID-19

Is this really it for the gig economy? Read on

Some 300,000 Venezuelan children in Colombia need humanitarian assistance; UNICEF looks to boost response funding

ECB with an iron hand disciplines the smaller Eurozone member states; latest victim: Greece

European Fund for Transition to support more workers made redundant

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

Hospitals among seven health centres attacked in Syria’s north-east

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

Why we need a Paris Agreement for nature

What is environmental racism?

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

Code of Practice on Disinformation one year on: online platforms submit self-assessment reports

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

Migration crisis update: Greece could probably say goodbye to Schengen really soon

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union, European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s