Integrating migrants and refugees into the labour market: Commission and social and economic partners relaunch cooperation

Today, the Commission, trade unions, chambers of commerce and employers’ organisations are renewing their cooperation to enhance the integration of migrants and refugees into the labour market. In a joint statement released today, they highlight areas for future focus, and express interest in cooperating further in the area of labour migration under the European Partnership on Integration launched in 2017. The signatories reaffirm the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach for early integration into the labour market benefitting both refugees and the economy and society at large.

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said: “The European Pillar of Social Rights makes no distinction where people come from. Regardless of gender, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation, everyone has the right to equal treatment and opportunities regarding employment. Helping refugees integrate into the labour market by upskilling and by accessing quality jobs is paramount for their dignity, and it is paramount for Europe’s social cohesion.”

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said: “Better using the skills and potential of refugees and migrants makes our labour markets more inclusive and contribute to the prosperity and cohesion of European society. The past months have shown that migrant workers and entrepreneurs have skills and talents that contribute to the recovery of Europe’s economy. Today, we are renewing our commitment to support employers’ organisations, trade unions and chambers of commerce in their engagement with refugees and we are open to expanding our cooperation further, for instance on labour migration.”

Since the launch of the European Partnership on Integration 3 years ago, the Commission has financed projects implemented by social and economic partners’ organisations to promote the integration of refugees into the labour market. Examples include the Labour-INT project, supporting the integration of refugees from arrival up to the workplace, through skills assessment, training and job placement in Italy, Germany and Belgium; or the European Refugees Integration Action Scheme operating in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy and Spain. Social and economic partners have also put in place initiatives in 20 Member States, such as the fachkraeftepotenzial platform launched by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and providing information to companies wishing to hire refugees.

Building on these achievements, the signatories agreed to focus future efforts on 3 areas: linking up stakeholders across economy and society for labour market integration; supporting entrepreneurship; and facilitating the identification, assessment and validation of skills.

In parallel, the Commission and the social and economic partners will aim to explore how to extend their dialogue and future cooperation to the area of labour migration in line with the objectives of the new European Skills Agenda and the upcoming New Pact on Migration and Asylum. This could focus on how to improve labour migration channels to meet Europe’s changing needs.

Background

Through the European Partnership on Integration signed on 20 December 2017, the Commission and social and economic partners have been joining forces to promote the integration of refugees into the labour market. The objectives of the Partnership are to enhance the early integration of refugees into the labour market, ensure that integration benefits refugees as well as the economy and society at large, and promote a multi-stakeholder approach (involving public authorities, employment services, social and economic partners, business organisations, chambers of commerce and industry, skilled crafts chambers, companies and workers, public services’ employers, education and training providers and civil society organisations).

