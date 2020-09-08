You are here: Home / European Union News / Tackling pollution and climate change in Europe will improve health and well-being, especially for the most vulnerable

Tackling pollution and climate change in Europe will improve health and well-being, especially for the most vulnerable

September 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Air and noise pollution, the impacts of climate change such as heatwaves, and exposure to dangerous chemicals cause ill health in Europe. Poor quality environments contribute to 13 % (one in every eight) of deaths according to a major assessment on health and environment released today by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Improving the health and well-being of European citizens is more important than ever, with attention currently focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic provides a stark example of the complex links between the environment, our social systems, and our health.

A significant proportion of the burden of disease in Europe continues to be attributed to environmental pollution resulting from human activity, according to the EEA report ‘Healthy environment, healthy lives: how the environment influences health and well-being in Europe.’ The report, which draws extensively on World Health Organization data on the causes of death and disease, highlights how the quality of Europe’s environment plays a key role in determining our health and well-being. It shows how social deprivation, unhealthy behaviours and shifting demographics in Europe influence environmental health, with the most vulnerable hardest hit.

‘There is a clear link between the state of the environment and the health of our population. Everyone must understand that by taking care of our planet we are not only saving ecosystems, but also lives, especially the ones who are the most vulnerable. The European Union is devoted to this approach and with the new Biodiversity Strategy, the Circular Economy Action Plan and other forthcoming initiatives we are on the path to build a more resilient and healthier Europe for European citizens and beyond,’ said Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

‘COVID-19 has been yet another wake-up call, making us acutely aware of the relationship between our ecosystems and our health and the need to face the facts – the way we live, consume and produce is detrimental to the climate and impacts negatively on our health. From our Farm to Fork Strategy for sustainable and healthy food to Europe’s future Beating Cancer Plan, we have made a strong commitment to protect the health of our citizens and our planet’ said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

‘While we see improvements in the environment in Europe and a clear focus in the Green Deal on a sustainable future, the report indicates that strong action is needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, as poverty often goes together with living in poor environmental conditions and poor health. Addressing these connections has to be part of an integrated approach towards a more inclusive and sustainable Europe,’ said Hans Bruyninckx, EEA Executive Director.

Key findings

  • Air pollution remains Europe’s top environmental threat to health, with more than 400 000 premature deaths driven by air pollution every year in the EU. Noise pollution comes second, contributing to 12 000 premature deaths, followed by the impacts of climate change, notably heatwaves.
  • The burden of pollution and climate change varies across Europe, with clear differences between countries in the east and west of Europe. The highest fraction of national deaths (27 %) is attributable to the environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the lowest in Iceland and Norway at 9 %.
  • Socially deprived communities typically struggle under a triple burden of poverty, poor quality environments and ill health. Poorer communities are often exposed to higher levels of pollution and noise and to high temperatures, while pre-existing health conditions increase vulnerability to environmental health hazards. Targeted measures are needed to improve environmental conditions for the most vulnerable in Europe.
  • People are exposed to multiple risks at any time, including air, water and noise pollution, and chemicals, which combine and in some cases act in unison to impact on health. European cities are particularly vulnerable to these multiple threats, while also having less access to green and blue spaces.
  • Ongoing research is investigating the links between the current COVID-19 pandemic and environmental dimensions. The virus behind COVID-19 is thought to have “jumped species” from animals to humans, an unforeseen outcome of the pressure that increasing consumption places on our natural systems. Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on communities, early evidence suggests that air pollution and poverty may be linked to higher death rates. Further research is still needed to clarify these interactions, according to an initial assessment in the report.

Better integration of policies, more green, blue spaces key part of solution

The report stresses that an integrated approach to environment and health policies is needed to tackle environmental risks, protect the most vulnerable and fully realise the benefits that nature offers in support of health and well-being.

A healthy nature is a key mechanism in the delivery of public health, reducing disease and fostering good health and well-being. Green solutions offer a triple win for health, society and the environment. Quality green and blue spaces in urban areas support health and well-being, offering venues for physical activity, relaxation and social integration, with major benefits for poor communities. Green and blue spaces cool cities during heatwaves, alleviate flood waters, reduce noise pollution and support urban biodiversity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many commentators have noted a renewed appreciation of the benefits to mental health and well-being delivered by access to green and blue space, especially in urban areas.

Within the EU, the European Green Deal represents a critical direction-setting change in the European policy agenda and sets out a sustainable and inclusive strategy to improve people’s health and quality of life, care for nature, and leave no one behind.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A reality check on inclusive innovation

A Sting Exclusive: “Seize the opportunity offered by Africa’s continental free trade area”, written by the Director General of UNIDO

New identity cards deliver recognition and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Cryptocurrency mining could become the new face of energy storage. Here’s how

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

ECB: A revolutionary idea to revitalize the European economy with cheap loans to SMEs

Draghi tells the Parliament the ECB to use all its weaponry; euro slides to parity with the dollar

Business can be profitable AND drive progress on societal priorities

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

Intel, Almunia and 1 billion euros for unfair potatoes

With field schools in Kenya, UN agriculture agency teaches techniques to combat drought

It is me

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

MEPs demand unprecedented support measures for EU firms and workers

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

Eurozone very close to a sustainable growth path

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

EU-UK future relations: crucial to ensure EU leverage and unity

Why press freedom should be at the top of everyone’s agenda

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health

The secret to ending war? It’s too easy: more women in peace negotiations

The world is getting angrier, according to a new poll

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

How health privatization increases health inequities

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

It’s not enough to respond to crises. We need to take action before they happen

Arctic policy: EU opens consultation on the future approach

Anti-vaccine sentiment one of 10 biggest health threats, says WHO

Implementation of EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EU mobilises €663 million in humanitarian assistance

Coronavirus: UN health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization

Fostering defence innovation through the European Defence Fund

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

In Tanzania visit, UNHCR official stresses freedom of choice is crucial for refugee returns

Poorer countries set to be ‘increasingly dependent’ on food imports, says UN food agency report

UN Member States overwhelmingly support end of US embargo against Cuba

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

3 leadership lessons from the age of coronavirus

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

The British are the most positive in Europe on the benefits of immigration

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU-India summit: Will the EU manage to sign a free trade agreement with India before Britain?

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

Trade in digital services is booming. Here’s how we can unleash its full potential

More billions needed to help Eurozone recover; ECB sidesteps German objections about QE

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

How can newspapers survive? By measuring their social impact

Countries must up their game to reduce low birth weights, warns UN-backed report

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s