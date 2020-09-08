You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission invites comments on State aid rules for the deployment of broadband networks

State aid: Commission invites comments on State aid rules for the deployment of broadband networks

September 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has launched a public consultation inviting Member States and other stakeholders to provide their views and comments on the existing EU State aid rules on public support for the deployment of broadband networks. The public consultation is part of an overall evaluation by the Commission of the relevant rules with a view to assess whether they are still fit purpose or whether they will need to be updated in light of recent technological and market developments. All interested parties can respond to the public consultation until 5 January 2021.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: ”Europe’s digital transformation depends on high quality networks. These are crucial for connecting the regions in the European Union, and contribute to a more competitive and sustainable social market economy. The public consultation will help the Commission assess whether the existing State aid rules on public support for the deployment of broadband networks are still fit for purpose and are equipped to meet the challenges of Europe’s digital future”.

The 2013 Broadband State aid Guidelines enable Member States to provide support for the deployment of broadband networks, subject to certain conditions. In particular, they allow for public investments where a market failure exists and where these investments bring a significant improvement to the market in terms of service availability, capacity, speeds and competition (step change). This ensures that public interventions focus on areas that would otherwise be left behind due to the absence of commercial interest to invest and that support “state of the art” technologies. At the same time, the Guidelines also aim at protecting private investments by providing that no public intervention can take place where private operators have invested or credibly plan to invest and fostering fair competition through competitive selection procedures, technological neutrality and open access requirements for the benefit of all European citizens and businesses.

Separately, the General Block Exemption Regulation (“GBER”) exempts Member States from having to notify aid measures supporting the deployment of broadband networks in areas where no infrastructure of the same category exists or is credibly planned in the near future, provided that certain conditions are met.

Since the adoption of the Broadband State Guidelines in 2013 and of the relevant GBER rules in 2014, broadband technologies have significantly improved and users’ needs have increased, requiring larger bandwidth as well as an improvement of the networks in terms of other parameters such as latency, availability and reliability.

The purpose of the public consultation is to assess whether the Broadband State aid  Guidelines and the relevant GBER provisions have met their objectives, what effect they have had on the market and on competition, and whether they need to be updated in light of recent technological and market developments and the new EU digital policy goals. In the consultation, the Commission aims at assessing the effectiveness, efficiency, coherence, relevance and EU added value of the existing rules, in line with the Better Regulation requirements.

All details about the public consultation are available online.

Next steps

The consultation will be open until 5 January 2021.

The consultation is part of an overall evaluation by the Commission of the Broadband State aid Guidelines and the relevant provisions of the GBER, which will be carried out under the Commission’s Better Regulation rules. In addition to the public consultation, the evaluation will involve internal analyses by the Commission as well as the conclusions of a study prepared by an external consultant. The Commission will summarise the results of the exercise in a Staff Working Document, which will be made public. The evaluation will provide the basis for a future Commission decision on whether an update of the current rules is necessary.

Background

Under the Better Regulation Guidelines, the Commission evaluates if specific laws, policies and spending activities are fit for purpose and have delivered, at minimum cost, the desired changes to European businesses and citizens. The evaluation findings help the Commission decide whether EU actions should be continued or changed.

The existing 2013 Broadband State Aid Guidelines allow for public investments where a market failure exists and where these investments bring a significant improvement (step change). This is also subject to certain other parameters to protect competition and private investment incentives.

Between 2014 and 2019, Member States spent approximately €30 billion in public funding, in compliance with EU State aid rules, to fill investment gaps in broadband infrastructure deployment and to reach the objectives set out for 2020 by the Digital Agenda for Europe. As a result and according to the Digital Economy and Society Index, by mid-2019, already 86% of households in Europe had access to fast broadband of at least 30 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed, and 30% benefited from Gigabit connectivity.

Building on the EU’s existing 2020 broadband targets, the Commission has identified in its Gigabit Society Communication the connectivity needs to be achieved by 2025 to build a European Gigabit society, where very high capacity networks enable the widespread use and development of products, services and applications in the Digital Single Market. The identified connectivity needs are: (i) all European households should have access to internet connectivity offering download speeds of at least 100 Mbps, upgradable to Gigabit speed, (ii) all main socio-economic drivers such as schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet Gigabit connectivity with download and upload speeds of at least 1 Gbps; (iii) uninterrupted 5G coverage for all urban areas and all major terrestrial transport paths should be ensured.

In February 2020, the Commission published the EU digital priorities among which the Communication on Shaping Europe’s Digital Future and recalled that connectivity to achieve the EU 2025 objectives remains the most fundamental building block of the digital transformation of Europe.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Budget MEPs approve €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

Consumer product quality: Parliament takes aim at dual standards

Commission presents far-reaching anti-tax evasion measures

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

Scientists studied microbes feeding on Antarctica’s first methane leak – here’s what they found

Madagascar villagers learn dangers of outdoor defecation

Will the end of QE come along with ECB’s inflation target?

ECB to play down IMF’s alarms for deflation danger in the EU

Stigmatized, shunned and shamed, International Widows’ Day draws attention to their unique needs

European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

Yesterday’s “jokes” and sarcasm by Digital Single Market’s Vice President Ansip on EU member states’ right to protect their telco markets

IMF: The global economy keeps growing except Eurozone

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

New rules make household appliances more sustainable

Trump to subject the Fed, challenge the ECB and make Wall St. bankers even richer

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

Whale populations are slowly recovering – this is why

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

St Patrick’s Day during a pandemic – how people celebrated this year

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

How to build a digital infrastructure that benefits emerging economies

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

Why we need a moderate approach to moderating online content

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

Health services for Syrian women caught up in war, foster safety and hope: UNFPA

Everything you need to know about water

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

Human rights champions from across the world receive top UN prize

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

Climate change is threatening Switzerland’s stunning scenery

5 facts about global military spending

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

Mozambique’s Beira city ‘returning to life’, elsewhere UN teams assess damage, deliver assistance

Is corporation tax good or bad for growth?

The increasing drug prices in Europe

What does ‘excess deaths’ mean – and can it give a clearer picture of the number of coronavirus fatalities?

What wealth managers can learn from family dynamics

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

‘Wind blowing in the direction of peace’ in Africa: UN Secretary-General

Resettlement needs set to rise to 1.4 million people in 2019, UN refugee agency reports

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

7 key authors from Switzerland’s literary scene

Want a fairer society? This economist says he has the answer

Human rights breaches in Guinea Conakry and Madagascar

Switzerland fast-tracks emergency aid for small businesses weathering COVID-19

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

‘Huge’ stakes, ‘daunting’ job to tackle gender-based violence, UNICEF chief tells ground-breaking conference

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s